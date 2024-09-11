PTY: A Good Time To Shed Weight

Summary

  • The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund has produced double-digit returns since our latest coverage.
  • Despite offering compelling returns, debt capital markets and the broader lending landscape have reached inflection points.
  • PTY's high exposure to non-investment grade debt and non-agency mortgages is worrisome, as I believe credit risk and prepayment risk will rise in due course.
  • The closed-ended fund has emerging market exposure, adding a secondary layer to its risk profile in the event of a global economic drawdown.
  • Despite possessing a dividend track record, history shows that price risk can dilute this CEF's income-based benefits.

Fixed-income markets are at fever pitch amid a changing debt capital market climate. Therefore, I decided to update our outlook on the PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY), a closed-ended fund that emphasizes the riskier part of the

Lead Author: Steve G. Booyens, CFA. Pearl Gray Equity and Research is an independent research firm and private investment fund. Readers can expect systematic and fundamental coverage of U.S. stocks, ETFs, CEFs, and REITs.Kindly note that our content on Seeking Alpha and other platforms doesn't constitute financial advice. Instead, we set the tone for a discussion panel among subscribers. As such, we encourage you to consult a registered financial advisor before committing capital to financial instruments.With that said, happy investing, everyone!

