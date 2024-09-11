MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (Transcript)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference September 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Michael Gordon - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Serge Tanjga - Senior Vice President of Finance

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Brent Bracelin

Good morning. Thank you for joining us here. I had an insightful little keynote there with the CIO panel. Good news is, a lot of investment in data. So this is very topical here. Very pleased to have MongoDB. Today we have Michael Gordon, the Chief Operating Officer and CFO; and Serge, the SVP of Finance. Welcome to [Dashville] (ph).

Michael Gordon

Thanks for having us.

Serge Tanjga

Great to be back here.

Q - Brent Bracelin

Absolutely. Listen, let's start maybe with this idea of we've seen a slowdown in the overall spend environment. It's been challenging. But as I take a step back and think about the role of a database, I like this idea that behind every good application lies a database.

And so, let's talk a little bit about the business, the drivers of the business. What portion of ARR is driven by new apps versus migrations of older apps? And how would you compare that to kind of maybe what you saw in the 2021 IPO?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so take a step back. First of all, great to be here. Thanks for having us. Unfortunately, there's even a database behind the bad applications, not just the good ones. But -- so, it's a huge market. And IDC's numbers are north of $80 billion. And just to try to kind of frame it up, it's a market that's actually also growing in double digits, which normally, I you'd say, like databases have been around for decades, like how is a market that's been around that long, growing at a -- well in excess of kind of GDP clip shouldn't a more mature business grow in line with GDP.

And fundamentally it's really because databases are at the heart of every application and companies today are using software, specifically software that they build to try and drive competitive advantage, to improve their end user experience, and things like that. And each of those applications need the database. That's what creates the opportunity for us. And so, that's really kind of the core of the opportunity.

We're closing in now on $2 billion of revenue, but still tiny, low, single-digit share of this huge market. And if you think about the market overall, to your question, you could think about it in terms of new builds, and you could think about it existing. I think the simplest way for me to think about it is, if you look at the IDC projections there's anywhere being kind of $10 billion to $12 billion new being created every year, right? New spend every year, right? Which again, just sort of highlights how big the opportunity is. And then there's let's just for simplicity's sake, we'll call it kind of $80 billion in the installed base. Not every dollar of that $80 billion, like issues in [indiscernible] every year, right? If you have an application that's working perfectly fine, you're not going to bother to re-interchange out the database. Databases are extremely sticky.

And so, when you think about it, if we just like roughly assume that there's an average 10-year application life, which probably on balance is coming down, just given the rate and pace of technology innovation, but just for simplicity sake, we'll call it 10 years. So that's about $8 billion of existing that's going to re-platform every year. So you add that to the sort of $10 million to $12 billion of new and you wind up with sort of $18 billion plus new kind of transactable in any period.

And if you look at sort of our incremental market share, it's been increasing over time, but it's still kind of mid-single digits. And part of that is just because of the footprint coverage. We can talk more about that. In terms of the relational migration piece, at the time of the IPO, back in 2017, we said about 30% of the new business that we are winning were relational migrations. That has continued to go up in dollars, but down in percentage. So I think our last disclosure on that was about 20%. It varies between 20 and 30% over our time as a public company. And part of that is because Atlas, which is now 71% of our business, which is our database as a service offering, tends to be new builds, new applications.

Also, if you went to like a big bank, or a big telco, or someone like that, by the time they're taking an existing application, re-platforming it, moving it to the cloud from on-prem, everything else, at some point, you could probably get at least half the people in the bank to call that a new application. So like the distinction gets a little bit fuzzy at some point. So, like, I wouldn't like overly push it, but that's kind of the setup. So why don't I stop there and we can go anywhere you want to go.

Brent Bracelin

So, the way I look at it, $18 billion to $20 billion jump fall every year across new and migrations that you can drive net new ARR every year, how do you increase the attach rate to the new part? Obviously the mix has gone up since the IPO, but one of the things that you can drive a higher attach rate to net new application builds?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so I think there are two kind of key things. First and foremost is sort of the product, right? And we have an amazing product and relational databases, which are the vast majority of the spend today. So we're built and pioneered in the [70s] (ph) for a completely different era. And so, we've come along with not just what we think, but developers generally view as kind of a better mousetrap, right? And so, having a great product is the first place to start. Obviously, that's not a stagnant effort. We have to continue to invest in the product and have had a lot of success there.

Second is really developer mind share and so developers love working with MongoDB. But -- and then the third thing is footprint coverage for sales. And so, I think this is an important distinction, especially for investors who are newer to the category. There aren't a ton of database companies to invest in. And so, when we -- when public, we were the first database company to go public in over a quarter of a century. So there are a ton of [comps] (ph), right? It's not like cyber or something where like, there are security with like a million companies out there.

