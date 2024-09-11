Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Stock Selector Small Cap Fund is a core U.S. small-cap equity strategy that seeks to exploit the inefficiencies among small-cap companies through a fundamentally driven approach with a more modest active risk profile.
- The fund attempts to deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return profile for shareholders over a market cycle by employing a team of portfolio managers focused on stock selection within a disciplined portfolio-construction framework.
- The three co-portfolio managers are overseen by a lead manager, who is responsible for portfolio construction and risk oversight.
- We focus our efforts on higher-quality companies with established and durable competitive "moats" that can compound and become larger, more-profitable businesses over time.
|
1 Life of Fund (LOF) if performance is less than 10 years. Fund inception date: 06/28/1993.
2 This expense ratio is from the most recent prospectus and generally is based on amounts incurred during the most recent fiscal year, or estimated amounts for the current fiscal year in the case of a newly launched fund. It does not include any fee waivers or reimbursements, which would be reflected in the fund's net expense ratio.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate; therefore, you may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. Current performance may be higher or lower than the performance stated. Performance shown is that of the fund's Retail Class shares (if multiclass). You may own another share class of the fund with a different expense structure and, thus, have different returns. To learn more or to obtain the most recent month-end or other share-class performance, visit Fidelity Funds | Mutual Funds from Fidelity Investments, Financial Professionals | Fidelity Institutional, or Fidelity NetBenefits | Employee Benefits. Total returns are historical and include change in share value and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any.
Cumulative total returns are reported as of the period indicated.
For definitions and other important information, please see the Definitions and Important Information section of this Fund Review.
Performance Review
For the quarter, the fund produced a return of -2.16%, versus the -3.28% result of the benchmark, the Russell 2000® Index.
U.S. stocks in the Russell 2000® Index dipped into negative territory this quarter, as large-cap equities rallied, leaving mid- and small-cap stocks behind. Resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year propelled stock prices for a narrow group of the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization. Amid this favorable backdrop for larger-cap assets, the index's small-cap components failed to keep pace with the broader market, as measured by the large-cap focused S&P 500® index, which rose 4.28% for the quarter. Only two sectors of 11 in the Russell index posted positive results this quarter - consumer staples and utilities.
Against the benchmark Russell 2000® Index, stock selection was the primary driver of the fund's outperformance, most notably in the information technology sector. A larger-than-index position in the stock of TransMedics Group (TMDX) (+103%) was our top individual contributor. Shares of TransMedics Group surged in late April after the medical technology company posted revenue and earnings that handily topped consensus estimates and raised its full-year outlook for sales. We increased our stake in this stock in Q2.
Elsewhere in the tech sector, the fund's overweight in optical and electro-mechanical component maker Fabrinet (FN) gained 29% this quarter. Shares of Fabrinet gained in May after the company announced strong financial results that beat the market's estimates for earnings per share and revenue. Additionally, excitement around artificial intelligence propelled Fabrinet's stock, as the company manufactures components for AI data centers. As of June 30, Fabrinet was the fund's largest holding and biggest overweight.
Conversely, stock picking in materials, utilities and communication services detracted modestly from the fund's relative performance. On an individual stock basis, an overweight position in sporting goods retailer Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) returned -21% this quarter. Stagnant sales at the company's 284 stores weighed on Academy's financial results and its stock's share price this period. That said, we view this company as a strong franchise, led by a solid management team, and we remained confident in its longer-term outlook and added to the fund's position on weakness.
Outlook and Positioning
As a portfolio management team, we attempt to deliver an attractive risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle by focusing on stock selection within a disciplined portfolio construction framework. We focus our efforts on higher-quality firms with established and durable competitive "moats" that we believe can compound and become larger, more-profitable businesses. As of June 30, the portfolio's largest sector overweights were in industrials, consumer discretionary and materials. The most notable underweights were in real estate, financials, communication services, information technology and energy.
We believe ongoing market volatility has resulted in significant dislocation among many small-cap stocks. As a team, we have redoubled our efforts to find mispriced stocks that fit our investment process. The fund is invested in a number of stocks that have more cyclicality but are still attractive businesses trading at an extremely cheap valuation. We remain focused on bottom-up stock picking with an orientation toward higher-quality companies. We strongly believe that our platform helps us uncover differentiated and overlooked ideas, and we are taking advantage of market volatility to add to areas of dislocation where we see opportunity.
Given the recent volatility, our team is leveraging Fidelity's global research capability to gather the most insights possible to make informed and precise decisions for the fund. Thank you for your continued confidence in us, and in Fidelity's investment-management capabilities.
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Shadman Riaz
Trading Symbol: FDSCX
Start Date: June 28, 1993
Size (in millions): $3,293.47
Morningstar Category: Fund Small Blend
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. The securities of smaller, less well-known companies can be more volatile than those of larger companies. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks.
Definitions and Important Information
Information provided in, and presentation of, this document are for informational and educational purposes only and are not a recommendation to take any particular action, or any action at all, nor an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or services presented. It is not investment advice. Fidelity does not provide legal or tax advice.
