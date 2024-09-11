Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

My investment rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is downgraded from a Buy to a Hold, as I am disappointed with the company's capital allocation approach. A greater emphasis on investments could hurt TAL's operating profitability and reduce the amount of excess capital available for value-accretive buybacks. On the other hand, I still view TAL as a good proxy for the long-term growth of China's learning devices market, which explains why TAL is rated as a Hold rather than a Sell.

The current update looks at TAL's financial prospects with respect to both operating profitability and top line expansion. The company's "learning services business and learning content solutions business" were the subject of my earlier June 26, 2024 write-up.

There Are Worries Regarding TAL's Capital Allocation

There are reasons to be worried about TAL Education's stance on investments and shareholder capital return.

The analysts' consensus FY 2025 (YE February 28, 2025) operating loss projection for TAL was revised from -$12 million to -$31 million in the past five months based on S&P Capital IQ data. During this same time period, the sell side's consensus FY 2026 operating income forecast for TAL Education was lowered by -24% to $74 million. This also meant that TAL's consensus FY 2026 operating margin forecast was cut by -1 percentage points to 2.7% for the last five months.

The market is turning negative on TAL Education's operating profitability outlook, as seen with the changes to the company's consensus numbers in recent months.

At the company's Q1 FY 2025 analyst briefing last month, TAL indicated its interest in "investments in areas that could further improve our existing products and services that could supplement our capabilities or advance our business expansions." The company also mentioned at its latest quarterly earnings call that it will "seek opportunities to make strategic investments into adopting new technologies."

TAL Education's recent management commentary suggests that the company could possibly ramp up its investments in the quarters and years ahead. Prioritizing investments over profitability improvement might hurt TAL's appeal as a potential investment candidate. As an illustration, TAL Education currently trades at an unattractive 15 times consensus FY 2026 EV/EBIT. If TAL spends less on investments and improves its operating margin, the stock will likely be valued at a lower and more appealing forward EV/EBIT multiple, assuming a higher EBIT margin for the future.

Separately, it is disappointing that TAL Education didn't consider shareholder capital return to be a better capital allocation alternative as compared to investments.

TAL's Chinese education peer New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has recently expanded the size of its share buyback plan by +75% and distributed special dividends in August 2024. In contrast, TAL Education hasn't paid out any dividends since 2017 and the company didn't buy back any shares for the most recent quarter or Q1 FY 2025. TAL has $503.8 million remaining from its current share repurchase program, which expires at the end of April next year.

TAL Education had cash and investments of approximately $3.4 billion as of end-Q1 FY 2025 which represents close to three-quarters of its market capitalization. The stock is currently valued by the market at a consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of below 1 times, or 0.7 times, to be specific, as per S&P Capital IQ. It will be reasonable for investors to think that TAL's best investment will be buying back the company's own shares aggressively.

In a nutshell, there are question marks regarding TAL's future capital allocation. The company would likely be more profitable and could have enhanced shareholder value by engaging in share repurchases, assuming it doesn't increase the amount of capital allocated to new investments.

But Learning Devices Business' Top Line Growth Prospects Are Good

In contrast with the unfavorable opinion of the company's operating profitability prospects outlined in the previous section, the market has a positive view of TAL's revenue outlook. The sell side analysts' consensus FY 2025 and FY 2026 top line projections were raised by +13% and +18%, respectively in the past five months per S&P Capital IQ data. This translates into expected revenue growth rates of +41% and +28% for FY 2025 and FY 2026, respectively.

I am of the view that the learning devices business, which sells tablets pre-installed with education-related software applications branded as xPad, will be a major growth driver for TAL.

In my prior late June 2024 article, I highlighted that "the company's learning devices are popular with consumers and are well-positioned to gain market share in the future." TAL's learning devices business is doing very well, taking into account the latest available information.

TAL doesn't disclose revenue split by business or the specific operating metrics for each business. According to the sell-side analysts' checks, TAL Education's learning devices are recording strong growth. An August 4, 2024 research report (not publicly available) titled "Profit Elasticity Remains Uncertain" published by Chinese research firm Huatai Financial indicated that TAL's learning device sales volume rose by +51% YoY in Q1 FY 2025 as per Douyin (China's version of TikTok) data analytics.

Notably, TAL is making the relevant tweaks to make its latest learning devices more appealing to consumers. TAL Education shared at its recent first quarter earnings briefing that it rolled out a new learning device offering known as "xPad Classic Model 2024" which comes with "features to protect users' vision" and a more "powerful processor for overall performance" improvement. As such, there is a good chance that TAL's learning devices business will continue to grow strongly in the future.

As per iiMedia's "Trends of China's Intelligent Learning Machine Market" report cited in the May 2024 Chinese news portal Sohu article, China's learning devices market expanded by +29% to RMB 80.7 billion and could be larger than RMB 100 billion ($14 billion) in 2025. TAL Education's Q1 FY 2025 learning device sales were estimated to be around $80 million (19% of total revenue) or an annualized $320 million according to Mainland Chinese securities firm BOCOM International's research. These Chinese reports were translated to English using Google.

In summary, TAL Education's learning devices business witnessed robust sales expansion. The company's learning devices business still has a very long growth runway as this business' revenue only represents a low single digit percentage of the overall market.

Final Thoughts

I continue to have a Hold rating for TAL Education. My view of TAL's learning devices business is still favorable, but I am concerned about the company's stance on capital allocation and its profitability outlook.

With respect to valuations, I mentioned above that TAL's forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is depressed at under 1 times, but its forward EV/EBIT ratio is demanding in the mid-teens range. This sums up the mixed view for TAL Education; the company's revenue growth prospects are positive, but its operating profitability outlook is negative.