And so one of the key distinctions of our market is companies tend to adopt or pick databases application by application, right? Kind of going back to your opening comment. And so, when Piper decides to run an application on MongoDB, they don't kick out every other instance of Oracle like everyone else. It's sort of like an application by application process. And so, that changes the dynamic a little bit, unlike ERP or CRM, right? The sales and trading teams on the same HR system as the research team or the banking team or the private wealth team or whatever, right? And so, that's just sort of different than what you see in a lot of software. And so, the biggest challenge is the awareness, right? What we're offering is a paradigm shift and some people are still steeped in relational. And so, is the awareness, the education, and then the selling.

As popular as we are, our salespeople don't get to kick back, put their feet up on the couch. Once we sell a workload into account, we need to continue to sell additional workloads as you go development team by development team, division by division.

Serge Tanjga

The only other thing I would add, but importantly, when we are in the room, our win rates are very strong.

Michael Gordon

Yes.

Serge Tanjga

And that's going to give us one of the key reasons why we have confidence to continue investing.

Brent Bracelin

So let's talk a little bit about the growth profile of the business. Obviously, really big opportunity out there to drive a higher attach rate, high win rates. But if I look at the overall kind of market, we've seen industry growth rates across the cloud slow. We had kind of two decades of 30% growth, got spoiled. But now we're looking at an industry that's going to grow about 13% across the whole Cloud 100. If we look at the industry, my question for you is, how do you think about your growth profile here? It has slowed. What are the levers you're thinking about that could maybe sustain growth and/or maybe start to reaccelerate growth? Serge, we'll start with you.

Michael Gordon

Yes, I'll just quickly hit it, obviously, you can add anything you want to. But I think about growth in two different ways, right? I think about it in terms of there's an existing set of applications or workloads that we've already won, and then there's the new business that we win, right? And we talked about this in our Investor Day, but that set of applications that we've already won, when a workload starts out, it tends to start slow, it tends to grow quickly for the first couple of years. It will tend to grow, but at a slower rate over time.

And so if you won no new workloads, just the organic kind of growth rate of that installed base would slow over time, right? And so, the first thing when you think about what does it mean in terms of driving higher growth rates is, you need to keep adding new, not because what you acquired isn't attractive or compelling, but just like naturally it's not going to keep growing at a faster pace as it does in the first couple years of an application's life.

And so the latter part, this kind of new business piece, is really a function of the size of the sales force, our footprint coverage, sales productivity, and all those kinds of things. And so, that's sort of the combination. The last thing I'd say about the installed base is, that growth in the installed base, while it's affected by the kind of tenure or whatever you want to call it, of the applications in the mix is also very closely tied to the end user activity of those applications. So if you think you have an application, could be a customer facing application, could be a consumer facing application, could be an internal application, whatever it might be, the ways in which the end users interact with that database, right? The underlying reads and writes that you see, the transactions that they create in the database will drive the underlying consumption of that database. And so, some of those things we've called out at various points in time are affected by the macroeconomic environment. We kind of see that activity.

Serge Tanjga

The only other thing I would add is, we've been very happy with our ability to win new business sort of across the board. Q1 was a little bit of an outlier, we can talk about that, but generally speaking, new business. What's been the challenge and sort of the constraint in our growth over the last two years is that, we've sort of seen two phases of the slowdown in the growth of the underlying base. The first was roughly two years ago when the interested environment changed -- the investment environment changed. We saw usage growth across the portfolio slowdown and with it, as Michael was saying, the consumption growth slowdown. And then again in Q1 of this year, not quite to the same extent, but still we saw usage year-over-year growth slow down. And again, it feels like a slightly softer macro environment again.

And so that's been the increased headwind that we've been fighting, because there's nothing we can really do about the growth of the existing applications. Where we spend most of our time, really all of our time around how do we win even more new workloads to offset that trend.

Brent Bracelin

As you think about the levers on the salesforce side, go to market, is it just a more challenging environment? Is sales productivity a little more challenging, given this environment, or are you seeing so good productivity numbers?

Michael Gordon

Yes, we haven't seen any challenges, as Serge referenced, we had some internal operational issues in Q1. But beyond that, we've been able to successfully sell, really in all environments, even in a more challenging macro environment. And part of the way that I think about it, or mentally visualize it, if you think about like an ocean, there can be all sorts of turbulence and chop and froth at the top, but when you're a small share player down at the bottom, some of those headwinds can exist, but you can still, as long as you're executing well, continue to win despite [indiscernible] because you're an insurgent who's gaining share and you don't have that giant installed base that the legacy players do.

And so I think that's been important. We also talked about, to your question about sales productivity, on our last earnings call a couple weeks ago about how productivity was up year-over-year. And so, I think the team has done a good job and has been able to execute well despite, generally a more challenging macro environment, but fundamentally we think it's a big opportunity as a small share player. As long as we execute well, we should be able to continue win new business.

