MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference (Transcript)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference September 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gordon - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Serge Tanjga - Senior Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Brent Bracelin

Good morning. Thank you for joining us here. I had an insightful little keynote there with the CIO panel. Good news is, a lot of investment in data. So this is very topical here. Very pleased to have MongoDB. Today we have Michael Gordon, the Chief Operating Officer and CFO; and Serge, the SVP of Finance. Welcome to [Dashville] (ph).

Michael Gordon

Thanks for having us.

Serge Tanjga

Great to be back here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Brent Bracelin

Absolutely. Listen, let's start maybe with this idea of we've seen a slowdown in the overall spend environment. It's been challenging. But as I take a step back and think about the role of a database, I like this idea that behind every good application lies a database.

And so, let's talk a little bit about the business, the drivers of the business. What portion of ARR is driven by new apps versus migrations of older apps? And how would you compare that to kind of maybe what you saw in the 2021 IPO?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so take a step back. First of all, great to be here. Thanks for having us. Unfortunately, there's even a database behind the bad applications, not just the good ones. But -- so, it's a huge market. And IDC's numbers are north of $80 billion. And just to try to kind of frame it up, it's a market that's actually also growing in double digits, which normally, I you'd say, like databases have been around for decades, like how is a market that's been around that long, growing at a -- well in excess of kind of GDP clip shouldn't a more

