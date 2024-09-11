Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TEN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.12K Followers

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TEN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Nicolas Bornozis - IR Advisor
Takis Arapoglou - Chairman
Nikolas Tsakos - Founder and CEO
George Saroglou - COO
Paul Durham - CFO
Harrys Kosmatos - co-CFO

Conference Call Participants

Poe Fratt - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Thank you for standing by, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Tsakos Energy Navigation Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Takis Arapoglou, Chairman of the Board; Mr. Nikolas Tsakos, Founder and CEO; Mr. George Saroglou, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company; Mr. Paul Durham, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Co-Chief Financial Officer of the Company. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise that this conference is being recorded today.

And now I pass the floor to Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link and Investor Relations Advisor to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited. Please go ahead, sir.

Nicolas Bornozis

Thank you very much and good day to all of our participants. I am Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link and Investor Relations Advisor to Tsakos Energy Navigation to TEN Limited. This morning the Company publicly released its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. In case we do not have a copy of today's earnings release, please call us at +1-(212)-661-7566 or email us at ten@capitallink.com and we will have a copy for you emailed right away.

Please note that parallel to today's conference call, there is also a live audio and slide webcast which can be accessed on the Company's website on the front page at www.tenn.gr. The conference call will

Recommended For You

About TEN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEN

Trending Analysis

Trending News