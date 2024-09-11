FPA Queens Road Value Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

nespix

Dear Shareholder

FPA Queens Road Value Fund (MUTF:QRVLX, “Fund”) returned -1.07% for the second quarter of 2024. This compares to the S&P 500 Value Index (SP500, SPX, “Index”) return of -2.10% for the same period. For the first half of 2024, the Fund returned 11.94% while the Index returned 5.79%.

Trailing Performance (%)

As of June 30, 2024 Inception 20 Years 15 Years 10 Years 5 Years 3 Years 1 Year YTD QTD FPA Queens Road Value (QRVLX) 8.93 8.41 11.86 10.21 11.43 9.04 21.49 11.94 -1.07 S&P 500 Value 8.64 8.61 12.70 9.89 11.89 9.59 15.29 5.79 -2.10 Click to enlarge

Much ink has been spilled over the Mag-7 and the narrowing of the leadership in the U.S. large cap indices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Indices are increasingly dependent on mega-cap technology stocks.1 In some sense, buying the index is a bet on the continued domination of a handful of companies in the face of mean reversion. Historically, exceptional operating performance tends to mean revert, but this crop of U.S. megaliths has been magnificent for a long time now.2

To our eyes, the Index looks much more normal, like a value index should (Microsoft and Amazon were briefly added to the Index after the tech route in 2022 but have since been deleted). The Index’s largest holding only has a 3.78% weight (that holding is Berkshire Hathaway!) and the top 10 holdings make up a more reasonable 18.71% of the Index. As you would expect from a value index, financials have a weight of 22.56%, industrials have a weight of 11.27% and energy and materials have a combined weight of 9.91%.

But the Index also has relatively large weightings in sectors that have noticeably struggled, healthcare at 18.66% of the Index and consumer staples at 10.06% of the Index. Many investors don’t consider healthcare, which has historically been growth-y, to be a value sector. Staples are thought of as value stocks but can trade at full valuations because of their earnings consistency. Both sectors have lagged the S&P 500 over the last couple of years, for idiosyncratic reasons. And now the Index methodology, which weighs companies on price to book, price to earnings and price to sales (1/3 each), is picking up more of these stocks.3

Index Total Return 24H1 2023 SP50 S&P 500 15.3% 26.3% SVXK S&P 500 Value 5.8% 22.2% SP565 S&P 500 / Health Care – (Sector) 7.8% 2.1% SP477 S&P 500 / Consumer Staples – (Sector) 9.0% 0.5% Click to enlarge

Source: Factset. 24H1 results are as of June 30, 2024. For illustrative purposes only. Performance results includes the reinvestment of distributions. Comparison to any index is for illustrative purposes only. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Click to enlarge

S&P 500 Value Index Weight by GICS Sector

12/30/2022 Port. Weight 6/30/2023 Port. Weight 12/29/2023 Port. Weight 6/28/2024 Port. Weight Consumer Discretionary 9.91 10.95 5.67 5.17 Consumer Staples 7.63 6.88 9.92 10.14 Energy 1.71 1.41 6.26 6.72 Financials 21.24 18.83 21.77 22.73 Health Care 9.47 9.01 18.93 18.04 Industrials 12.62 12.24 11.27 11.20 Information Technology 15.29 17.82 8.41 8.29 Materials 3.13 3.01 3.50 3.47 Real Estate 4.70 4.38 4.45 4.18 Utilities 6.03 5.07 4.92 5.02 [Cash] 0.03 0.53 0.14 0.38 [Unassigned] 0.51 0.19 0.20 0.21 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Source: Factset GICS is Global Industry Classification Standard. Click to enlarge

Although we run the Fund fully invested, and we love the companies that we own, it is a challenge to find new investments that meet our stringent Four Pillar process and provide a margin of safety. High quality industrials, a frequent hunting ground for the Fund, strike us as particularly richly valued right now given their inherently cyclical nature.

For the 12 months ending June 30, 2024, our top five winners were concentrated in the industrial and financial sectors while our top five losers were concentrated in the health care and consumer sectors. Although our two biggest winners, Eaton (ETN) and Trane (TT), are both industrials, Eaton sells electrical components and is benefitting from data center spending while Trane builds and services HVAC systems, mostly for large commercial and industrial properties. Our fourth biggest winner, General Dynamics (GD), is a defense prime contractor that is also characterized as an industrial. Our other two largest winners, American Express (AXP) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP) are both financial services.

Our 12 month detractors were led by two healthcare companies – Centene (CNC) and Pfizer (PFE). Centene is a managed care provider that focuses on the Medicaid market. Pfizer is a pharma company that is struggling with a hole in its future pipeline. On the consumer side, McDonalds (MCD) and Mondelez (MDLZ), whose brands include Cadbury, Oreo and Ritz, are struggling to push through inflating costs. And Cisco (CSCO) is facing a cyclical downturn in the company’s switches and networking equipment.

Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) Contributors and Detractors 4

Contributors Performance Contribution % of Portfolio Detractors Performance Contribution % of Portfolio TTM Trane Technologies 4.20% 6.7% Centene -0.75% 0.7% Eaton 3.81% 7.7% Pfizer -0.56% 3.0% American Express 1.99% 5.5% McDonald's -0.43% 3.2% General Dynamics 1.91% 5.4% Cisco -0.18% 3.6% Ameriprise Financial 1.78% 6.0% Mondelez International -0.14% 1.7% 13.69% 31.3% -2.05% 12.1% Click to enlarge

At its most basic, our process compares a company’s current price to what we expect the business to look like three to five years out. Our four pillars – balance sheet strength, valuation, management, and industry analysis – provide guidance and guardrails. Taking a long-term view has served us well in the past and we are confident that our disciplined and patient approach will continue to be rewarded over the long-term.

In our experience, when there is exuberance in the markets, it is usually overdone. But when markets get volatile and the pundits predict doom and gloom, it is usually overdone as well. We acknowledge the heightened uncertainty as well as the headwinds the economy faces. But, given the current valuations and long-term fundamentals of the Fund’s holdings, we feel positive about the portfolio and remain significant co-investors with you.

Respectfully,

Steve Scruggs, CFA, Portfolio Manager