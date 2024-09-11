QQQY: Surprisingly Solid Strategy But Overambitious Distributions

Summary

  • QQQY's strategy of selling 0DTE put options on the NASDAQ 100 has shown profitability, but its 90% distribution rate erodes NAV significantly.
  • The fund's 0.25% daily income target is overly ambitious, leading to steep NAV declines, especially on distribution dates.
  • Reinvesting a portion of distributions can mitigate NAV loss, but it introduces volatility and inconsistency in distributions, which may not suit all investors.
  • Despite positive returns, QQQY's aggressive distribution strategy is unsustainable, and I rate it as Sell unless distribution targets are reduced.

Last year, one of the most significant developments in the income ETF space was the launch of the Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY). This ETF was the first to sell daily NASDAQ 100 put

