Just_Super

Recursion's (NASDAQ:RXRX) share price has fallen significantly in recent weeks on the back of poor clinical trial data. I previously suggested that while Recursion was probably the best positioned AI drug discovery company, the stock was vulnerable if AI hype faded. Recursion's share price has negatively diverged from the broader biopharma market in recent months, although this appears to be as much due to growing pessimism towards more speculative parts of the market as anything company specific.

Poor clinical data from Recursion's most advanced asset is obviously a negative. I would not place much weight on this readout, though. REC-994 is a repurposed drug that was identified prior to Recursion, developing most of its current technology and workflows. Recursion has additional clinical data points pending, which should shed more light on the merits of the company's drug discovery process, but these may face the same issues as REC-994 (repurposed drugs, limited use of AI).

Recursion also plans on acquiring Exscientia (EXAI), although this announcement has done little for Recursion's share price. Exscientia is down around 6% since I last wrote about it, when I suggested that the market was overly pessimistic regarding its prospects. The acquisition makes sense for a number of reasons. There is little pipeline overlap between the two companies and there should be synergies, even if it is only on the cost side. If nothing else, Exscientia's low enterprise value means that Recursion is paying little.

While the Exscientia acquisition will strengthen Recursion's pipeline, it will probably do little for the near-term prospects of the company's share price. There are a number of potentially positive catalysts on the horizon, but I tend to think that Recursion's current capabilities are poorly reflected by most of its existing clinical pipeline.

SYCAMORE Phase II Trial

Recursion recently announced marginal topline results from its SYCAMORE Phase 2 clinical trial. The trial assessed REC-994 in the treatment of symptomatic cerebral cavernous malformation, a condition related to blood supply in the brain and spinal cord. While REC-994 met the primary safety and tolerability endpoints, there were no improvements in either patient or physician reported outcomes after 12 months. MRI data demonstrated a positive trend towards reduced lesion volume and hemosiderin ring size in the highest dose cohort versus placebo, though. MRI is only an exploratory efficacy measure, clouding the importance of this data point. Recursion plans to meet with the FDA to discuss plans for an additional trial for the candidate.

While the SYCAMORE trial results aren't particularly promising, it is important to keep in mind that Recursion's REC-994 program dates back to 2015, and the company has evolved significantly since then. Recursion’s early focus was on repurposing existing drugs, and REC-994 was identified using a basic machine learning system that was the seed for Recursion's current platform. The REC-994 program involved resynthesis and phenotypic screening of 2,100 approved drugs, with Vitamin D3 and Tempol identified as promising molecules. Each drug decreased lesion burden in a mouse model of CCM vascular disease by ~50%.

Since then, there have been enormous technological advances, and improvements to Recursion's capabilities, including:

CRISPR - allows greater control of biology

Generative AI - drug design

In-silico screening, allowing the company to screen billions of molecules

Increased scale enabled by automation and declining hardware costs

Larger database and improved algorithms

Improved tools for chemical synthesis

Improved multi-omics tools

Scalable animal testing

Population scale patient data

As a result, investors should probably not attribute much weight to the SYCAMORE trial results, for either Recursion or AI-enabled drug discovery more broadly.

Exscientia Acquisition

Recursion recently entered into an agreement to acquire Exscientia. Exscientia shareholders will receive 0.7729 shares of Recursion Class A common stock for each Exscientia ordinary share they own, with fractional shares paid in cash. As a result, Recursion shareholders would own approximately 74% of the organization. The transaction is expected to close by early 2025.

Recursion has stated that the acquisition would create a:

full-stack technology-enabled platform spanning patient-centric target discovery, structure-based drug design including hotspot analysis, quantum mechanics and molecular dynamics modeling, 2D and 3D generative AI design, encode and automate design-make-test-learn cycles with active learning, automated chemical synthesis, predictive ADMET and translation, biomarker selection, clinical development, and more. - Recursion press release

The acquisition would help to strengthen Recursion's platform. Recursion has specifically highlighted Exscientia’s precision chemistry design and small molecule automated synthesis capabilities. Exscientia also has capabilities in areas like quantum mechanics and using generative AI for drug design. In addition, Exscientia is using its platform for biomarker discovery and patient stratification. This is a point on which Exscientia is differentiated relative to most other companies operating in the same space. Exscientia Centaur Biologist tool is used to identify and prioritize targets. In comparison, Recursion takes a biology-agnostic approach.

Recursion also appears to be increasing its focus on trial design and execution, as 70-80% of the time and cost of bringing a drug to market is in development. Recursion wants to become more effective in trial operations and how it designs its programs by using real-world data to stratify patients.

There is also little overlap in the pipelines of the two companies, with Recursion more focused on rare and infectious diseases, while Exscientia has been targeting immunology and oncology. The combined company plans on doubling down on precision oncology, going after both heme and solid tumors.

The combined company has a pipeline of approximately 10 clinical readouts over the next 18 months. Most of these programs, if successful, could have annual peak sales opportunities in excess of 1 billion USD. There is also a total of 10 partner programs already optioned across oncology and immunology. The combined company expects potential milestone payments of roughly 200 million USD over the next 2 years from its current partnerships.

The combined company would have around 850 million USD cash, which is expected to provide runway into 2027. By that time, the efficacy of AI in drug discovery will be much better understood, for better or worse. Recursion also believes that it can realize around 100 million USD of cost savings annually.

While the acquisition strengthens Recursion's capabilities and should provide some cost synergies, I am fairly neutral on the acquisition from a strategic standpoint. As much as anything, Exscientia's enterprise value is low, allowing Recursion to expand its pipeline at little cost.

Conclusion

I don't think Recursion, or AI-enabled drug discovery more broadly, should be judged on the relatively poor SYCAMORE results, as REC-994 was discovered with a shell of Recursion’s current workflow and technology. Even if AI in drug discovery proves successful, most drugs will still result in clinical failure. At this stage, Recursion is looking to establish an incremental improvement, and it will take time to build the data which validates this.

Recursion has demonstrated that it can bring candidates to clinical trials significantly faster and cheaper than the industry average. While this is a positive, it is unclear whether AI will help to improve clinical success rates. On this front, I am skeptical, due largely to difficulties translating in vitro results to in vivo predictions. Improved cell models and organoids could help to address this issue in coming years, though.

Even when techbio companies aren't just repurposing existing drugs, there is still a question of whether AI can create truly novel drugs. It has been suggested that many molecules produced with the assistance of AI are similar to existing molecules, and that AI platforms could be considered systems for navigating patents rather than designing novel drugs.

Success in any of the company’s clinical programs would be more than sufficient to justify its current valuation. Preliminary phase II readouts from REC-2282 and REC-4881 are expected in the next year. Even assuming average clinical success rates, Recursion would be hoping for at least 1 drug from its clinical pipeline to make it to market. The diversity of Recursion's pipeline helps to reduce risk, but it is hard to get too excited about most of the company's current clinical assets, for the same reasons that the REC-994 results are not that important.