Investment thesis: On the surface, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAPY) looks like a great buying opportunity. Its share price is down significantly from its recent highs. It has a P/E ratio of about 3.4, which is significantly below most of its peers. It also offers a very generous dividend yield of over 9%. Having said that, it is facing some significant headwinds. It's a bet on a complete switch away from ICE-powered cars, and 100% EV adoption comes within the context of slowing EV sales growth. EV sales profitability has been an issue for most companies, and Volkswagen is no exception. Volkswagen is responding with cost-cutting measures, including potential factory closures which are politically unpopular. If those plant closures fail to materialize, chances are that dividend cuts will be on the table. Longer-term, headwinds that caused Volkswagen to need these cost-cutting measures in the first place need to dissipate before its stock becomes an attractive investment again.

Volkswagen's latest financial results and sales performance.

For the first half of 2024 Volkswagen managed to increase revenues just slightly. There was also a slight decline in unit sales.

Volkswagen

Operating earnings saw a significant decline this year compared with last year.

Volkswagen

The most significant decline in sales volumes occurred in the Asia-Pacific region, which is the company's second-largest market. The Americas, which account for about a fifth of the company's sales saw a decent increase in sales volumes.

Volkswagen

The largest regional market, the Europe & ME-Africa region, which accounts for almost half of all of the company's sales saw just a very slight decline.

One underlying factor that has Volkswagen taking drastic steps to cut costs is its plan to pivot to becoming a pure EV company. This plan comes with many challenges. For one thing, building EVs takes less labor, than it currently employs. There is also the EV profitability issue. Volkswagen caters mostly to middle-class customers, while EVs tend to provide customers with practical range and carmakers with profits in the luxury car price range. Brands like Audi might be a good fit for Volkswagen's EV pivot, but not the Skoda or Volkswagen brands. Ford (F), which shares Volkswagen's middle-class brand profile, recently pulled back on its EV ambitions in response to slowing demand.

Volkswagen's BEV sales declined in Q1, 2024 versus the same quarter from 2023. For the second quarter, BEV sales were more or less flat. We should keep in mind that with its self-imposed goal of going pure EV by 2033, Volkswagen is currently investing most of its capital into the development and manufacture of EVs, rather than ICE vehicles.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen's total non-current financial liabilities increased by about 5% to 128 billion euros in the first half of the year compared with the same period in 2023. About two-thirds of it was driven by an increase in bonds, commercial paper & notes. The good news for investors is that the number of shares outstanding remained steady for the past year, thus there is no sign that stock dilution is the likely remedying path for Volkswagen's cash flow issues.

The path toward probable dividend cuts.

Spending cut plan is likely to fail due to political headwinds.

Volkswagen's plan to possibly close two plants in Germany will be met with serious opposition. Trade unions will fight it. The regional government of Lower Saxony, which owns a fifth of the company is likely to oppose it as well. The German Federal Government which is already deeply unpopular, with the ruling parties polling at around 30% collectively, cannot afford to stand by either. It is hard to see a viable path for Volkswagen to actually achieve its goal of closing production plants in Germany for the first time since the company was established.

Chinese EV makers are proving formidable competitors in China and Europe.

As dramatic as Volkswagen's cost-cutting moves may seem, it may not be enough. The company is facing some external as well as company-specific headwinds. One of the main challenges may be the strong competition it faces in the EV market in Europe as well as in Asia.

It was just last year that news of a BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) investment in Hungary emerged. The latest news is that BYD may already start production of EVs at its new plant in the second half of next year. The EU is applying tariffs that target surging EV imports from China to try to stem the surge.

ACEA

Chinese carmakers are mostly adapting by building up EV assembly capacities, such as the BYD project in Hungary. The EU's efforts will therefore be only minor speedbumps for Chinese EV sales in Europe at most.

An intensifying trade war could endanger European carmakers in China and elsewhere.

As China's economic rise is giving way to protectionist or outright hostile economic policies, ranging from tariffs to withholding technological inputs to slow down China's progress yielded very few retaliatory measures from the Chinese side. The emerging consensus in this regard is that China is so overdependent on maintaining access to our markets, that it is willing to just absorb the pain and not retaliate for fear of an all-out economic war. My take on it is slightly different. I believe that China is willing to absorb the pain, only for as long as our measures do not meaningfully impact its continued economic rise in the world. The Chinese market is crucial for EU carmakers, including Volkswagen. Just to get a sense, the Volkswagen Group and its joint ventures with local carmakers saw unit sales of 3.2 million vehicles in China last year.

Volkswagen's domestic EU market is in danger of collapse.

The risks associated with Europe's increasingly precarious economic situation are in my view too numerous to count. It is better to let the GDP numbers themselves provide the summary.

Eurostat

As the chart shows, after a recovery in GDP growth in 2021, that mirrored the 2020 COVID-induced collapse, the EU economy entered a trend of drastic slowing, reaching no growth and now just starting to slightly and timidly recover. As I shall explain later in the article, the future outlook is poor.

