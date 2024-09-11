MarsBars

Recency bias is a cognitive bias that favors recent events over historical ones. This phenomenon appears in many aspects of life, including stock valuations and how they’re interpreted by investors.

For example, REITs became very cheap in the 2022-2023 timeframe, and only this year did they start climbing up. As such, some names may appear to be pricey when comparing them against a 1-2 year timeframe, but that would mean investors are ignoring the fact that many REITs are still rather cheap compared against a longer timeframe.

This brings me to Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC), which I last covered in February, highlighting its discounted valuation despite strong fundamentals and cash NOI growth.

It appears that the market has agreed with my thesis in a big way, with the stock giving investors a 37% total return since my last piece, far outpacing the 8% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same time period.

In this article, I revisit DOC, including recent business performance and discuss why the stock remains attractive for income and potential total returns despite the robust price gains so far this year.

What's Up, DOC?

Healthpeak Properties is a member of the S&P 500 and carries a diversified portfolio of life science, outpatient medical, and senior housing properties across the U.S. As those who follow the company may know, DOC greatly enhanced its scale in the outpatient medical segment after merging with Physicians Realty Trust in March of this year.

As shown below, this merger resulted in a nationwide footprint in outpatient medical facilities from coast to coast, with the SF Bay Area, Boston, and Dallas being the top markets, representing 43% of annual base rents.

DOC leases to a number of leading health systems, including HCA Healthcare (HCA) and CommonSpirit Health. Large health systems make up one third of DOC's ABR, while biopharmaceutical companies like Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) and senior housing make up the rest, as shown below.

Meanwhile, DOC is demonstrating strong results, with same-store cash NOI growing by 4.5% YoY during Q2 2024. This was driven in part by annual rent escalators of around 3% in the outpatient medical and lab segment, and by continued broad-based recovery in the senior housing segment, which saw 20.5% YoY SSNOI growth in Q2 and 23.4% YoY growth in the first half of this year, as shown below.

Importantly, DOC is seeing strong merger synergies since acquiring Physicians Realty Trust in March, with management guiding for $45 million worth of cost savings in year one alone. Life Science also remains a bright spot at the company, with the second quarter setting a record, having the highest leasing activity. This includes 800K square feet worth of leases executed, with 75% being renewals and 25% being new leases for a blended re-leasing spread of 6%.

Also encouraging, management raised full-year SSNOI growth from 3.25% at the midpoint previously to 3.5%, up 50 basis points from the original guidance earlier this year. This is driven by favorable trends in its core markets and demographics, including growth in the adult senior population and rising healthcare needs, which support all three of DOC's property segments.

DOC is well positioned to fund external growth through portfolio recycling, which included the sale of non-core assets for a blended cap rate in the mid-6% range while investing in properties with cap rate in the high 7% range so far this year. It has continued opportunities in the near-term, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our deep health system relationships are driving compelling new development opportunities. The two projects we announced yesterday totaled $53 million and are 84% pre-leased with stabilized yields in the mid-7s. These projects offer compelling value. At a positive spread, we're recycling out of older, non and less-core assets into brand new buildings in core markets with leading health systems. We're currently underwriting an attractive pipeline of similar development projects with our health system partners.

DOC is also supported by a strong balance sheet with a BBB+ credit rating from S&P. This is reflected by its $3 billion in total liquidity including $300 million in cash on hand and zero drawn on the revolving credit facility, and a reasonably low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2x, sitting below the 6.0x mark generally regarded as being safe for REITs. Pro forma for asset dispositions, DOC's leverage ratio is at around 5.0x.

Importantly for income investors, DOC currently yields an appealing 5.4%, and the dividend is well covered by a 67% payout ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital for growth funding and/or to repurchase shares, as it has done so far this year, repurchasing $188 million worth of stock at an attractive price under $18 per share.

Lastly, I continue to find DOC to be appealing at the current price of $22.22 with a forward P/FFO of 12.4, sitting below its historical P/FFO of 14.4, as shown below.

With a 5%-plus yield and my expectations for forward annual FFO/share growth in the 4-5% range, driven by rent escalators, positive leasing spreads, and external growth, DOC could produce market level total returns, all with a far higher dividend yield than that of the market average. Plus, any return to its mean valuation could result in potentially market-beating total returns.

Risks to the thesis include higher interest rates, which could raise DOC's cost of debt and make external development and acquisitions costlier. Other risks include potential for increased competition in the life science and senior housing segment, which could pressure rental growth. Moreover, a potential economic downturn could negatively impact biopharma tenants and their need for space in the near term.

Investor Takeaway

Healthpeak Properties has delivered strong total returns so far this year, driven by robust fundamentals and its strategic merger with Physicians Realty Trust, which enhanced its scale in outpatient medical facilities.

The company's diverse portfolio, strong tenant base, and favorable demographic trends have driven impressive same-store NOI growth, particularly in the senior housing and life science segments.

With a well covered 5.4% dividend yield, synergies from recent acquisitions, and a strong balance sheet, DOC remains an attractive investment for both income and total return potential.