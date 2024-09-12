Q4 Approaches: What's Been Happening In The Market And How To Position For It

Summary

  • The Fed is likely to cut rates soon due to declining inflation and a weakening macro-environment, which will pressure the USD and benefit large-cap US equities.
  • The yield curve is normalizing, suggesting opportunities in longer-term bonds and a more defensive equity portfolio, including recession-proof stocks like Walmart and telecoms.
  • Rate cuts aren't all positive; rising unemployment and slowing growth indicate potential volatility ahead, so maintain disciplined and risk-aware investment strategies.
  • Act now to buy bonds before rate cuts occur to capitalize on potential capital appreciation, aiming to front-run the market for better returns.
Young woman with binoculars in balcony seen from window

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the broader market and how the macro-environment has shifted since the beginning of the year through now. There have been some ebbs and

