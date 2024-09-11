Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.11K Followers

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCPK:IDEXY) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call September 11, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marcos López - Capital Markets Director
Óscar García Maceiras - CEO
Ignacio Fernández - CFO
James O’Shaughnessy - Senior IR Manager

Conference Call Participants

Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan
Monique Pollard - Citi
James Grzinic - Jefferies
Sreedhar Mahamkali - UBS
Richard Chamberlain - RBC
Fernando Abril - Alantra
Warwick Okines - Exane BNP
William Woods - Bernstein

Marcos López

Good morning to everybody. A warm welcome to all of those attending the presentation of Inditex’s results for the interim first half 2024. I am Marcos López, Capital Markets Director. The presentation will be chaired by Inditex’s CEO, Óscar García Maceiras. Also with us is our CFO, Ignacio Fernández. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, starting with the questions on the telephone and then those received through the webcast platform. Before we start, we will take the disclaimer as read.

Please, Óscar.

Óscar García Maceiras

Good morning, and welcome to our results presentation. It’s our pleasure to join you today. In the first half of 2024, Inditex has continued its robust operating performance, driven very much by the creativity of our teams and the strong execution of our fully integrated business model.

This performance relies on the 4 key strategic pillars you are all very familiar with: our unique fashion proposition, an optimized customer experience, our focus on sustainability and the talent and commitment of our people. These factors have propelled our competitive differentiation.

Our Spring/Summer collections have been very well received by our customers. We have had a very satisfactory sales growth of 7.2%. Sales in constant currency increased by 10.2%.

The execution of the business model has also been very robust, with a healthy gross margin and disciplined

Recommended For You

About IDEXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDEXY

Trending Analysis

Trending News