Fidelity Select Communication Services Portfolio Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Select Communication Services Portfolio is a sector-based, equity-focused strategy that seeks to outperform its benchmark through active management.
- We employ a bottom-up, stock-by-stock approach to capitalize on our view that growth and revisions to earnings and free cash flow per share drive communication services stocks. As such, the fund tends to emphasize companies with sustainable growth that is likely to beat expectations, as well as secular growers that can drive consistent excess returns.
- We use fundamental analysis, supported by Fidelity's deep and experienced global technology, media and telecommunication team, to identify stocks that we believe have the greatest dislocation between long-term earnings-growth potential and valuation.
- Sector strategies could be used by investors as alternatives to individual stocks for either tactical- or strategic-allocation purposes.
Market and Performance Review
U.S. stocks, as measured by the S&P 500® index, posted solid gains in the second quarter, according to the S&P 500® index, after shaking off a rough April and rising steadily due to resilient corporate profits, a frenzy over generative artificial intelligence and the Federal Reserve's likely pivot to cutting interest rates later this year. Amid this favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. Growth stocks led the narrow rally, with only three of 11 sectors topping the broader market.
Against this dynamic backdrop, communication services - representing a diverse mix of telecommunications stocks and higher-growth names in areas such as internet and media - posted the second-strongest return of the 11 sectors in the S&P 500® index for the quarter, behind only information technology. Investor enthusiasm for companies exposed to the boom in artificial intelligence propelled gains in these two sectors.
By subindustry, interactive media & services, which represented about 52% of the MSCI sector index, gained about 12% in Q2. Here, Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG) rose roughly 21%, propelled by strong performance from the firm's Search, YouTube and Cloud units, the latter a central piece of the company's AI strategy. Publishing returned 10%, led by New York Times (+19%), which reported increases in digital subscribers and higher average revenue per user. Wireless telecommunication services (+10%) also had a solid gain. In contrast, cable & satellite (-8%) had the weakest result. Hurt by weak subscriptions trends, index components such as Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)(LBRDA)(-4%), Comcast (CMCSA)(-9%), Altice (ATUS) (-22%) and Sirius XM (-26%) declined. Movies & entertainment (-4%) was hurt by index stock Walt Disney (DIS) (-19%), which reported a net loss for its second fiscal quarter in May. Alternative carriers (-3%) also posted a loss.
For the quarter, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 7.82%, solidly outpacing the 5.61% advance of the MSCI U.S. IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index and the 4.28% result of the broad-based S&P 500® Index. Overall, favorable stock selection boosted the fund's performance over the MSCI sector index. Specifically, stock and subindustry selection in interactive media & services contributed the most. Choices in alternative carriers, movies & entertainment and interactive home entertainment also helped. Conversely, a non-index position in passenger ground transportation detracted most.
Within the interactive home entertainment category, the fund's non-index position Singapore-based online gaming services and e-commerce company Sea (SE) gained 33% for the three months. Coming into this quarter, Sea's e-commerce business was under competitive pressure from TikTok, which weighed heavily on Sea's stock price. This quarter, shares of Sea reversed course amid news that TikTok was facing regulatory scrutiny in Indonesia, which investors viewed as a tailwind for Sea. We believe Sea is generating strong growth in its e-commerce business, as well as in its video-game segment. We also believe there is potential for sustainable growth as the firm enters new geographies and continues to expand profitability. As of June 30, Sea was the fund's ninth-largest position.
Elsewhere, a larger-than-index stake in Liberty Latin America, a cable, phone and internet provider that serves more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean advanced 38% this quarter. In early May, Liberty Latin America reported strong financial results, driven by an increase in subscribers in its broadband and postpaid service bases. Additionally, the company announced a $200 million share repurchase program through December 2026.
Conversely, in the passenger ground transportation group, our non-index shares of Uber Technologies (UBER) (-6%) detracted. In early May, the provider of ride-hailing, courier, food-delivery and freight-transport services reported a surprising loss for Q1, as legal settlements and equity investments in other companies hampered its results, even as demand for rides and deliveries rose for the quarter. Looking ahead, regulatory challenges loom for Uber's rides business, mostly related to minimum-wage rules for drivers and disputes about drivers being classified as independent contractors or employees. Despite these challenges, we remain confident in the Uber's longer-term prospects, and it was the fund's 8th-largest position as of June 30.
The fund's outsized stake in cable company Altice (-22%) also notably detracted. Increased competition in the fiber business and doubts about competitor Comcast's consideration of a potential acquisition of Altice dampened the outlook for Altice this quarter. We increased the fund's stake in Q2.
Outlook and Positioning
As of June 30, the fund is positioned in stocks of companies we believe have the potential for long-term revenue and earnings growth, while also seeking to own shares of companies where we see price-to-fair-value dislocations and where we believe the market is underestimating the duration or magnitude of growth. In our view, stock prices ultimately follow the earnings and cash flow of the companies they represent. Position sizing in the portfolio is driven by our fundamental analysis on a company-by-company basis and in-depth research of key trends in the communication services sector, and it is based on conviction and differentiation relative to the market's assessment of a company' prospects, as reflected by its price. Ideally, we are looking to find opportunities where the rate of growth is either mispriced or underestimated, but we are willing to pay a premium for faster growth.
The fund's key foundational investment themes remain the growth in broadband and the shift to digital. As of June 30, the fund had a sizable underweight in integrated telecom services. This stance reflects the maturity of the wireless market and the tepid growth of the industry's major players, notably Verizon Communications. The underweight also reflects our interest in investing in other, faster-growing areas. Though the fund primarily invests in U.S.-based firms, we do invest in companies based in foreign countries when they meet our criteria.
We also maintained positions in companies that leverage wireless resources to bring services to consumers and are application-based businesses, such as ride-sharing and food-delivery service provider Uber Technologies and online retailing giant Amazon.com, two non-index holdings that were the fund's two largest overweights as of June 30.
Customer engagement with video games continues to rise, as did in-game spending, proving to be largely resilient despite macroeconomic headwinds. We believe growth in e-sports - competitive video gaming - represents an emerging opportunity, as its current market is estimated at about 400 million viewers worldwide. These video-game companies offer a wide breadth of content, strong brand names and recurring revenue streams that can grow in time, based on our analysis. These factors also make video-game developers prime acquisition targets.
As of June 30, the fund mainly owns stocks of companies we believe can capitalize on the world going digital. Trends such as rising engagement with mobile apps, streaming and interactive entertainment, direct-response advertising, demand for faster broadband, and adoption of 5G and cloud services remain very strong. Additionally, the rollout of 5G networks is expected to integrate connected computing with our physical world in cars, wearables and sensors. We believe the big opportunity for 5G lies within making both these new connections and the data collected useful to consumers and businesses. We're paying close attention to companies with a lead in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, which we believe should make them well-positioned for an increasingly connected world. We are optimistic about the long-term prospects for each of these areas, and we still see a significant runway for certain communication services companies to create value well above what's priced into current share prices.
Furthermore, in the short term, there are several firms that are generating solid free cash flow and maintaining strong balance sheets. As such, we believe that if a recession were to materialize and demand diminish, these businesses should have a buffer, enabling them to also improve efficiency by slowing hiring and spending in order to emerge from this cycle even stronger.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Matthew Drukker
Trading Symbol: FBMPX
Start Date: June 30, 1986
Size (in millions): $1,648.71
Morningstar Category: Fund Communications
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.