Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The past several months have been a roller coaster for shareholders of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD). In general, the electric vehicle market has faced a lot of volatility. This is because of concerns regarding competition and the overall demand for these vehicles at this point in time. But one company that largely stood out was Blue Bird Corporation. As I detailed in my prior article on the company, it provides customers with school buses and parts related to them. Examples include traditionally fueled vehicles like those that run on gasoline or propane, but it also includes electric vehicles.

From the time that I rated the company a ‘buy’ back in March of this year until my subsequent article on the business in June, shares had skyrocketed by 70.7%. That dwarfed the 3.5% increase seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. This led me to downgrade the stock to a ‘hold’ to reflect my view that shares would be unlikely to perform any greater than the broader market for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, even that was too optimistic. Shares have since dropped by 14.5% while the S&P 500 is up 0.9%.

You would think that this downside would be driven by some bad news. However, the picture is actually looking better than it probably ever has. Management has increased guidance as of late and has even provided more details regarding what their definition of the long term outlook for the enterprise is. With this new and updated data, I decided to re-evaluate the firm. And what I found is that it's entirely appropriate to upgrade it once again to a ‘buy’.

The picture is better now

As a value-oriented investor, I place a great deal of emphasis on valuation. That is often more important to me than almost anything else. That approach has served me well over the years, but is not foolproof. When I downgraded Blue Bird Corporation from a ‘buy’ to a ‘hold’ earlier this year, it was because even the forward estimates for the company translated to a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 21.4 and to an EV to EBITDA multiple of 11.8.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Since then, additional data has come out. Specifically, I am talking about data covering the third quarter of the 2024 fiscal year. During that time, revenue for the business came in at $333.4 million. That's 13.3% above the $294.3 million the company reported one year earlier. This jump in sales was driven almost entirely by a rise in revenue associated with its Bus segment, which saw sales grow from $270.3 million to $308 million. According to management, this increase was mostly because of product and mix changes, as well as higher prices enforced by management that were driven by inflationary pressures. The company did also experience a small uptick in unit bookings.

On the bottom line, the picture also came in quite strong. Net income approximately tripled from $9.4 million to $28.7 million. This isn't to say that every metric improved. Operating cash flow, for instance, plunged from $39.4 million to $1 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, however, we get a rise from $15.6 million to $34.7 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company shot up nicely from $29.7 million to $48.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given this relatively strong performance in the third quarter, the picture for the business for the first nine months of the 2024 fiscal year is looking great. Revenue of $996.9 million beat out the $829.8 million reported one year earlier. Net profits and cash flows have largely increased. The one exception to this was operating cash flow, which fell from $84.1 million to $55.8 million. But once we adjust for changes in working capital, it skyrocketed from $18.4 million to $101.7 million.

All of this is great. However, this is just the start of the good news. According to prior guidance that management had put out, it was expected that the company would generate around $1.30 billion worth of revenue this year with 8,800 units, at the midpoint, delivered. With this, they said that EBITDA Would come in at about $155 million. That is based on an EBITDA margin of 12%. Because of the aforementioned changes, management now expects revenue to be slightly higher at $1.315 billion. But even more impressive is the expected increase in EBITDA margin to 13.3%. That translates to EBITDA of $175 million.

Blue Bird Corporation

Guidance for 2025 is also looking up. Management believes that they will deliver 9,250 units for that year. With revenue of $1.45 billion, they anticipate EBITDA of $190 million. This is very important because, as the image above shows regarding updated guidance and as the image below shows prior guidance, there was no official 2025 figure provided by management prior to this point. All they said was that the short- and medium-term outlook would translate to EBITDA of between $180 million and $210 million.

Blue Bird Corporation

Now, the picture is entirely different. If the 2025 figures come to fruition and if management is now forecasting the long-term outlook to be for 2027 and beyond, then the midterm outlook currently provided would imply estimates for 2026. This now gives us a clear line of sight for the next few years. In the table below, you can see what this picture would look like from a revenue, EBITDA, and adjusted operating cash flow perspective. Keep in mind that the revenue and EBITDA figures are provided by management. The adjusted operating cash flow picture, meanwhile, is a projection that I did under the assumption that that metric should climb at the same rate that EBITDA will.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we assume the low end for the 2027 scenario is the conservative estimate and that the high end is the liberal one, we get a company a few years out from now that's trading quite cheap. Now the big question is what kind of upside, if any, should be afforded to investors in this kind of scenario. I would posit that a healthy leader in the electric bus market should trade at an EV to EBITDA multiple of at least 10. This is especially the case when the company currently has net debt of only $8.9 million on its books. This doesn't even take into consideration that management wants to pay debt down further and wants to grow its cash to as much as $100 million by the end of this year while simultaneously allocating up to $60 million towards share buybacks over a two-year window.

If these projections turn out to be accurate, then an EV to EBITDA multiple of 10 would value the company at $2.70 billion on an enterprise value basis. That is based on the conservative scenario. The liberal scenario would have this even higher at $3 billion. Assuming the balance sheet does not change between now and then, this would imply upside of between 19.7% and 23.5% on an annualized basis. Historically speaking, the S&P 500 gets about an 11% to 12% return per annum. So this does provide a nice bit of outperformance.

Takeaway

Based on all the data currently provided, I must say that I am very impressed with how things are going right now when it comes to Blue Bird Corporation. The company seems to be chugging along nicely and the increase in guidance shows that management is doing a fine job. The stock has gotten cheaper as evidenced by my analysis. And with the improved outlook and additional clarity regarding what the next few years should bring, I don't see any reason to not upgrade the company from a ‘hold’ to a ‘buy’.