Brent Bracelin

Serge, question for you on Atlas. This is a growth engine for the company. It's been a fantastic growth engine. It's now a [$0.3] (ph) billion business for you. Is it just usage that you kind of need to reverse here and consumption to reverse to drive some stabilization and/or re-acceleration there, or are there other product factors that could help drive an acceleration at Atlas. Walk us through like the net levers as you think about that business. It's been the key growth engine. How does that growth engine sustain and/or improve?

Serge Tanjga

Yes, so there's two things, of which, the first one is usage. Usage has -- we've seen slowdown that we think is largely micro driven. We don't control that, but certainly there are states of the world in which you can assume that it can get better, but we can't plan for that, we can't bet on that. It just will be what it is. The one that we focus on is acquisition of more new workloads. Product does play a role. So things like search or vector search or some of the other things in our portfolio mean that we are winning more workloads than we otherwise would have, because those incremental features might be the difference between us and somebody else.

But there's many other things that sort of sit in the bucket of like how do we acquire a new better, which is, app modernization. We're getting increasingly excited about the opportunity to use AI to get more of those legacy relational workloads on top of our platform. AI apps themselves, we've launched a program called MAP to sort of build an ecosystem that makes it easier for customers to build, to start building applications. And then a number of what I would call more operational tactics in terms of how we configure our sales force, where we deploy our people, marketing tactics, all of which are there to kind of increase our ability to win new workloads, to supplement whatever happens on the usage side.

Brent Bracelin

I tried to hold the AI questions. We have [Multiple Speakers]

Serge Tanjga

You did a [seller] (ph) job.

Brent Bracelin

I did, right? I tried to save it to the 20 minute mark. We're not quite there yet. But let's dive into AI. And one of the things that I think, and just intuitively, as you think about a database storing transactional records to going to now storing conversations, every question you ask the database, you're going to be storing. Those early customers that are now kind of deploying basic AI, what do you see? Is there usage, consumption pattern, is there anything you can kind of give us that is a little bit of a [tea leaf] (ph) relative to what could happen as more of these AI apps are built and run on Mongo.

Michael Gordon

We see primarily two types of apps being built. One is, what I would call the systems and automation, and those are kind of bots or conversational assistance, things that take us from sort of a human effort -- low-level human effort, and relatively easily replace it with AI. And the second is, what I will call analysis, more broadly, and that's intelligent document retrieval helps you find the answer faster. That's where some of the RAG architectures in particular become helpful. And that's where we're seeing both, those are the two major flavors. And then there's a bunch of other interesting stuff that's on the margin, but if you think where the numbers are, those are the two first buckets of applications that we're seeing.

We get this question a lot, which is, what's the usage intensity of an AI app going to be? Can you tell me what's the multiplier of an AI app versus a regular app? And I'll maybe offer two thoughts on that. One, for sure, is too early. So most of the activity that we're seeing right now, frankly, is on the startup side. And these are exciting new products, but they're still looking for their product market fit. And ultimately, we don't see a mature application that we can go benchmark against other applications.

But then maybe in a more speculative bucket, that may not be the most important thing. The most important thing ultimately we always think is the popularity of the underlying application. Maybe to make a parallel, we have a number of video games being built on our platform, but they're not all equally popular. One of the most popular video games in the world is built on our platform, and the ARR that we win from that is multiples larger than the average video game ARR on our platform. And it's not a function of the fact that that particular game uses the database differently, it's just the fact that everybody's kids are including my own play. So some apps will be more popular than others and that will ultimately be the bigger driver of ARR that we get from them than the usage intensity. But obviously, we're watching the usage intensity and when we have something that we think is like actually statistically significant, we'll definitely share.

Serge Tanjga

And maybe it's helpful just given that we purged the AI topic just to take a step back and think about what are the kind of the key ways that it affects us or how we think about it. And I think there are really like three key buckets. I think the first is everyone talks about code assist tools, right? And we can debate how much developer productivity that's going to drive, but it will make developers more productive. As a result, developers will create more applications to the opening comment at the beginning, every application needs a database, and so that just creates even more opportunity, right? So while we're not lacking for TAM, the overall market size should grow even bigger, right? As a result of code assist tools. So that's kind of like a market size comment.

The other two pieces are really more about market share. So the second thing I'd say is, in general, those modern applications, or the AI-powered applications, or whatever you want to call them, will desire, will benefit from, will need a more modern database, and MongoDB is a very good fit for that. And so, the result of that is, we should -- we have the opportunity for kind of more share as a result of our document model and our kind of better suited kind of technological differentiation for the modern world. And so that's helpful from like a market share standpoint.

