Denis Shevchuk

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) comprises five Columbia Midwestern and mid-Atlantic gas local distribution utility companies (LDCs) and one gas and electric utility, NIPSCO. The company offers investors a 3.16% dividend and a relatively low beta of 0.50.

Several months ago, NiSource's equity market capitalization was $10.8 billion. It is now $15.0 billion, an increase of 39%. The company's stock price has increased 28% and is now trading at the top of its 52-week range because of expected interest rate cuts starting next week.

A second factor is the increased nationwide demand for electricity due to AI data centers. For example, NiSource is seeing growth in demand in its northwest Indiana service territory. In its 2Q24 investor call, the company reported:

“normalized electric load grew 5% in the second quarter from our existing customers alone. Residential and commercial classes were particularly strong and further, existing data center customers have grown year-to-date uses by five times versus the same period last year and are projecting further growth through the remainder of this decade.”

Because much electricity is generated from natural gas, these data centers in states like Virginia, Ohio, and Indiana (all part of NiSource's gas service territory) also increase gas and gas infrastructure demand.

NiSource is particularly advantaged since its gas service territories are near the massive Marcellus gas supply reserves in Pennsylvania and West Virginia and the growing Utica play in Ohio.

However, NiSource still plans to shut down its baseload coal plants in 2025 and 2028 and replace them with non-baseload sources, despite a change in the customer preference (again, including AI data centers) toward more reliability in power supply.

Some data centers want only “clean” 24/7 electricity, which means nuclear power, something NiSource does not generate and so would have to purchase to supply.

The Federal Reserve’s current fed funds rate is 5.25%-5.5%; a cut of at least 0.25% is expected next week at the FOMC meeting September 17-18. This expectation has already been broadly incorporated into utilities' stock prices.

Although natural gas prices are low and the utility sector is likely to experience lower interest rates as the Fed cuts, the 10-year US Treasury rate is still higher than NiSource’s dividend rate. NiSource is at the top of its 52-week range and has a price/earnings ratio of 20.6. Another concern: the company has said little about replacing its soon-to-be-retired baseload coal plants with another baseload generating fuel: only that it expects to replace them with renewables, flexible gas, demand response programs, and purchased power.

I am keeping NiSource at “hold.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results and Guidance for NiSource

In the second quarter of 2024 NiSource earned net income of $85.8 million or $0.19/share, ahead of 2Q23 results of $39.9 million or $0.09/share.

For the first six months of 2024, GAAP net income was $430.1 million, compared to $359.1 million for the first six months of 2023.

The company expects full-year 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.70-$1.74, annual adjusted EPS growth of 6-8%, and annual rate base growth between 2023-2028 of 8-10%.

Base capital expenditures for 2024-2028 are expected to be $16.4 billion.

nisource.com

Segments

Investors may note NiSource has changed its segment definitions. Whereas before, they divided between a) NIPSCO electric and b) gas component utilities, which included NIPSCO Gas, now the division is on a state level, or between a) the Columbia utilities, which are all natural gas (“Columbia”) and b) the NIPSCO electric AND gas utilities (“NIPSCO”).

Columbia gas component utilities are:

*Columbia Gas of Ohio;

*Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania;

*Columbia Gas of Virginia;

*Columbia Gas of Kentucky;

*Columbia Gas of Maryland.

Again, NIPSCO utilities are NIPSCO Electric and NIPSCO Gas.

The electric utility is NIPSCO Electric.

Columbia adjusted operating income for the first six months of 2024 was $489 million, compared to $478 million for the first six months of 2023.

NIPSCO electric and gas adjusted operating income for the first six months of 2024 was $373 million, compared to $254 million for the first six months of 2023.

Electric Generation

In 2023, the company’s electrical generation capacity was 2780 megawatts comprising:

*solar 465 MW

*wind 404 MW

*coal 1177 MW

*natural gas 718 MW

*hydro 16 MW.

This was 465 MW higher than a year ago due to the addition of 465 MW of solar.

However, investors should realize capacity does not equal operation: coal units can theoretically be operated at high rates of 80-90% while wind and solar units often operate at lower rates of 10-30% due to the intermittency of the wind and sun. Thus, renewable units do not replace baseload units. This has become an increasing issue for the MISO grid.

Per the company, (see Item 7 in 10K): the 722 MW coal Schahfer units are due to be shut down by 2025 and the 455 MW coal Michigan City units by 2028. Be aware that although this coal generating capacity comprises 42% of NiSource’s owned generating capacity of 2780 MW, it is likely quite a bit more of the company’s actual generation since coal is baseload, not intermittent.

The company plans to replace the coal units with renewable sources, battery storage, and flexible natural gas resources. Other options are power purchases and demand-side management.

The shutdowns are subject to MISO (Midwest Independent Transmission System Operator)—the regional electric grid--approval.

Service territories for NIPSCO Gas and Electric are illustrated below.

nisource.com

Natural Gas Prices

While gas costs are treated as pass-throughs for the gas distribution utilities, cost and availability of supply remains an important factor.

On September 10, 2024, the October 2024 Henry Hub natural gas futures price closed at $2.23/MMBTU. In the past eighteen months, spot natural gas prices have been relatively low except for one brief winter spike, as illustrated below.

