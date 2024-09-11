Aris Water: A Lot Of Reasons To Get On Board

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Aris Water Solutions, a small-cap play on environmental solutions, has surged by 82% YTD.
  • ARIS excels in recycling produced water in the Permian basin, reducing groundwater use, and has robust revenue visibility with long-term contracts from major Oil & Gas companies.
  • Longer-term, ARIS could also prosper from a pickup in high-value mineral extraction.
  • The company is currently benefiting from superior operational efficiencies, and with better volumes in H2, EBITDA expectations for the year have been lifted, even as valuations remain cheap.
  • With a strong balance sheet, low leverage, potential for dividend hikes, and attractive risk-reward on the charts, ARIS presents an attractive investment opportunity at current levels.

Tar water

dimitris_k/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS), a small-cap play on the North American environmental infrastructure and solutions market has experienced a very rewarding 2024; when small-caps in general have not really gone anywhere (the go-to small-cap ETF- IJR, has

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
3.85K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News