Fidelity Value Discovery Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Value Discovery Fund is a large-cap, value-oriented strategy that seeks capital appreciation.
- We focus on companies where there is a significant price dislocation, believing that a stock's market value will move toward its intrinsic (fair) value over time. We seek to purchase securities with a large "margin of safety" and use three different valuation measures to determine a company's intrinsic value.
- We favor firms with both cheap valuations and high-quality franchises - those with above-average returns on invested capital and that operate in businesses protected by strong entry barriers. Our strategy aims to benefit from lower earnings volatility and higher long-term growth. We also like companies with healthy cash-flow generation.
- Capital preservation is as important a factor in investing as is upside potential. The fund is structured to maintain a lower beta (sensitivity to market risk) and a higher-quality orientation than its benchmark, the Russell 3000® Value Index.
Performance Review
For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -3.47%, trailing the -2.25% return of the benchmark Russell 3000®Value Index.
U.S. stocks gained 4.28% in Q2, according to the S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market. The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold.
Compared with the benchmark, security selection hampered the fund's results, especially in communication services, consumer staples, industrials and information technology. Stock picks in consumer discretionary and energy, however, added value.
The fund's biggest individual relative detractor was managed care provider Centene (CNC) (-16%). This firm was significantly exposed to higher-than-projected Medicare Advantage costs as seniors utilized health services far more than expected. As of June 30, however, we continued to hold a stake in Centene. Apart from the legitimate challenges facing the Medicare Advantage market, we continue to like managed care companies because their business models are so resilient. Most notably, they are able to reprice their offerings annually and quickly adjust to changes in the economic environment.
Concern about Medicare Advantage similarly weighed on health care conglomerate CVS Health (CVS) (-25%), another of the fund's relative detractors this quarter. In early May, the company sharply reduced its annual earnings forecast, causing its shares to hit a four-year low. As of June 30, we believe CVS is well positioned to offer a complete health care solution for its clients, but at a fraction of the price of other managed-care companies. The company's retail business now provides less than 10% of earnings, and, going forward, we believe the integration of its pharmacy-benefits management and managed-care businesses should drive margins.
Also in health care, an overweight in drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) (-22%) further hurt relative performance. As some of the company's later-stage drug trials have failed to meet expectations, the stock has been a lackluster performer. Still, we remain confident that the stock's price on June 30 reflects a large margin of safety, presuming that the firm's drugs under development enjoy better results in the next couple of years.
Entertainment giant Disney (DIS) (-19%) also hurt the fund. Much of that decline came in early May after the company reported solid quarterly financial results that nevertheless lagged analysts' expectations. Still, we continued to see opportunity in Disney - our No. 10 holding on June 30 - and added to the fund's stake this quarter. We consider this a fantastic franchise with enormously valuable intellectual property. However, the stock has lately been underperforming on a cash-flow and earnings basis because of how deeply the firm has invested in its business. Now, under relatively new leadership, Disney is focused on improving financial metrics, and we believe the company can significantly boost cash flow, potentially aiding its stock price.
On the positive side, the fund's top contributor was an out-of-benchmark stake in AstraZeneca (AZN) (+15%). Shares of this Anglo-Swedish drugmaker rose in April after the firm reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results due to strong demand for its most important drugs and healthy sales of its partnered medicines. In our view, AstraZeneca benefits from a strong pipeline of drugs coming to market and an excellent portfolio of already-approved drugs we expect to grow nicely for the next few years.
A larger-than-benchmark holding in H&R Block (HRB) (+11%) further contributed to relative performance. We believe this tax-preparation firm has done a very good job at investing in margin-boosting projects, including technology to support its do-it-yourself customers. In our opinion, H&R Block also is acting wisely with the cash it produces by buying back shares while also providing a generous dividend to shareholders.
Another relative contributor was our lack of exposure to benchmark component Intel (INTC), whose shares returned about -30% for the past three months, falling in late April after the maker of PC and server chips announced a disappointing financial forecast for the second quarter. Business results for the first quarter, also announced on April 25, were mixed, with earnings topping the consensus estimate and sales coming up short. We did not see Intel as a strong fit for our investment approach and chose to invest elsewhere this quarter.
Outlook and Positioning
Our view is that a stock's market value eventually will converge with its intrinsic value - or true underlying worth - over time. This is a crucial aspect of our investment approach. We use four different valuation measures when determining the intrinsic value of a company, and we invest in what we believe are high-quality firms. By high quality, we mean corporations that operate in a specific niche or possess a strong competitive position that provides a "moat," or barrier to entry, to their businesses.
