VGT: Insane Concentration Risk

Luis Alvarez

Allow me to start off by saying that Tech is the most overcrowded sector trade of all. By far. It dominates large-cap averages, and has been the biggest driver of momentum by far since the end of 2022. I think Tech is likely to have a meaningful correction, and likely soon. It would be after that correction when I think I would consider an allocation in my personal portfolio to Tech. And if/when that time comes, one fund I would consider is the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT). VGT aims to mirror the Information Technology Spliced Index’s performance. This index includes stocks from big, medium, and small U.S. tech companies. The fund's main goal is to give investors wide exposure to the tech sector. Buying VGT lets you own a mix of top tech firms in different areas.

It's an easy way to get broad exposure, at just 0.1% on the expense ratio.

A Look At The Holdings

Looking at the fund's holdings, the top five spots contain some of the most powerful companies in the tech world. These big players not only have an impact on the fund's results but also help shape where technology is heading.

vanguard.com

Folks – there is some HEAVY concentration here. Apple (AAPL) makes up 17.2% of the fund, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) at 15.83%, and Nvidia (NVDA) at 14.07%. That’s nearly 50% of the portfolio in just three positions. You better hope nothing bad happens to these companies if you own VGT.

Sector and Global Allocation

So we have high concentration in the top 3. We also have high concentration in the sectors. Semis make up nearly a third of the exposure. Systems Software comes in second, with Hardware, and Storage making up nearly 20% coming in third.

vanguard.com

If you haven’t noticed recently, it does look like semi stocks are in a correction now. This area is both the source of big returns, and source of big losses when things turn south. And I suspect short-term pain isn’t done yet in the space, which is for me why I don’t think now is the time to allocate to VGT.

Peer Comparison

When you compare VGT with similar ETFs, like the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), you'll notice some key differences. VGT includes more holdings, which gives investors a chance to spread their money across more tech companies. It also keeps its fees low, which appeals to people who want to watch their costs. What makes VGT stand out is how it covers the whole tech sector, including a wide variety of companies of different sizes. VGT has 318 positions, XLK by contrast has 67. When we look at the price ratio of VGT to XLK, we find that VGT is indeed outperforming XLK as of late. Much of this may just have to do with the fact that VGT has more holdings and a more spread out portfolio than XLK by contrast.

stockcharts.com

Pros and Cons

On the plus side, the tech sector goes hand in hand with growth and innovation. Companies in this field often lead the way in societal breakthroughs, which could lead to big gains. It’s where momentum goes when a trend is higher, and it’s the part of the marketplace that gives the US a huge edge over all other countries, which have sector positions with far less exposure relative to areas like Financials and Consumer Discretionary.

But let’s face it – there is some insane concentration risk in the top 3 holdings here. And the industry is open to shifts in regulations and market sentiment. The fast-paced world of new ideas means that today's top dogs might become yesterday's news if they can't keep up. Also, the fund's focus on just one sector might not work for people who want to spread their money around or those who don't like taking big risks. And yes – there are big risks now.

Conclusion

If you want easy access to Tech, the Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF is the way to do it. If you want high concentration risk in the top 3 AFTER a big correction, VGT is the way to do it. Overall, it’s a good fund, but it’s a question of timing here, and I just don’t think it makes sense to allocate right here, right now. Keep it on a watch list for when it’s time to buy as everyone else is selling. That time will come. It always does.