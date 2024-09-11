Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

Last week, market observers were looking to the August jobs report for clearer signals on the scale of the upcoming probable Federal Reserve ("Fed") rate cut. A weaker report likely would have offered more support to the case of a larger half percentage point reduction. While the data revealed fewer job additions than expected, the total still reflected an increase from the previous month. Additionally, unemployment dipped slightly to 4.2%, leaving many hoping for more definitive data disappointed.

As one of the final major economic indicators before the Fed's September Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") meeting, today's inflation report offered a chance to reinforce existing expectations about the most probable direction of interest rates.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that overall inflation and core inflation rose 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. While the headline rate landed in line with expectations, the core reading came in a touch higher than expected. The core measure also was up 0.1% from July. YOY, CPI rose 2.5%, while core CPI remained unchanged at 3.2%.

Heading into the release, equity markets began the first half of September by nursing losses. Last week, the S&P 500 (SPY) declined 4.2%, marking its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite (NDX) fared worse, falling 5.8%, its worst week in more than two years. The weakness came on the heels of the mixed labor report, as well as from softer-than-expected manufacturing data.

Equities were somewhat calmer at the start of the new week. On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell nearly 100 points, but this was offset by gains in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. In the bond markets, yields on the 10-year note closed at 3.643%.

This level of sluggishness continued into the pre-market trading hours, just ahead of the morning release. Despite recent losses, the S&P 500 continues to trade at an elevated forward earnings multiple of around 21x. The elevated multiple has consequently left equities vulnerable to a more sustained pullback even before the August CPI report.

A weaker-than-expected inflation reading could have bolstered expectations for a more aggressive Fed response. However, with the report coming in largely as anticipated, a more measured approach from the Fed now appears the most probable outcome. Here's what else to know about the August CPI report.

How Much Did Prices Rise in August?

Headline inflation rose 2.5% YOY in August, down from 2.9% in July. Among individual categories, falling gasoline prices continue to provide a reprieve to road travelers. After a flat reading in July, at the height of the summer traveling season, the index fell 0.6% in August. The monthly decline has contributed to a decline of 10.3% on a twelve-month basis.

Looking ahead, the index should benefit from a continuing decline. Oil futures have plunged recently due to rising supply and demand concerns. With oil barely holding the $70/barrel mark, consumers are likely to benefit from continued relief at the pump. According to the AAA, ten states can boast of gasoline prices of below $3.00/gallon. I expect this trend to continue into the September print.

AAA - Chart of National Gas Prices 2021-2024

On the other hand, rising food prices continue to partially offset the relief seen at the pump. Over the past twelve months, the food index has risen 2.1% YOY. This has been driven by a 0.9% increase in the food at home index and a more significant 4.0% rise in food away from home. Notably, the food away from home category has posted monthly increases every month since February. In contrast, the food at home category remained flat in August. Specific food groups with higher prices in August included meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, which saw a 4.8% increase.

August Core CPI Primary Drivers

Core CPI increased by 0.3% in August, a tick higher than the rise seen in July, with continued upward pressure largely driven by persistent inflation in the shelter category. The shelter index rose by 0.5% for the month and 5.2% over the past 12 months, fueled by a 0.5% increase in owners' equivalent rent and a 0.4% rise in the rent of primary residences. Consistent with my coverage in prior months, easing inflation in this category remains particularly challenging.

BLS - Summary Of CPI By Category For August 2024

Prices also increased in the service categories, including transportation, which rose by 0.9% in August after a 0.4% increase in July, contributing to a 7.9% gain over the last year. Medical care services remain elevated on a YOY basis, although the index has moderated recently, with another 0.1% decline in August following a 0.3% decline in July.

On a more positive note, lower gasoline prices have been accompanied by declines in both used and new vehicle prices. The index for used vehicles dropped an additional 1% in August, bringing its YOY decline to 10.4%. While the new vehicle index held flat on the month, the index is still down 1.2% over the last twelve months. This continues to provide relief for road travelers and consumers in the vehicle market.

Fed Policy Implications

Before today's CPI release, the prevailing market consensus leaned toward a more measured quarter percentage point rate cut in September. The CME FedWatch Tool showed a 67% probability of this scenario, and this figure jumped to about 85% following the report, which makes sense given the data.

CME FedWatch Tool - Target Rate Probabilities For September

In addition to these probabilities, recent remarks by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams also support the likelihood of a 25-basis-point cut. After the jobs report, Williams expressed confidence that inflation is on a sustainable path toward the 2% target. Williams further emphasized that the economy is on stable footing, forecasting growth in the 2-2.5% range, albeit weaker than past peaks.

Waller, in a more detailed speech, noted that "the labor market continues to soften but not deteriorate," providing a balanced view of the economy's current state.

The speeches from these key policymakers, coupled with the largely neutral CPI report, reinforce the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut as the most probable outcome ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting.

Final Takeaway of August CPI Report

For the most part, the August CPI report largely met expectations for both overall and core inflation, with no major surprises in individual categories. Core CPI landed higher than expected for the month but still landed in line on a YOY basis.

Prices for vehicles and gasoline continue to drive inflation down, while shelter and services remain more persistent. While tomorrow's PPI release will provide additional insight, today's CPI data is likely the most significant ahead of next week's FOMC meeting.

In my view, the combination of the August CPI and last week's jobs report supports a measured quarter percentage point cut in interest rates. The jobs report indicated a modest increase in employment compared to the previous month, but also featured significant downward revisions and came in below expectations. Meanwhile, the CPI report shows inflation stabilizing above the Fed's target, yet well below its peak. Together, these reports suggest a cooling labor market and easing inflationary pressures.

Comments from two key Fed officials last week, just before the pre-meeting quiet period, alluded to a 25-basis-point cut as the baseline expectation, which I believe remains intact. Although equity markets have trimmed gains amid concerns over the U.S. economy, and some have speculated about a larger 50-basis-point cut, recent data on labor and inflation make this scenario unlikely. Heading into next week's FOMC meeting, I continue to see a quarter-point rate cut as the most probable outcome.