We also look for above-average returns on invested capital. We expect the fund's holdings to have a significantly higher return on equity (ROE) - a measure of profitability - than the benchmark because of this focus on quality, which we believe has led to lower earnings volatility over time. We pay close attention to a firm's cash generation, which we think can contribute to faster long-term growth when it's combined with a high ROE. Or, to put it more succinctly: We believe that a stock that is merely cheap doesn't represent a great value, but a quality stock at a low price does.
As of the end of June, the largest individual overweights within the fund - all of which were stocks that we saw as good fits for our investment strategy - were insurance firms Chubb (CB) and Travelers (TRV), managed-care company Cigna (CI), electric utility PG&E (PCG), and cable and media company Comcast. All but PG&E were among the portfolio's top-10 holdings on June 30.
Conversely, our largest stock-specific underweights were retailer Walmart, energy firm Chevron (CVX), pharmaceutical company Merck (MRK), U.K.-based chemical company Linde (LIN) and communication service provider Verizon (VZ). We avoided these benchmark components in Q2, as we did not see compelling value opportunities among these names.
As of the end of the quarter, we were continuing to find the consumer staples category to be an attractive source of investment opportunity. Consumer staples businesses tend to be defensive, meaning that demand for their products tends to stay relatively consistent regardless of the underlying economic environment.
While consumer staples stocks have been out of favor, we see their attractive valuations and high business quality as reasons to own them over the long term. Consumer staples finished March as the fund's largest sector overweight.
The portfolio also maintained a meaningful overweight in the utilities sector, our second-largest relative overweight on June 30. Here, we were able to find stocks offering solid return prospects at generally reasonable valuations. Although these stocks tend to underperform when interest rates are high because their dividend yields become less attractive on a relative basis, they also offer investors a guaranteed rate of return. We believe this can make them more attractive than other yield-oriented segments of the equity market, including real estate, which was the fund's largest underweight at the end of Q2.
We pay close attention to economic trends but spend little time trying to predict them. Instead, we let valuations mainly drive our investment decisions as we seek businesses with strong franchises, wide competitive moats and stock prices with a sufficient margin of safety built in.
In a volatile market environment, we're sticking to our investment approach, evaluating stocks one by one and working hard to understand the range of potential outcomes for any given company. Regardless of the market backdrop, however, we continue to stick to our approach and the individual stocks we feel offer the best risk-reward trade-offs, as we seek to take advantage of attractive value opportunities when they emerge.
Characteristics
Portfolio
Index
Valuation
Price/Earnings Trailing
15.5x
18.8x
Price/Earnings (IBES 1-Year Forecast)
12.9x
15.6x
Price/Book
2.3x
2.5x
Price/Cash Flow
10.5x
13.4x
Return on Equity (5-Year Trailing)
14.1%
12.9%
Growth
Sales/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
13.7%
9.3%
Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (Trailing)
-9.9%
-3.2%
Earnings/Share Growth 1-Year (IBES Forecast)
9.7%
15.2%
Earnings/Share Growth 5-Year (Trailing)
15.7%
11.8%
Size
Weighted Average Market Cap ($ Billions)
155.5
138.2
Weighted Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
93.9
72.3
Median Market Cap ($ Billions)
|
46.7
|
2.1
Market-Segment Diversification
Market Segment
Portfolio Weight
Index Weight
Relative Weight
Relative Change From Prior Quarter
Financials
24.22%
23.06%
1.16%
-0.57%
Health Care
16.42%
13.61%
2.81%
0.39%
Industrials
11.21%
14.26%
-3.05%
1.77%
Consumer Staples
11.20%
7.63%
3.57%
-1.51%
Energy
9.17%
8.14%
1.03%
0.77%
Information Technology
7.15%
9.36%
-2.21%
-0.30%
Utilities
6.21%
4.92%
1.29%
-1.96%
Communication Services
5.07%
4.37%
0.70%
-0.30%
Consumer Discretionary
4.67%
5.07%
-0.40%
2.19%
Materials
2.10%
4.68%
-2.58%
-0.22%
Real Estate
1.05%
4.90%
-3.85%
0.47%
Other
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Fund Information
Manager(s): Sean Gavin
Trading Symbol: FVDFX
Start Date: December 10, 2002
Size (in millions): $2,965.01
Morningstar Category: Fund Large Value
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks. Value stocks can perform differently than other types of stocks and can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time.
