Smartsheet: Upside Still Attractive With Valuation Support From Takeover News

Sep. 11, 2024 11:41 AM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR) Stock
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
120 Followers

Summary

  • Smartsheet maintains a strong competitive position with potential for >20% growth, despite some recent performance weaknesses and macroeconomic pressures on SMB customers.
  • Positive growth indicators include robust enterprise customer metrics, successful large contract deals, and promising adoption of the new pricing model.
  • Risks include decelerating ARR growth, increased churn among SMB customers, and potential volatility if the takeover deal falls through.

Cheerful young woman with laptop smiling

10'000 Hours

Summary

A brief update from my last coverage (17th July), I rated Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) a buy rating, with my key thesis being that SMAR has a strong competitive position in the industry, and it should

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
120 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News