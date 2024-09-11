10'000 Hours

Summary

A brief update from my last coverage (17th July), I rated Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) a buy rating, with my key thesis being that SMAR has a strong competitive position in the industry, and it should be able to grow at >20% for the foreseeable future. While 2Q25 performance showed some weakness in the growth metrics, I still think the upside is attractive if investors have a medium-term horizon. The takeover news should also provide support for valuation.

Earnings results update

In the latest quarter (2Q25) reported last week, SMAR grew total revenue by 17% to $276.4 million, beating the high end of management’s guidance and consensus estimate of $274 million. The revenue beat was accompanied by margin expansion in both gross margin (by 70 bps y/y to 84.3%) and EBIT margin (820 bps y/y to 16.4%). EBIT margin came in ~180bps higher than consensus expectations of 14.4%. At the bottom line, net income saw $61.6 million and an adj. EPS of $0.44.

The key focus I have for SMAR is whether it can continue to grow at >20% for the foreseeable future, and while I think it is still possible, there are some negative signs warranting more attention. Below I discuss my positive and negative takeaway on SMAR growth ahead.

Positive takeaway on growth

On the positive side of things, SMAR continues to show that it is the dominant player in the industry (enterprise space), and this is apparent in the customer growth metrics, where customers with >$100k annual contract value ("ACV") grew 23% y/y vs. customers with >$50k ACV growing at 17% and customers with >$5k ACV growing at 6%. SMAR also noted they continued to win large contract deals, for which they have signed three deals that have >$1 million in ACV (1 of them was worth >$4 million).

From a qualitative perspective, as per management, there were also a sizeable number of customers (75 of them) that expanded their usage of SMAR by more than $100k annual recurring revenue ("ARR") worth. Recall that 2Q24 saw the exact same traction, wherein SMAR saw 75 customers that expanded their investments in SMAR by >$100k ARR. This tells me that SMAR is not losing momentum in expanding within their customer base. To better illustrate SMAR’s strength in this area, consider that enterprise dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR") continues to stay at the ~120% level and that revenue from Capabilities made up 35% of subscription revenue (100 bps expansion vs. 34% in 1Q25), implying 30% y/y growth from Capabilities (500 bps acceleration from the 25% y/y growth seen in 1Q25).

Lastly, SMAR is well on track to migrate existing customers over to the new pricing model starting in January 2025. It does seem like the implementation is going to be a smooth one, as adoption from new customers that recently reached their true-up period (provisional users getting the opportunity to convert to paid users) was in line with management expectations. While this is still early, it paints a positive outlook for adoption across the existing customer base. If this goes through smoothly, SMAR should see a nice boost in revenue and ARR growth across all customers, as it is not giving customers the option to renew under the old model for long durations.

Negative points that need to be monitored

All that said, 2Q25 did show some negative signs that got me more conservative in modeling 20% y/y growth for FY25. Notably, ARR growth of 17% was a deceleration from the 19% y/y growth seen in 1Q25. Gross churn also ticked up slightly to 4.5%, and this led to overall DBNRR declining by 100 bps to 114%.

As much as I am bullish about SMAR’s ability to grow 20% for the foreseeable future, the macro pressure on SMAR’s small and medium-sized business ("SMB") customers is dragging down performance. Most of the churn that SMAR saw was from the SMB cohort, as management noted DBNRR for this customer base went below 100% (and remember, enterprise DBNRR is still at 120%). Given the macro condition remains uncertain, with the recent US job data pointing to a possible recession, I am not positive for a near-term macro turnaround. It is likely that the SMB cohort will continue to face pressure, impacting SMAR’s ability to grow >20% in the very near term (next two quarters).

Potential takeout may provide a valuation floor.

A few days ago, it was reported that Vista Equity and Blackstone are in talks to acquire SMAR for $7 billion. I am not going to speculate whether this deal will go through or not at this price, but I think there is a good chance for it to happen given Vista Equity's history of taking over software companies. In particular, Vista Equity acquired Wrike, a peer of SMAR, and it was sold to Citrix Systems in 2021 at 16x TTM revenue (or 12x forward revenue assuming 30% revenue growth), with ARR growing at 30% y/y (at the time of acquisition).

Valuation

Source: Author's calculation

I believe SMAR is worth 47% more than the current share price. My target price is based on FY27 $1.6 billion in revenue and a forward revenue multiple of 6x.

Revenue bridge: Given the apparent macro pressure on SMAR’s SMB customer cohort, I now have less confidence that SMAR can grow 20% in FY25. In my update model, I revised growth down to 18% (1H25 revenue growth) for FY25, but still expect revenue to grow at 20% in the next two years as the macro environment recovers.

Valuation justification: Given SMAR's dominant position in the enterprise space, potential to continue growing at ~20% with an expanding EBIT margin, and a long runway ahead to significantly expand within the current user base to accelerate growth, I don’t think it is hard to imagine SMAR being worth at least 6x forward revenue (half of what Wrike was sold at).

Investment Risk

Weakness in the SMB customer base may prove to be more lethal than expected, which will drag down all growth metrics. This may cause investors to “give up” on investing in SMAR as they worry that what happened to Asana (share price fell by >20% after reporting massive growth deceleration of 300 bps sequentially) will happen to SMAR.

The takeover news has likely caused a bump up in share price, and if the related parties decide to call off the deal, it may result in near-term share price volatility.

Conclusion

My positive view on SMAR is because the growth potential remains solid. While macroeconomic pressures, particularly on its SMB customer segment, may cause FY25 growth to be <20%, I believe it will be able to accelerate growth to >20% eventually given the robust strength seen in the enterprise space. The recent takeover interest from Vista Equity and Blackstone further supports the company's valuation, providing a potential floor for the share price.