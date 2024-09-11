In The Absence Of Plant Closures, Volkswagen May Have To Cut Dividend

Sep. 11, 2024 9:17 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF) Stock
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.78K Followers

Summary

  • Volkswagen's share price is significantly down, with a forward P/E ratio of 3.4 and a dividend yield over 9%, but faces major challenges that still make its stock unattractive.
  • The company's full switch to EVs is risky amid declining EV sales growth and profitability issues. The important European auto market seems set to continue shrinking.
  • Volkswagen needs to reduce its European manufacturing capacity to align with declining demand. Europe's political situation may make it difficult to do so.
  • With no clear path to change course or reduce operations, a dividend cut may be Volkswagen's only viable option.

Green Volkswagen Beetle or Bug

Igor Alecsander/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis: On the surface, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY) looks like a great buying opportunity. Its share price is down significantly from its recent highs. It has a P/E ratio of about 3.4, which is significantly

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.78K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VLKAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLKAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLKAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News