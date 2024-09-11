IYK: A Low Volatility ETF For The Cautious Investor

Pierre Raymond profile picture
Pierre Raymond
4 Followers

Summary

  • Consumer staples have previously lagged behind the S&P, though current market changes have made this sector more attractive amid volatility.
  • The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF provides investors exposure to mid and large cap stocks in the consumer staples segment.
  • Low volatility becomes more attractive to investors in the near-term as the outlook changes and recession fears begin to heat up.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Pierre Raymond as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

This article was written by

Pierre Raymond profile picture
Pierre Raymond
4 Followers
Pierre Raymond is a 25-year veteran of the Financial Services industry. Driven by his passion for financial technology he has transitioned from being a quantitative stock picker, to an award-winning hedge fund manager, credit risk manager to currently a RISK IT Business Consultant. Pierre is the cofounder of Global Equity Analytics & Research Services LLC (GEARS) and a current partner at OTOS Inc.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IYK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IYK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IYK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News