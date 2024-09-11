AGNC Investment Corp.: Call Risk Adds To Complications For Share Price Recovery

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.94K Followers

Summary

  • AGNC Investment Corp. faces significant challenges due to high-interest rates, resulting in negative net interest income and high leverage.
  • The company's strategy of investing in higher-yield mortgage securities is hindered by limited availability and call risk, complicating its financial recovery.
  • AGNC may need to issue more shares to fund future investments, further diluting common share value.
  • Preferred shares like AGNCO offer better yields, but overall, AGNC's risks make it an unappealing investment at this time.
Business Acronym MBS - Mortgage Backed Security

stanciuc

Introduction

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is a real estate investment trust that primarily invests in agency backed mortgages (also known as an mREIT). Agency backed mortgages are securities backed by mortgaged assets that are insured by the federal government. Back in April, I

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
4.94K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AGNC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGNC
--
AGNCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News