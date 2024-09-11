CPI September 2024: A 25 Basis Point Fed Cut Likely

Images By Tang Ming Tung

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) Report was published on September 11, 2024, at 8:30 AM. The report contains information about changes in the prices (inflation/deflation) of a wide array of goods and services purchased by consumers in the US during the month of August 2024.

In this article, we will walk readers through a detailed breakdown of the CPI Report. We will also discuss the likely implications of the report for bond and equity markets.

According to the BLS, All Items MoM CPI in August changed 0.19% — surprising slightly to the downside compared to the median forecast of professional economists, who expected 0.20%. While Core MoM CPI changed by 0.28% — surprising to the upside compared to the median forecast of professional economists which expected 0.20%.

The forecasted 3-month annualized all items inflation rate was 1.20% growth rate, however, reported data indicate a 3-month annualized rate of 1.15%, a rate of change which ranks in the 37th percentile historically.

The forecasted 3-month annualized core inflation rate was 1.73% growth rate, however, reported data indicate a 3-month annualized rate of 2.06%, a rate of change which ranks in the 55th percentile historically.

The question now is: Based on a thorough analysis of the consumer inflation data, and the initial market reactions to it, should investors make any adjustments to their economic forecasts, and/or to their investment strategies?

The right answer is never an obvious one. In this article, we will walk readers through a four-step process. First, we will perform a comprehensive analysis of the just-released report. Second, we will update macroeconomic forecasts, based on this analysis. Third, we will adjust our investment assessments of major asset classes. Finally, we will deliver actionable insights that will enable readers to capitalize on our analysis.

Headline Data and Analysis

A summary of key data and analysis for this month's CPI Report is provided in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Change, Acceleration, Expectations, and Surprise

Core & All Items CPI (BLS & Investor Acumen)

All Items CPI grew by +0.19% in August 2024, which ranks in the 37th percentile historically. This change represented a +0.04% acceleration from the prior month and was a modest upside surprise relative to expectations.

Core CPI grew by +0.28% in August 2024, which ranks in the 55th percentile. This change represented a +0.12% acceleration from the prior month and a moderate upside surprise.

A Deep Dive Into the CPI Inflation Report

This section of our report will be devoted to analysis of data derived from the CPI Report. The first section tracks the rates of change of CPI annualized inflation over several time frames, broken down by category. The second section presents a decomposition analysis of the contributions of various categories to the overall MoM change and acceleration of CPI.

Rates of Change and Momentum of CPI Components

Figure 2: Percent Change, Annualized Change and Percent Rank: 1, 3 and 12 months

Annualized Inflation Over the Past 12 Months (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Strength and momentum of overall growth. As can be seen in Figure 3, on a 3-month annualized basis Core Services Ex Housing (2.10%), the figure most watched by the Fed, was significantly below the historical median (15th percentile).

Divergences in rates of change between categories. It is interesting to note the differences in the 3-month rate of change between Core Goods and Core Services. In Core Goods, the 3-month annualized growth rate of CPI (-2.40%) was historically below (3 percentile). The annualized growth rate (3.44%) in Government payrolls during the past 3-month period was historically below (43 percentile).

Attribution Analysis: Change and Acceleration of CPI Components

In Figure 3, we perform a decomposition analysis of change and acceleration, breaking CPI down into Non-Core and Core components. We further decompose the growth of Non-Core CPI into two subcomponents and decompose the growth of Core CPI into three subcomponents. Although all five columns in the table provide important information, we recommend that readers pay special attention to the rightmost column (Cumulative Contribution to Acceleration). It reveals exactly what drove the month over month, or MoM, acceleration/deceleration in CPI during the current month compared to the prior month.

Figure 3: Analysis of Key Aggregate Components

Aggregate CPI Component Analysis (BLS & Investor Acumen)

As can be seen in Figure 4, the MoM rate of change in All Items CPI in this past month (0.19%) experienced a 1-Month percent change acceleration of +0.03% compared to the prior month (0.15%). This modest increase is attributable to a +0.09% acceleration contribution from Core CPI, partially offset by a -0.06% deceleration contribution from Non-Core CPI.

Within Core CPI, Core Goods accounted for +0.03% contribution to acceleration, while Core Services accounted for a more substantial +0.06%. The Core CPI acceleration was notable, with Core Services showing a relatively strong increase from 0.31% to 0.41%. However, Non-Core CPI experienced a significant deceleration, particularly in the Energy component, which saw a sharp decline from 0.03% to -0.78%.

