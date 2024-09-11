Roche: Why I'm Not Concerned About Slight Sell-Off On Weight Loss Drug Safety Data

Sep. 11, 2024 11:06 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY) Stock, RHHBF Stock, RHHVF Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Roche stock has risen 22% since May due to promising GLP-1 agonist drug candidates, despite recent setbacks with CT-388's side effects.
  • Roche's GLP-1 pipeline includes CT-388, CT-996 and CT-868, aiming to compete with Lilly and Novo's blockbuster weight loss drugs.
  • Roche's core business remains strong, with Q2 2024 revenues up and guidance raised, providing a hedge against potential GLP-1 program failures.
  • The recent safety concerns for CT-388 are not alarming. Roche's diversified portfolio and ongoing GLP-1 developments offer substantial upside with limited downside.
Mature man checking himself in bathroom mirror and touching tummy

10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I last covered the Swiss pharma giant Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in a note for Seeking Alpha in mid-May, giving the company's stock a "Buy" recommendation. Shares have risen in value by ~22% since, trading at ~$40 at the time of writing, which translates to a

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
12.18K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RHHBY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RHHBY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RHHBY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RHHBY
--
RHHBF
--
RHHVF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News