Volkswagen's long-term domestic sales prospects are made bleak, by a combination of its commitment to stop making petrol cars after 2033, growing Chinese competition, and an EU economy that at best can be expected to crawl along, while at worst it may implode. Europe's overall car market is set to shrink, as it is already doing.

EU passenger car sales data (Trading economics)

Due to a combination of declining affluence, changing lifestyles, and changing product offers, namely, increasing EV models that fail to gain widespread consumer interest, the decline in EU car sales volumes is likely to increase. Volkswagen's share of the EU car market is likely to shrink due to competition, meaning that sales are likely to be bleak going forward. Growing protectionism is likely to prevent it from making up for the loss of market share domestically through exports.

The political battle for deep cuts in EU production and employment is unwinnable, therefore Volkswagen will have to look for cost savings elsewhere, such as its dividend.

Volkswagen's CFO recently made some statements along the lines that the company is facing a 500k unit demand shortfall in the European market, therefore the company is currently shouldering the financial costs of significant excess capacity at its European operations. In the absence of being able to cut costs as much as it needs to, what is left for Volkswagen to do is look at other options at its disposal.

The most obvious cost-cutting measure is to reduce the dividend payments. With a yield of over 9%, and a market cap of about $52 billion, the maximum savings it can derive from cutting dividend payments is over $4.5 billion/year. It does not need to necessarily cut the entire dividend, because other cost-cutting measures, including its plan to gradually reduce the workforce through retirements, and encouraging employees to take generous severance packages and other means should yield some long-term savings. The German and EU governments might also help by increasing subsidies to European carmakers to prevent the increasingly struggling domestic car industry from collapsing. Even with government help most likely on the way, and internal cost-cutting measures Volkswagen's struggles, especially on the important European market are a long-term issue, therefore I expect that it will keep chipping away at that dividend as time goes by and more cost-cutting will be needed.

Investment implications:

At first glance Volkswagen looks attractive on the surface, which is the main short-term risk to my sell thesis.

Volkswagen stock price & other metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Volkswagen stock may look attractive on the surface. A very generous dividend. A P/E ratio of just over 3, which is by no means out of step compared with the rest of the industry. Ford for instance has a forward P/E ratio of 5.6. Its stock is trading at a price that is less than 30% of its recent highs, as the chart shows, which automatically lifts it onto the radar of bargain-hunting investors.

While the existing negative factors and probable future risks make Volkswagen's stock a likely long-term underperformer, with a probable coming selloff induced by a dividend cut within a year or two, if my thesis is correct, in the shorter term, Volkswagen's stock might rally, based on surface-level considerations. If this turns out to be the case, my thesis will temporarily be proven wrong, while investors could potentially rip some short-term benefits from investing in this stock, given a well-timed entry & exit.

Alarms are increasingly being sounded about the EU auto industry and the overall EU economy, which should not be ignored.

Just recently the Italian government warned the EU to back away from the 2035 plan to cease all new ICE vehicle sales, for fear that it may be the last nail in the industry's coffin. At the same time Former ECB president, Mario Draghi just tabled an EU competitiveness assessment report which calls for 800 billion euros/year in spending, or about 5% of the EU's GDP on boosting the EU economy's growth and competitiveness. He believes that in the absence of it, the EU is likely to disintegrate. I believe he may be right about the need, but he is wrong about the EU being able to find an extra 800 billion euros/year every year going forward to spend on reviving its economy. Further deterioration, with increasingly visible symptoms, is therefore the most likely outcome.

Getting the EU to back away from the 2035 EV plan will be difficult as well. Regardless, Volkswagen is already committed to going 100% ICE-free by 2033. In a worst-case scenario, Volkswagen will continue with its plan to fully electrify, and then the EU will back away from the ICE ban right at the point where it will be too late for Volkswagen to back away from its plan.

Furthermore, the shrinking domestic market for cars, and the rising tide of economic & geopolitical frictions that make it increasingly unlikely for Europe to be able to find new markets for its vehicle production surplus collectively add up to a dire situation for the entire EU auto industry. Chinese competitors may help to squeeze them even further. Within this context, I see Volkswagen's current plans to start shutting down production facilities as merely a first step toward a shrinking future, not as a one-time event. If it cannot go forward with these cost-cutting measures due to political pressures, the dividend payouts will be gradually reduced, since there is no alternative.

Volkswagen stock is too risky as long as current negative factors persist.

There is no denying that many of the surface-level indicators suggest that Volkswagen's stock is probably a good buy & hold at current share price levels. At the same time, the internal as well as the external negative factors I identified, which in my view add up to severe struggles for the EU economy and for its auto industry, perhaps most of all suggest that Volkswagen is just at the beginning stages of a very long struggle. The political situation in Europe and Germany makes it impossible for Volkswagen to do what needs to be done in response to the adverse conditions ahead. It would take solid signs that some of the negative political, economic, and geopolitical factors are dissipating, while Volkswagen simultaneously frees itself from all political and ideological considerations and moves to shore up its business for this stock to be a buy again. In the absence of this occurring, Volkswagen's long-term prospects may very well resemble Mario Draghi's dire report on the economic & political future of the EU.