Contributions to Monthly Change in Core CPI

In Figure 4, we dig deeper down into the data and present a bar chart that highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM percent change in Core CPI. These contributions consider both the magnitude of the MoM change in each component and the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 4: Top Contributors to MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Owner's Equivalent Rent was the most important positive contributor to the monthly change in CPI. The rent of the primary residence also contributed positively to the monthly change in CPI.

It is critical to be aware of the fact that housing components have the largest weight in the CPI (accounting for about 40% of core CPI). We expect that there will be significant disinflation in the housing components of CPI for the rest of 2024 and much of 2025. This can be predicted with near-certainty due to the approximately 12-18 month lag between real-time housing data and the BLS's CPI housing data.

As a result of the disinflation in housing items, we expect that there will generally be downward pressure on both All-Items and Core CPI for the remainder of 2024 and much of 2025. However, it should be noted that declines in CPI that are driven by these severely lagged components are not particularly relevant for understanding what is presently going on in the housing markets or in the economy.

Due to the severely lagged nature of the housing CPI data, readers should pay relatively more attention to pricing trends in core services ex-housing, as well as core goods.

Contributions to Monthly Acceleration in Core CPI

In Figure 5, we shift the focus from a decomposition of the rate of change to a decomposition of the rate of acceleration. The bar chart highlights notable positive and negative contributors to the MoM acceleration in Core CPI. These contributions consider both the magnitude of the MoM accelerations in the components and the weight of each component in CPI.

Figure 5: Top Contributors to MoM Acceleration of Core CPI

Top CPI Acceleration Contributors (BLS & Investor Acumen)

We recommend that readers examine this table carefully, as it is likely to include most or all of the items that caused deviations from forecasters' expectations of Core CPI.

Among items that contributed to the acceleration of Core CPI, Airline fares (+0.04%) and Owner's equivalent rent (+0.04%) were the largest contributors.

Among items that contributed to the deceleration of CPI, Household operations (-0.04%) and Motor vehicle insurance (-0.02%) stood out as the largest contributors.

Top Movers

In Figure 6, for general interest purposes, we highlight a few CPI components (out of over 200) that exhibited the largest positive and negative change during the month. The YoY change in these particular components is displayed to the right.

Figure 6: Top Movers MoM Percent Change

Top CPI Movers (BLS & Investor Acumen)

Eggs (+4.76%), Window coverings (4.27%), and Boys’ apparel (+4.26%) were notable high-inflation items this month. At the opposite extreme, Men's shirts and sweaters (-4.18%), Televisions (-2.79%), and Indoor plants and flowers (-2.41%) were large price-decliners.

Implications for the Economy

This CPI report was roughly in line with expectations, with a minor upside surprise on Core CPI. However, many market participants were hoping for a downside surprise which would encourage the Fed to cut rates by 50 basis points, rather than 25 basis points, at its next meeting. These hopes were disappointed.

In our view, 50 basis point fed rank was always an unlikely outcome. This latest CPI report should strengthen market expectations of a 25 basis point Fed rate cut.

From an economic standpoint, the Fed’s policy action in September is far less important than the long-term path of expected rate cuts. Currently, the fixed income markets are pricing in a very aggressive path of rate cuts between now and the end of 2025. In effect, this expected path of rate cuts, has created a significant market-induced easing of financial conditions in the economy.

Implications for Financial Markets

The 10-Year Treasury yield rose slightly after the report. The S&P 500 index initially fell after the report, but has rallied back to the unchanged level.

While core CPI was slightly above expectations, this report is generally supportive of the expectation that US price inflation is headed down sustainably towards the Fed’s 2.0% target. In the absence of an exogenous shock, such as a major increase in oil prices, there is a good reason to expect that inflation will, in fact, continue to decline toward the Fed’s 2.0% target.

Overall, this report confirms disinflationary trends that will be supportive of both bond and equity prices going forward. In particular, real yields, as indicated by TIPS yields, are still relatively high, and there is significant room for real yields to fall, if inflation continues on its downward path. Real yields will also tend to fall if expectations for US economic growth rates settle at a below-average pace. This would be bullish for TIPS and would be supportive of both the fixed income and equity markets.

Conclusion

Although the current path of inflation is bullish, it is our view that the US economy is vulnerable to an oil price shock this year, as detailed in this Seeking Alpha blog post. A major rise in oil prices can dramatically change the inflation outlook, the economic outlook, and the outlook for stock and bond markets. As such, we are positioned somewhat cautiously, with strong allocations to the energy sector.