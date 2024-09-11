winhorse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Puma SE (OTCPK:PMMAF) saw its shares punished quite harshly on the heels of a Q2 2024 earnings report that wasn't all that bad. Yes, there was a slight top-line miss and a downgraded full-year operating profit, but post-Q2 developments suggest there are silver linings. Chief among them are incrementally less negative data points out of China and solid momentum in US sporting goods retail - both of which support the case for brand momentum sustaining through Q3.

The most compelling part of the Puma setup, though, is that its valuation gap to peers like Nike (NKE) and adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) is now wider than ever, reflecting the widespread pessimism currently baked into the stock. All in all, the risk/reward looks a lot more compelling here.

Fwd P/E Ratio Puma 18.3x Nike 25.3x adidas 53.6x Click to enlarge

Hitting the Reset Button on P&L Expectations

On balance, Puma’s Q2 report wasn’t all bad. After all, the company’s +2.1% (currency-adjusted) top-line growth for the quarter was well within (albeit at the lower end of) management’s prior 2-3% guidance range. Digging deeper, the sales miss was really down to two markets - weakness in the Middle East and, perhaps more crucially, China, where management faulted deteriorating consumer sentiment.

Margins were also an issue, as higher operating costs offset a very solid +200bps YoY expansion at the gross level – despite help from cost discipline and flat marketing spend.

The Q2 miss spilled over into Puma’s full-year guidance, which, despite still calling for revenue growth in the mid-single-digits % (currency-adjusted), now also incorporates a lower EUR620m-EUR670m EBIT range (down from EUR620-700m prior). The latter was the key trigger for Puma’s post-Q2 selloff, though it’s worth keeping in mind that the implied 7.3% EBIT margin target still represents an ~10bps improvement over than last year.

Similarly, management’s 2025 margin guide of 8-8.5% remains intact, as does its 10% long-term target. Whether or not these targets are achievable, the fact that investors have significantly tempered their optimism post-Q2 means Puma doesn’t necessarily have to hit these numbers for the stock to work.

Silver Linings to the China Weakness

The Chinese economy remains in the doldrums and monthly sales updates from local sporting goods retailers reflect this dire reality. For Pou Sheng (OTCPK:PSHGY), a leading greater China sporting goods retailer and distributor carrying virtually all the global brands (Nike, adidas, Puma, among others), August sales of -6% YoY indicates Q3 will still be a weak quarter.

Now, compared to where Puma management has set the bar (per Q2 transcript, “for the remainder of the year, high single digit to low double-digit is the best way to think about the Chinese market in this current environment”), this might seem like a bearish read-through at first blush. That said, context is important, and coming off -14% YoY and -11% YoY prints in June and July, respectively, a -6% YoY print means things are improving sequentially.

Another key thing to note is that Puma has been able to sustain Chinese growth despite Pou Sheng’s prior top-line contraction all year. So, assuming the correlation holds through Q3, Puma could be on track for a much better print. Also helping will be its success in penetrating direct-to-consumer (i.e., online platforms) – a channel that continues to drive a lot of China’s sporting goods growth.

Full Steam Ahead in the US

As for North America, currently Puma’s largest geographic segment by sales, the retail read throughs have been clearly positive. Take Foot Locker (FL), which not only delivered a stronger Q2 2024 than expectations but also cited accelerating growth through Q3 (up mid-single-digits through July). Further, the fact that footwear, Puma’s largest product category, continues to lead the FL upside (up high-single-digits %) is another key positive. This tallies with results at the other big US sporting goods retailer, Dick’s (DKS), where comparable sales growth is running ahead of full-year guidance at +4.5% YoY.

Digging through the call transcripts, both retailers echoed positive reads on the major brands, particularly adidas and, to a lesser extent, Puma. As for Nike, it remains in turnaround mode, which bodes well for competitive pressures in the near term. Less positive for Puma, though, was the traction outside of the major footwear brands, particularly for On (ONON) and Hoka (DECK), both of which are “performing very well” and on track for space expansion. Still, Puma should benefit from a broader sporting goods upswing, in my view. And if not, its wider than usual valuation discount provides downside protection against brand heat and competitive risks.

Final Note on Risks & Summing Up

Fundamentally, Puma isn’t in the greatest place. A range of downside risks remain, including sector-wide promotional intensity (from the other major brands and emerging upstarts), as well as execution risks from a new senior management team.

That said, the deck has effectively been cleared post-Q2 selloff, and investors will now contend against a much more manageable set of earnings expectations. Meanwhile, more recent data points out of major sporting goods retailers in its key markets point to potential upside surprises ahead. Net-net, the Puma setup now looks a lot more compelling heading into year-end.