Within the US, the Marcellus (Pennsylvania) price is typically even lower than the Henry Hub price.

EIA

For both retail gas distribution and electrical generation, NiSource is advantaged by its proximity to the giant Marcellus and large Utica natural gas fields in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Future natural gas prices are expected to rise, per the latest EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook.

EIA

Competitors

NiSource is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana. Its largest component utility is Northern Indiana Public Service (NIPSCO). The company operates in two regulated segments: retail natural gas distribution across several states under the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO brands to 3.3 million natural gas customers and — in northern Indiana — retail electricity supply to almost 500,000 electric customers, also under the NIPSCO brand.

Although regulated utilities have their own geographic territories and business lines (electricity, gas, water, steam, or a combination) and so don’t compete directly, they do compete for investment.

Other fuels such as propane (in the US Midwest) and heating oil (in the US Northeast) compete with natural gas in the residential and commercial heating market. In some areas, regulators encourage the use of electric heat pumps.

Historically, the largest number of NiSource’s natural gas customers were in Ohio (about 1.4 million), followed by a quarter (800,000) in Indiana and about 450,000 in Pennsylvania.

Governance and Regulation

On September 1, 2024, Institutional Shareholder Services ranked NiSource overall governance a very respectable 2, with sub-scores of audit (4), board (2), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (3). In this ranking, a 1 indicates lower governance risk and a 10 indicates higher governance risk.

On August 15, 2024, shorted shares were 4.15% of floated shares. Insiders own a negligible 0.14% of the outstanding stock.

The company’s beta is low side at 0.50: its stock moves with the overall market but much less sharply, as is typical for utilities.

NiSource has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in each state in which it operates. In rate cases, NiSource answers to a wide variety of input from customer-stakeholders.

At June 30, 2024, the largest institutional stockholders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Vanguard (12.4%), BlackRock (9.6%), State Street (4.8%), Deutsche Bank (4.0%), and T. Rowe Price (3.1%).

BlackRock, State Street, and T. Rowe Price are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, a group that manages $57.5 trillion in assets worldwide and which limits hydrocarbon investment via its commitment to achieve net-zero alignment by 2050 or sooner.

Financial & Stock Highlights for NiSource

The company’s closing price on September 10, 2024, was $33.51/share, 99% off its 52-week high of $33.83. The closing price is also 99% of the analyst-average one-year target price of $33.72/share. NiSource’s stock market capitalization is $15.0 billion; its enterprise value is $28.4 billion.

Trailing twelve-month (TTM) earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 gives a current price-earnings ratio of 20.6.

Using the company’s estimates for 2024 EPS of about $1.72/share and the average of analysts’ estimates for 2025 EPS of $1.85/share gives a price-earnings ratio range of 18.1-19.5.

TTM returns on assets and equity are 3.1% and 9.1%, respectively.

TTM operating cash flow was $1.65 billion, while levered free cash flow was negative at -$1.95 billion.

The dividend of $1.06/share yields 3.16%, below the 10-year Treasury rate (US10Y) of 3.72%. Again, note that the Federal Reserve meets next week and is expected to cut interest rates.

Data by YCharts

As of June 30, 2024, the company had liabilities of $20.1 billion including $12.8 billion of long-term debt and $600 million of short-term debt (commercial paper). It had assets of $29.9 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 67%.

The weighted average maturity of the debt is about 12 years, and the weighted average interest rate is 4.01%.

Data by YCharts

NiSource has an average analyst rating from fourteen analysts of 2.3, or “buy” leaning toward “hold.”

Notes On Valuation And Risk for NiSource

The company’s market value per share is well over its book value of $17.55/share, indicating positive market sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 12.4, suggesting the stock is not bargain-priced.

Like all utilities, NiSource is particularly subject to interest rate risk, so it is helped by prospective interest rate cuts, as its stock price increase already reflects. Lower rates translate directly into lower debt costs for the substantial portion of the company’s capital structure that is debt. Lower rates also mean less inter-instrument competition for dividend-seeking equity investors.

Slower economic growth in Ohio and especially Indiana would negatively affect NiSource, as would slower growth in Pennsylvania and Virginia. Faster growth in Virginia, for example due to both regular and AI data centers, would positively impact NiSource.

Recommendations for NiSource

There are many reasons to like NiSource as an investment. These include: prior stock price growth, good governance scores, economically and regulatory-favorable service areas, the growth in AI data centers requiring both electricity and natural gas in Indiana as well as states like Ohio and Virginia, the company’s low (stable) beta, and the benefits NiSource, like all utility holding companies, gets from expected interest rate cuts.

However, NiSource Inc.’s stock price is at the top of its 52-week range (somewhat because of those anticipated interest cuts). Its dividend is less than the 10-year treasury rate, the price-earnings ratio is relatively high, and the ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is above the bargain range. Of particular concern, at a time when electricity users are increasingly demanding 24/7 supply reliability, NiSource is still on the old track of replacing 42% of its baseload coal capacity (and probably more of its actual generation) with intermittent and pricier substitutes. These don’t offer the same 24/7 backstop availability.

Until this issue is better addressed or should the company’s stock price fall in a general market downdraft, I rate NiSource as a hold.