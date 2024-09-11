dimitris_k/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS), a small-cap play on the North American environmental infrastructure and solutions market has experienced a very rewarding 2024; when small-caps in general have not really gone anywhere (the go-to small-cap ETF- IJR, has only generated returns of 2% on a YTD basis), ARIS, which helps beef up the sustainability quotient of energy companies in the Permian Basin, has seen its share price flourish this year and expand by 82%.

What's behind ARIS' popularity, and can the outperformance continue?

Sustainability Is Underappreciated and The Permian Basin Serves As A Gold Mine For Integrated Produced Water Recyclers

Corporations that set and meet high sustainability goals don't often get the credit they deserve, as this is often perceived to be something of an unnecessary fad. Most organizations prefer to avoid the higher costs that come with fulfilling sustainability initiatives, but what they fail to realize is that a growing chunk of their consumer-base are open-minded about absorbing these costs.

A recent PWC survey has shown that 85% of global consumers are prepared to pay even a 10% premium to get their hands on sustainably produced goods. Meanwhile, global entities that devote a larger portion of their CAPEX to sustainable investments are also seeing the benefits of more sustainable revenue (>3x). Crucially, the market is taking note of this, and the Global 100 Index which focuses on the 100 most sustainable public businesses in the world, has outperformed the MSCI ACWI index (a proxy of global stocks) from 2005 to 2023.

Now, in the oil and gas industry, these sustainability goals are taking on even more prominence, and there's an opportunity to really make a mark here, particularly given the abundance of produced water (saline water that exists in underground formations and comes to the surface during crude and natural gas production). Upstream oil and gas operators are invariably dealing with challenges on how to cost-effectively dispose of this water in an environmentally sustainable manner. Note that in the Permian Basin, the ratio of produced water volumes to oil, is even more pronounced than normal, and can even go to up to inordinately high levels of 12:1.

Rather than deploying scarce resources to manage these produced water challenges by themselves, upstream oil and gas operators are more likely to rely on third-party comprehensive produced water experts such as ARIS that can efficiently operate at scale, and are also well-versed in recycling this water. Before this produced water can be re-used, it needs to be purged off bacteria, residual hydrocarbons, and other solid waste. Eventually, if oil and gas operators start using more recycled water, it boosts their sustainability quotient even further, as they are also concurrently reducing the use of groundwater. All in all, note that ARIS currently operates produced water pipelines that extend for over 770 miles across the Permian with a total water handling capacity of 1,750,000 barrels per day, and water recycling capacity of 1,600,000 barrels per day.

There's also strong revenue visibility associated with this business, with ARIS having locked in close to 100 contracts with a weighted average remaining life of almost eight years! Whilst these contracts are spread across 35 different customers, some of the well-established Oil & Gas majors such as ConocoPhillips, Chevron, and Mewbourne Oil Company currently contribute 60% of the revenue.

Besides the core operations of handling produced water and then selling recycled water, ARIS' allure is also further boosted by its budding prospects in identifying high-value minerals such as iodine, lithium, brome, ammonia, etc. from wastewater. With the support of Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Coterra Energy (CTRA), ARIS is also currently in the midst of leading a strategic agreement that focuses on finding commercially viable and safe technologies that can treat produced water and then be reused in other industrial, commercial and non-consumptive agricultural processes. In regard to this, ARIS has been testing a series of desalination pilot projects and recently completed the second of three projects, with the final one due to be completed by the year-end.

Meanwhile, in Q2, ARIS also signed a letter of intent with an established Iodine specialist company that intends to establish a new Iodine extraction facility that will leverage the former's produced water management facilities. ARIS won't have to make any CAPEX commitments here (it will be covered by the developing partner), and when the project comes to fruition, ARIS will benefit from additional royalties earned per barrel.

Is Aris Water Stock A Good Buy Now?

As implied in the previous section, the Aris Water story looks like a very promising one, and even though the share price has already moved up quite significantly, we wouldn't have too many qualms about suggesting an investment in the shares even now.

Firstly, ARIS' water solutions segment volumes, which have been flat in Q1 and Q2 at around 362,000 barrels per day are expected to ramp up in H2, with Q3 itself expected to see a spike to the 410K-440K barrels per day range.

Then, on the operating front, ARIS has been benefitting from superior electrification momentum, lower chemical costs, more automation, and better solid waste handling processes, all of which are expected to linger in H2. H2 will also see back-office related benefits on account of an upgraded accounting ERP package that went live from July 1. All these factors are expected to see the operating margin per barrel hover closer to the $0.46 mark (or even get better from here), which is already at 3-year highs.

Nonetheless, as a result of all this, we've seen management lift its FY24 EBITDA range from previous levels of $180-$200m to $195-$205m at the end of H1. Even though we still have another two quarters of reporting for the year, note that consensus has already lifted its estimates closer to the upper end of the new guidance at $204m. That would actually translate to sturdy EBITDA growth of 17% for the year, and even over a 3-year basis investors are staring at double-digit EBITDA CAGR from the $175m of EBITDA delivered last year.

Given the prospect of sustainable double-digit EBITDA growth over time, we think a single-digit forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.2x looks like a great proposition, particularly as it also translates to a mid-single-digit discount over its long-term average.

Then, to flourish in an industry such as this, one needs a strong balance sheet, and ARIS' well-controlled leverage (net debt to EBITDA) is currently only at 2.2x, below the long-term target of 2.5-3.5x. It's also worth noting that much of the CAPEX that the company had intended to spend in FY24 ($85-$105M) has largely been front-loaded in H1 itself ($75m), leaving less pressure on cash generation in H2.

ARIS had traditionally been able to facilitate consistent operating cash inflows, and given lower CAPEX commitments, we don't think investors should rule out the prospect of another dividend hike in 6–9 months from now (the most recent hike came in at a decent pace of 17%, after over two years of stable dividends). In fact, the chairman of ARIS is on record stating that henceforth they intend to facilitate "consistent dividend growth". Regardless, at the current share price, it's already worth noting that the share price currently yields a decent enough figure of 2.81%, which is around 37bps better than its long-term average.

Finally, to take a look at ARIS' weekly imprints over time, It first appeared that the price was forming something similar to a falling wedge pattern (captured within the two red lines), which was likely to reverse at lower levels. We saw a breakout from the wedge boundary in April this year, even as we've also seen the formation of a bullish flag pattern (highlighted in yellow), which points to a bout of consolidation, before kicking on even further.

We are currently experiencing that phase of consolidation (taking place between the boundaries of $14-$17) and given where the price is currently (the sub $15 levels), we feel the risk-reward within this consolidation range looks attractive enough for a long position. What's also encouraging to note is that the institutional segment has gradually increased their stake in this counter by 4%, even as the stock takes a breather. (See chart above.)

To conclude, we rate ARIS a BUY.