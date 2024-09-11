IYK: A Low Volatility ETF For The Cautious Investor

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Pierre Raymond as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Throughout much of the last few years, consumer staple companies have been squeezed by inflationary pressures, higher-for-longer interest rates, and an overall sinking of valuations as investors turned away from defensive stocks and instead focused on more growth-centered options including technology, chip, and software makers and artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

However, the tides are beginning to change. Inflation continues to fall and is steadily nearing the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate. With the central bank expected to begin cutting interest rates in the coming months, the outlook is slowly turning in favor of the consumer staples sector. Looking at historic CD interest rates we could see a positive change in the near-term should rates come down, and the Fed continues to loosen its monetary policy.

More than this, traders are beginning to share an outlook that could see the U.S. economy heading towards a possible hard landing, slowing growth and increasing the likelihood of a recession. The recent market sell-off in August and again in September have pushed investors to begin revamping their portfolios, with many seeking a safety net that could carry them should the economy suddenly turn down.

IYK Key Highlights & Composition

The iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) provides coverage of the consumer staples sector, which makes it especially attractive during a recession and manages to keep growth exposure throughout slower economic times.

Unlike market peers, IYK is considered to be less volatile, seeing as fund holdings are less sensitive to consumer buying cycles, which makes holdings less cyclical compared to the likes of energy and financials.

IYK has been constructed to track the Russell 1000 Consumer Staples Index (R1ICBCS) which allows it to track large and mid-cap stocks in the consumer staples sector. The fund has been built to navigate market changes more effectively, seeking to operate in economic areas that are less sensitive to changing consumer sentiment or cyclical behavior.

More interestingly, the fund prospectus highlights that a capping strategy restricts the fund from weighing a single asset above the maximum of 22.5%. Additionally, the fund seeks to rebalance holdings every quarter, allowing it to aggregate weight more effectively and ensure more equal distributions to a maximum of 45% for issuers that individually exceed 4.5% of the index weight.

For one, this approach provides the fund with better flexibility, while ensuring that constraints influenced by market fluctuations don’t necessarily impact wider fund performance and distribution levels during quarterly rebalances.

In total, the fund has roughly 55 holdings, which is nearly half of the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) with 107 holdings. Moreover, IYK is mostly focused on mid to large-cap companies, including 17% of total assets comprising mega-cap options.

Fund allocations are most centered around companies that focus on consumer products, with the top five holdings being Procter & Gamble (PG) (16.58%), Coca-Cola (KO) (11.53%), PepsiCo (PEP) (9.94%), Philip Morris (PM) (8.06%), and Mondelez International (MDLZ) (4.56%).

Additionally, Altria Group (MO) (4.25%), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) (4.02%), McKesson Corporation (MCK) (3.47%), CVS Health (CVS) (3.31%) and Kimberly Clark (KMB) (2.10%) round off the remaining top ten holdings.

While IYK seeks to track consumer staples, the composition of the fund's top holdings makes it more diversified in the sense that it invests in food and beverage companies, including various household goods, manufacturing, drug and retail businesses, tobacco, and agricultural suppliers.

Based on current proportions, Food, Beverages & Tobacco comprise roughly 57.27% of fund allocation. Household & Personal products make up approximately 26.92%, while other segments such as Health Care Equipment & Services comprise 8.51% of fund activity. Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail is second to last, representing 5.44% of the fund portfolio, ahead of Materials at 1.64% and Cash at 0.21%.

The fund is relatively underweight considering consumer staples distribution and retail exposure compared to FSTA which has roughly 31.01% industry exposure. Beverages (20.70%), household products (18.48%), and food products (16.82%) make up top industry exposure segments for FSTA, while tobacco (8.72%) and personal care products (3.77%) are less prominent in this fund.

However, something that sets IYK apart from other market peers, and in this case, FSTA, is that IYK has no holdings in large or mega-cap consumer-focused retailers. For instance, the second and third largest holdings in the FSTA portfolio are Costco Wholesale (COST) (10.66%) and Walmart (WMT) (8.79%). Additionally, the fund has holdings in Target (TGT) (2.40%), and is FSTAs 10th largest holding.

Though consumer products, healthcare, and tobacco do make up a majority of the fund’s top allocations, FSTA provides wider exposure to more cyclical industry segments, which are often directly influenced by consumer preferences and behavior.

However, IYK offsets this activity with an approach that sees the fund having an overweight position on certain consumer staples companies, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Philip Morris, Altria, and Mondelez International.

Broader Long-Term Stability

The consumer staples sector is largely underappreciated by growth-focused institutional investors who seek to generate wealth and hold longer positions in companies that can provide them with strong near-term returns.

However, the current market shift is seeing a gradual change in how investors view consumer staples, especially on the back of changing trader sentiment and the possibility of a near-term recession.

For instance, the S&P 500 Consumer Staples (Sector) has outperformed the broader S&P 500 over the last three months. The Consumer Staples (Sector) delivered a 7.08% return in 3 months, while the S&P 500 was slightly under with a 7.03% return.