Before making any investment decisions, you should consult with your own professional advisers and take into account all of the particular facts and circumstances of your individual situation. Fidelity and its representatives may have a conflict of interest in the products or services mentioned in these materials because they have a financial interest in them, and receive compensation, directly or indirectly, in connection with the management, distribution, and/or servicing of these products or services, including Fidelity funds, certain third-party funds and products, and certain investment services.
Characteristics
Earnings-Per-Share Growth Trailing measures the growth in reported earnings per share over trailing one- and five-year periods.
Earnings-Per-Share Growth (IBES 1-Year Forecast) measures the growth in reported earnings per share as estimated by Wall Street analysts.
Median Market Cap identifies the median market capitalization of the portfolio or benchmark as determined by the underlying security market caps.
Price-to-Book (P/B) Ratio is the ratio of a company's current share price to reported accumulated profits and capital.
Price/Cash Flow is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months cash flow per share.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio (IBES 1-Year Forecast) is the ratio of a company's current share price to Wall Street analysts' estimates of earnings.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio Trailing is the ratio of a company's current share price to its trailing 12-months earnings per share.
Return on Equity (ROE) 5-Year Trailing is the ratio of a company's last five years historical profitability to its shareholders' equity.
Preferred stock is included as part of each company's net worth.
Sales-Per-Share Growth measures the growth in reported sales over the specified past time period.
Weighted Average Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the average equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Weighted Median Market Cap identifies the market capitalization of the median equity holding as determined by the dollars invested in the portfolio or benchmark.
Important Fund Information
Relative positioning data presented in this commentary is based on the fund's primary benchmark (index) unless a secondary benchmark is provided to assess performance.
Indices
It is not possible to invest directly in an index. All indices represented are unmanaged. All indices include reinvestment of dividends and interest income unless otherwise noted.
Russell 2000 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities in the Russell 3000 Index.
S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance.
Market-segment Weights
Market-segment weights illustrate examples of sectors or industries in which the fund may invest, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. They should not be construed or used as a recommendation for any sector or industry.
Ranking Information
© 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The Morningstar information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or redistributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Fidelity does not review the Morningstar data and, for mutual fund performance, you should check the fund's current prospectus for the most up-to-date information concerning applicable loads, fees and expenses.
% Rank in Morningstar Category is the fund's total-return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1 and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100. The top-performing fund in a category will always receive a rank of 1%. % Rank in Morningstar Category is based on total returns which include reinvested dividends and capital gains, if any, and exclude sales charges. Multiple share classes of a fund have a common portfolio but impose different expense structures.
Relative Weights
Relative weights represents the % of fund assets in a particular market segment, asset class or credit quality relative to the benchmark. A positive number represents an overweight, and a negative number is an underweight. The fund's benchmark is listed immediately under the fund name in the Performance Summary.
3-Year Risk/return Statistics
Beta is a measure of the volatility of a fund relative to its benchmark index. A beta greater (less) than 1 is more (less) volatile than the index.
Information Ratio measures a fund's active return (fund's average monthly return minus the benchmark's average monthly return) in relation to the volatility of its active returns.
R-Squared measures how a fund's performance correlates with a benchmark index's performance and shows what portion of it can be explained by the performance of the overall market/index. R-Squared ranges from 0, meaning no correlation, to 1, meaning perfect correlation. An R-Squared value of less than 0.5 indicates that annualized alpha and beta are not reliable performance statistics.
Sharpe Ratio is a measure of historical risk-adjusted performance. It is calculated by dividing the fund's excess returns (the fund's average annual return for the period minus the 3-month "risk free" return rate) and dividing it by the standard deviation of the fund's returns. The higher the ratio, the better the fund's return per unit of risk. The three month "risk free" rate used is the 90-day Treasury Bill rate.
Standard Deviation is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of a fund's return over a specified time period. Fidelity calculates standard deviations by comparing a fund's monthly returns to its average monthly return over a 36-month period, and then annualizes the number. Investors may examine historical standard deviation in conjunction with historical returns to decide whether a fund's volatility would have been acceptable given the returns it would have produced. A higher standard deviation indicates a wider dispersion of past returns and thus greater historical volatility. Standard deviation does not indicate how the fund actually performed, but merely indicates the volatility of its returns over time.
Tracking Error is the divergence between the price behavior of a position or a portfolio and the price behavior of a benchmark, creating an unexpected profit or loss.
Before investing in any mutual fund, please carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For this and other information, call or write Fidelity for a free prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Read it carefully before you invest.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
Views expressed are through the end of the period stated and do not necessarily represent the views of Fidelity. Views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and Fidelity disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied on as investment advice and, because investment decisions for a Fidelity fund are based on numerous factors, may not be relied on as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any Fidelity fund. The securities mentioned are not necessarily holdings invested in by the portfolio manager(s) or FMR LLC. References to specific company securities should not be construed as recommendations or investment advice.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.
S&P 500 is a registered service mark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC.
Other third-party marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
All other marks appearing herein are registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of FMR LLC or an affiliated company.
Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Member NYSE, SIPC, 900 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
Fidelity Distributors Company LLC, 500 Salem Street, Smithfield, RI 02917.
© 2024 FMR LLC. All rights reserved.
Not NCUA or NCUSIF insured. May lose value. No credit union guarantee.
686317.19.0
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.