And then the third piece is this large installed base of legacy relational applications. We're early on, but we're finding ways to leverage generative AI to help make migrations of that more efficient, faster, cost effective, et cetera. There's a fair amount of interest from customers around that, it's still quite early on, but incrementally, that also sort of creates another share opportunity for us when you kind of think about the overall market size.

So I think those are kind of like the three big pictures kind of trends or ways that AI has the potential to benefit us.

Brent Bracelin

One of the things that really distinguishes Mongo from others in this kind of space, early on in the NoSQL kind of space, was the developer mind chair. You've built a great reputation with developers. Just intuitively as we think about 10 years from now, when machines are writing the code, how do you create affinity with machines? You've created an affinity with the developer, how do you make sure that when machines create apps, that Mongo is the preferred app? Is it like exposing documentation to these training models? I'm just trying to think through like the future set where machines create the apps and not humans? How do you drive affinity?

Michael Gordon

Let me maybe say three things. First one is, we think that for foreseeable future, including 10 years, a human will be involved. And the early evidence from some of the co-pilots seems to suggest not so much that the low productivity developer becomes more productive. It's more that the high productivity developer becomes even more productive. So those people are still going to be there, still going to be exceptionally important. Maybe there's a future -- super, super far enough in the future where you can imagine a world where that doesn't exist, but that would start to be the first thing that we would say.

Second of all, it's absolutely important for the machines to know how to code a MongoDB. So we have partnerships with all the hyperscalers and all their copilot products. We give them our documentation. We are invested in making sure that their technology works. But there's a third thing I would say, which is, if you broadly divide our competitive advantage, I would put it into two buckets. The first one is, developer affinity and/or ease of use for the developer. So this is the idea that our product is intuitive to use, doesn't require translations into rows and columns, and that's some of the reasons why it became as popular with developers as it is.

The second, though, is that, our database just operates better. It is more scalable, it is more performant, it offers lower latency, and over time, you'll see with incremental features, we'll offer the unique security that nobody else has. So even if you sort of imagine some world in which the developer no longer matters, and therefore, it's kind of like the first element of our competitive advantage is diminished, we find it hard to see that world over any conceivable time horizon, but even if you're interested in that, the second thing still remains and only grows more important over time because all of us expect more from apps in our lives and that requires a better database.

Serge Tanjga

Yes, I think about it like some simplistically and the developer affinity is really a result of having a better product and developers being rational about that. And sure we have great t-shirt swag or whatever, but like that's not [Multiple Speakers] Everyone likes swag.

Michael Gordon

Everyone likes swag, right? Exactly. But that -- the bots or the machines, whatever you want to call them, will be at least as rational. And we ought to do well with that.

Brent Bracelin

We'll end on the toughest question, which has varied from year-to-year, or you call competition the big bear thesis and concern, or what was the cloud natives, right? Two years ago, Open Source, at least with the investor community, has really risen to the top of that concern, right? Oh, is Mongo going to lose share to the Open Source community Postgres? As you think about competition, have you seen any sort of resurgence in interest in Open Source or not, relative to competitive environment?

Michael Gordon

So the answer is no. We have really not seen any change. And so, I'll address Postgres sort of how we see the competition, but what appears to us that has happened is like, we had a tough Q1, and we weren't very happy about that, and we lowered our guide, and we sort of offered our sort of list of explanations as to why, but investors -- it's their job ultimately to pick and prod and come up with it. And suddenly post-crises has become this thesis. Postgres has been around for 30 years. Nothing has changed in terms of the way we compete with them. Postgres in its many forms is a principle competitor of ours, just to be clear about that. But that's been the case for years. So what I mean by that, Postgres is not a company, it's a technology. The way it's actually primarily monetized is through the cloud provider solutions. And we've been telling you guys for years that cloud providers are our greatest partners, but also our greatest competition. And not just their non-SQL offerings but also their relational offerings which are all really variants of Postgres.

Postgres benefits from being cheaper and slightly easier relational, but doesn't fundamentally solve the structural challenges of relational, which go about sort of like the developer productivity and difficulty of scaling and performance. And we have great win rates when we actually compete against them, but they do have this built-in tailwind of lift and shift. So like, if I'm a company, I'm leaving to go to the cloud, if I one day in the process leave my legacy iteration or expensive proprietary databases behind, it's a cheap alternative. So it isn't surprising that they're gaining in popularity, but it's not at our expense, and when we do compete with them, we like what we see.

Brent Bracelin

Yes, and we're just having the Open Source piece, obviously, that's at our roots, and so we -- big fans of Open Source and benefit from that a lot ourselves. Out of time here, thank you so much for joining us.

Michael Gordon

Thanks for having us. Appreciate it.