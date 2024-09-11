Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) is another mortgage REIT trading with a double-digit dividend yield. Having covered a variety throughout the year, with similarly varied opinions, I wanted to see if PMT provided an opportunity, particularly as folks anticipate the Fed's first-rate cuts this September, following the hike campaign that began in 2022.

Business Model

PMT is managed by a subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) and leverages their familiarity with residential mortgage-backed securities (MBSs) and related investments. Unlike most mREITs, their portfolio has most of its allocation towards mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and credit risk transfers (CRTs). To a lesser extent, they also, purchase, poll, and resell mortgages as MBSs.

Income and Assets by Segment (2023 Form 10K)

Seen above, however, we can see that the contribution of these investments to earnings varies from year to year, as does how much they concentrate in either one of them. Investments are financed through repurchase agreements and long-term, asset-backed notes.

Balance Sheet (Q2 2024 Form 10Q)

As of Q2 2024, PMT had over $12B in assets and about $10B in liabilities. The MBSs and other loans are primarily financed through these debt methods. The company's equity is mainly used for financing the remaining MSR and CRT assets.

Q2 2024 Company Presentation

In general, loans eligible for securitization into MBSs are sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and PMT retains the MSRs for those loans, and CRTs are a way for Fannie and Freddie to share risk with the private sector and reduce the burden on taxpayers.

Dividend History

As the main attraction of a REIT is the dividend, what has that looked like for this business?

10Y Annual Dividends Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

Over the past decade, the dividend has trended toward decline, even suffering a sharp dip in 2020. What has contributed to this? According to their 2015 Form 10K (pg. 54), the big drop between 2014 and 2015 is explained as such:

The reduction in net investment income during 2015, as compared to 2014, was caused primarily by reduced gains on mortgage loans at fair value due to continuing moderation in the appreciation in real estate values during 2015 compared to 2014 as well as reduced loan modification activity owing to reduced levels of portfolio acquisitions during 2015...

As this would have likely resulted from the housing market bouncing back after the 2008 financial crisis, I'm not surprised it slowed down and did not result in further dividend cuts. What happened in 2020?

2020 Form 10K

A mixture of factors contributed to lower earnings. Net investment income was down due to losses realized from some of their loan assets and CRTs amid the stress in the financial markets. These were somewhat offset by hedges and other income sources, making net investment income only slightly lower, but increases in servicing costs and loan fulfillment fees that year pulled earnings down significantly, making a dividend cut difficult to avoid.

After COVID the portfolio stabilized, the dividend recovered slightly.

Future Outlook

So the question is whether the 11.6% dividend we have today is sustainable, and if there might even be some upside going forward. The main question is how PMT will fare in the event of rate cuts. In the latest earnings call, CFO Dan Perotti explained it with emphasis on the yield curve steepening:

So either the yields on our longer-term assets go up, we mark those to market, and are generally hedged against that, and that would be a benefit in terms of the ongoing returns of the assets versus the financing or if we see short rates go down, then the spread and long rates stay the same, then the spread between the short rates and the longer-term yields would grow and that would drive additional earnings on the interest rate-sensitive strategies.

Rate cuts will therefore lower the interest expense on their repurchase agreements and improve the spreads on their interest income. I believe this could even result in a potential dividend increase.

Additionally, the credit risk transfers, which they've disclosed not having originated new ones after 2020, could also increase as the assets tied to them become less risky.

In most cases, it seems the dividend is likely to continue to be paid. My main issue with PMT is the same one that I have with mREITs like it, that it gets REIT status through management of a mortgage portfolio, rather than having a value-adding role in mortgage origination itself. PMT also changes its allocation, and so the long-term performance and risks of the assets can be difficult to project, in my view.

It also employs one of the more complex strategies I've seen with an mREIT, given the emphasis on MSRs and CRTs and its need to hedge against both credit risk and interest rate risk. I suspect that this will also make it something that requires more homework than your average REIT for what might be similar results over time, and I doubt many income investors want to deal with that.

Lastly, my biggest concern is with the mark-to-market financing, which can subject their assets to margin calls and sales at distressed prices (and we saw the impacts from 2020s distress). While they do hedge to protect against this, the costs of the hedges chip away at returns over time, and losses from margin calls shrink the balance sheet or may require share dilution in order to raise more capital. We've seen, historically, how this can impact the dividend.

Conclusion

In all, PMT isn't terribly risky right now and has the potential to enjoy some near-term upswing if short-term rates decline. Yet, a single bad year for its financing could be felt for any number of years. While the 11.6% yield is decent and seems to have security for the near future, it's not clear to me what advantage PMT offers over other REITs or even similar income investments. If anything, its existence seems more justified by its relationship with PFSI, which leverages its domain knowledge to earn a management fee from PMT.

An mREIT like this needs a deeper discount before it's worthy of being in Buy territory. For that reason, it's just a Hold until a better price appears or until PMT takes a different approach with its portfolio management.