Similarly, over the last month (up until September 4), the Consumer Staples index had delivered a robust return of 5.78% while the broader S&P had a return of 2.28% during the same period.

Performance Comparison

IYK has outperformed the S&P, delivering a 10.92% return in the last six months compared to the benchmark’s 7.74% over the period. Until August 30, both IYK and the S&P were trading within close relation with one another, however, since September 1, IYK has managed to outperform the broader index, having advanced by 2.54% while the S&P was down 1.67%.

Though IYK has previously lagged behind the S&P 500, current trading activity has shown that the fund is now steadily outperforming the index, while sitting slightly above the S&P 500 Consumer Staples (Sector) Index in more recent weeks.

However, IYK’s year-to-date performance is currently below that of FSTA. Since the beginning of the year, FSTA has gained a robust 13.69%, while IYK’s YTD return is currently at 11.13%. A similar trend is being observed on a shorter scale, with both funds trading relatively close to each other in the last month (up until September 4), with IYK adding 5.47% compared to the 6.67% delivered by FSTA.

Despite the slight lag behind its peers, IYK has fairly low volatility, considering fund allocations that are largely focused on consumer-centric companies. This comes at a relatively crucial point in time, as more consumers are looking to cut back on spending, and seeking affordable alternatives such as household supermarket brands instead.

However, the fund prices in these sorts of economic changes, and holds an overweight position on consumer products and services that will continue to see ongoing activity and spending despite near-term risks.

Considering Principal Risks

Generally speaking, consumer staples tend to be more stable, which in turn provides investors with an improved defensive approach should economic and market sentiment change due to recessionary concerns.

However, consumer staples are not immune to market risks and expose investors to a series of equity-related risks. In this scenario, IYK shows several underlying risks, which could influence near-term performance.

For starters, broad exposure to consumer goods and companies could result in sinking performance should consumer preferences and buying behavior change against the backdrop of rising prices, stubborn inflation, and a change in disposable income.

American consumers have started showing signs of pulling back on discretionary spending, including on specialty items and non-essential goods. Lower-income earners who were already struggling had to make additional cutbacks, while financial pressures have already spread to middle-income households.

Although recent consumer spending and retail data show solid growth, a wider underlying issue remains that consumers aren’t spending like they used to, and are instead making cutbacks or shopping for more affordable alternative options.

More than this, supply chain constraints remain a burgeoning issue for many retailers across the world, despite pandemic-related supply chain issues being a thing of the past. Rising uncertainty in key shipping regions in parts of the Middle East and Eastern Africa is forcing many retailers to find alternative solutions, which increases delivery of products shipped from eastern regions, and causing further inflation fears as shipping costs are expected to rise.

Another less-prominent risk that could influence the support of IYK is exposure to specific sectors and companies that have been affected by changing consumer behavior and more stringent regulations.

For instance, IYK’s sizable holding of tobacco company Phillip Morris could see dwindling performance as more consumers around the world are quitting smoking, and governments begin to introduce stricter rules on the purchase and trading of tobacco-based products.

In the U.S. the percentage of adults smoking has dropped from 42% in the mid-1960s to an all-time low of 11% in 2023. Smoking bans, price increases, wider product and competition availability, and a series of supply chain hurdles have influenced public perception of smoking in parts of the world.

This serves as a boilerplate example of how a series of external factors, largely controlled by consumer habits and government support could lead to increased risk, which in turn could place IYK within the cross-fires.

Fund concentration may be another underlying factor that investors will need to consider beforehand. Despite the presence of consumer staples, the fund provides limited exposure to the sector compared to market peer FSTA.

IYK’s large concentration in individual stocks, instead of including more direct-to-consumer options such as retailers, could lead to broader investment concentration in assets that are generally susceptible to consumer behavior, supply chain issues, product or service demand, and regulatory pressures.

While the fund does provide necessary diversification, large exposure within the top percentile of fund allocation could become a challenge in the near term should market behavior shift, or a pullback on certain goods and services impacts equity performance.

Closing Thoughts

Incoming economic data have painted a seemingly confusing picture for the stock market. On one hand, investors and traders have priced in possible interest rate cuts, but on the other hand, slower labor market activity, paired with sinking consumer sentiment could send more mixed signals for the central bank, leading to greater rate cut aversion.

For the consumer staples sector, the current outlook remains somewhat promising, and as more traders begin to consider the possibility of a hard landing in the coming months, we might experience a sudden turnaround for the consumer and discretionary sectors as investors seek safer and more buoyant alternatives.

The change in attitude might see more support for consumer staples, however, investors will continue to view this corner of the market as a low-growth alternative. However, holding consumer staples can provide much-needed portfolio diversification. More than this, changing the economic outlook could help to bring more attention to the companies that were squeezed by low valuations and sinking fundamentals over the last few years.

The appropriate time to invest in consumer staples will largely depend on investors' strategy, and how they seek to leverage opportunities created by companies in the sector. The coming year will present many new challenges, but healthy demand will help keep consumer staples active and looking more attractive amid changing economic tides.