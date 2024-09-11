Tame August CPI Points To A Quarter-Point Fed Rate Cut

uschools

August CPI came in close to estimates, rising 0.187% at the Headline level and 0.281% at the Core rate. That brings the year-on-year Headline figure to 2.5%, the lowest since February 2021. The year-on-year Core figure was 3.2% in August, the same as in July, and in-line with estimates. There were no revisions to previous months.

Last month’s Core CPI 3-month annualized rate is now just 2.06%, close to the Fed’s 2% Headline PCE target. The CPI Supercore, meanwhile, increased by 0.327% sequentially, bringing that annual figure to 4.45%, down from 4.47% in July. Ex-shelter, CPI has risen just 1.2% from a year ago. Big picture, it was the fifth straight month of cooling inflation.

While the monthly Core rate was 0.1% hotter than forecasts, there weren’t many surprises in the August report. Yields ticked up in the moments after the release, and all eyes will be on what the Fed does at its two-day policy meeting next week. But with today’s report that was close to what economists were expecting, a much lower chance of a large 50-basis-point cut is now seen.

With August inflation now in the books, US Real Average Hourly Earnings are updated to 1.3% on the year-on-year look. This is a significant jump from 0.7% in the previous month, while US Real Average Weekly Earnings were up 0.9% versus 12 months ago, compared to just +0.4% in July, and the best since June 2023.

Stock market futures didn’t react well to the in-line inflation report. A bump up in Treasury yields and the near-nixing of the perceived chance of a large half-point Fed rate cut next week created a bit of a risk-off environment, but the selloff was not severe. The focus will likely shift quickly to corporate conferences later today, but more key inflation data is on tap this week.

Speaking of the bond market, the US 2-year Treasury note yield (US2Y) sunk to its lowest level in two years earlier this morning, but the bond bears came out of hibernation, at least on a near-term basis. The yield jumped nine basis points to 3.69% following the CPI print.

With August inflation in full view, bond traders now see just a 15% chance of a jumbo Fed ease next week. Perhaps PPI this week and Retail Sales next week could move the needle, but it would likely require significantly surprising economic data for the Fed to begin its rate-cutting campaign with a double cut.

The risk-off aura was also seen with a rally in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The greenback has been pressured for the last few months amid weakening economic data and the reality that major Fed easing is on tap.

Overall, I would not be surprised to see markets shake off the sour initial mood, but bearish seasonality remains in play now through much of October, considering that it is an election year.

Looking ahead, more critical inflation data is on tap beginning with PPI for August tomorrow, import/export prices for last month on Friday, and a first look at the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers report at 10 a.m. ET Friday. All eyes then turn to the Fed when it holds its two-day policy meeting next week, with the FOMC’s interest rate decision coming on Wednesday afternoon.

Before that, we’ll get the August Retail Sales report from the Census Bureau – a hot number could actually sway the Fed whether a 25 or 50-basis-point cut comes on the 18th.

August CPI was close to estimates, but the re-affirmation that inflation continues to trend in the Fed’s favor reduced the chance of a big Fed rate cut next Wednesday. It was encouraging that we did not see a particularly weak set of CPI prints, given rising concerns about the growth part of the Fed’s dual mandate.