American Eagle Outfitters Q2 2024 Finds It More Attractively Valued, But Still Only Fair

American Eagle Outfitters' (NYSE:AEO) 2Q24 results were in line with the company's guidance. Comparables grew 4%, and absolutes grew above that (thanks to an extra back-to-school week). Lower markdowns and higher AURs have been expanding the company's margins.

My thesis about AEO has not changed much since my last article in May. AEO is a leading fast-fashion retailer with no financial leverage and an effective assortment strategy that is providing growth in this challenging economic context.

What has changed is the company's valuation, which is now 15% lower than when I first covered the name. AEO now trades at an EV/NOPAT for FY24 of about 10x while growing at 4% comparables in a challenging macro context. I believe this represents a fair valuation, although not opportunistic. An opportunistic valuation would require a higher yield, maybe coming from a higher current yield (lower stock price) or from more upside from growth (margins not as extended as today). I continue to believe AEO is fairly valued and a Hold.

2Q24 results

Comparable growth, decelerating from Q1: AEO posted revenues up 8%, with comparables up 4%. The difference comes from an extra back-to-school week from Q3 into Q2 this year. The trend was positive for both American Eagle (comps up 5%) and Aerie (comps up 4%, with swim pulling down, otherwise up 7%).

The trend is very positive, with AEO being one of the few apparel retailing companies growing comparables this first half of the year, albeit behind Abercrombie (ANF).

There were some concerns about AEO's revenues decelerating from Q1, with comparables up 6%. In addition, Aerie 8% in FY23 and is now showing half of that growth. Offsetting this, AE was flat in FY23 and now is showing better figures (7% comp in Q1 and 5% comp in Q2).

Google Trends are positive, in particular for Aerie compared to AE.

Margins continue to improve: It is difficult to compare margins for 2Q24 because the company provides comparable revenues but not comparable margins. An increase of 4pp on revenues from back to school clearly leverages both gross margins (which include occupancy and overhead like design, merchandising, etc.) and its operating margins. Still, management commented during the call that merchandise margins (that is revenue minus the product costs alone) continued to improve (figure undisclosed).

Also, management disclosed that the company's operating profits would have been $80 million without the extra back to school period (compared to $100 million reported). If we also remove 4pp from the company's $1.3 billion in revenues to arrive to the comparable figure, we get an operating margin of 6.2%, versus 5.4% for the unadjusted figures one year ago.

Assortment is working: The company's inventories were up 4% YoY, implying some slight improvement in the company's inventory turnover. Turnover is one of the most important figures for retailers, given that it reveals how well the company is matching customer demand. The retailer should be able to adjust its inventories with changing styles and levels of economic activity, so as to match what customers want. Looking at the company's historical operations below, there is still room to improve.

Data by YCharts

Valuation is more attractive, but still fair

Current yield: Since I last wrote about AEO, the company's stock is down 15%. The company now trades at an EV of $3.5 billion, versus $4.3 billion a few months ago.

In contrast, AEO is guiding for an operating income of about $460 million for the year (recently confirmed and slightly improved in the 2Q24 call). Removing taxes of 25% leads to a NOPAT of $345 million or an EV/NOPAT multiple of about 10x. This implies that AEO offers a 10% current yield plus some growth yield. How much depends on two factors: topline growth and operating margin leverage.

Topline: On the topline, the company never lost the steam it gained in the post-pandemic, and in fact, revenue figures have accelerated in 2024 compared to 2023. The current context could not be considered favorable, although it is also clearly not terrible for the company. Still, I believe AEO is doing a good job in providing the assortment that customers want because it is growing while others shrink. I believe 4% topline, which is barely above inflation, is not impossible for AEO. In fact, if the company expanded (it considers that it can double revenues over time), it could grow much faster.

Data by YCharts

Macro risk: The risks for AEO on the topline come from macro risks, as apparel retailing is a discretionary category. Measuring macro risk is hard, because we could tend to try to time the economy. I think the best approach is to take a neutral view, that the economy will neither improve nor deteriorate.

Fashion risk: The company does not suffer as much from a fashion risk, given that its products are not very branded and that it can modify its style to match consumer demand much easily than an apparel manufacturer/brand (for example Ralph Lauren or Calvin Klein).

Margin expansion/contraction: When we look at AEO's historical margins, we observe that they suffer from operational leverage in the short term ("small" variations in revenue in 2014, 2020, and 2022 had big impacts on margins). In addition, AEO's revenues have been expanding, accompanied by margin expansion. However, we can also observe that its current operating margins (and the ones embedded in the guidance for the year) are basically the historical average. This would lead us to believe that the company's margins are not going to expand much further, therefore not leveraging the growth in revenues.

Data by YCharts

The situation is a little more concerning when we look at gross and SG&A margins. Gross margins are much closer to historical tops and have been growing significantly (remember that AEO leverages overhead and rent costs in gross margins though). A decrease in revenue would deleverage operating margins via gross margins. The increase in SG&A/Revs to 27% from 24% historically is also a bad sign. The increase, according to the FY23 10-K, comes from performance bonuses, store wages and advertising, which should go down in a revenue shrinking environment.

Data by YCharts

Adding all together: Overall, I think the company should be able to maintain its operating margins unless revenues decrease, which in turn depends mostly on the macro, which I prefer to view as neutral. Otherwise, I think the company is doing a good job of matching assortment to demand and that growing at 4% is something doable.

If we add 4% growth with a 10% current yield, we find that AEO offers a yield of 14%. Given the company's characteristics, this is a fair return. However, I do not think this represents a fantastic opportunity, given that the yield should be higher, for example, if the company offered a similar earnings yield in a worse context, therefore amplifying the potential for growth. In addition, I do maintain some concerns about the durability of margins, particularly with respect to the role of SG&A.

For those reasons, I think AEO's price is still fair, but not still a Buy. I will maintain an open tab on the stock, for potential opportunities down the road.