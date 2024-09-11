Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Today, I'm initiating coverage of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF), a company that has faced several years of deteriorating growth and profitability, despite operating in an attractive secular growth pet care market. At the time of this analysis, the stock is surging over 30% in trading after the company reported revenue of $1.52 billion for Q2 2024, which was in line with expectations…

…and its Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02 beat expectations by $0.01 after the close yesterday.

My analysis argues that while the company’s performance struggles raise concerns about its long-term viability, Petco is attempting pivots towards veterinary services and operational efficiencies under new leadership to return to sustainable growth. If these changes start working, selling now could mean missing out on potential gains down the road.

About Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. is a top pet care and wellness brand. Founded in 1965, it's based in San Diego, California. It started as a pet supply retailer but grew fast. Now, Petco offers veterinary care, grooming, training, and pet health insurance.

It operates more than 1,500 stores in the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, as well as a growing number of in-store vet hospitals, with telehealth offerings through its website and mobile app. The company operates private brands WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good, and in 2021 was rebranded as Petco Health and Wellness after pivoting its offerings toward more holistic pet care.

Petco Health and Wellness Company’s Performance

Looking at WOOF over the past few years, the numbers tell a tough story of an 88% plunge since early 2021. The annualized return? A painful -45.01%, without any dividends to soften the blow. Petco hasn't just lagged the market—it’s missed the mark as a growth stock that can’t seem to grow earnings or expand its market share. The bottom line here: Petco’s stock might look cheap, but until we dig deeper into the fundamentals, the performance says otherwise.

Petco Health and Wellness Company’s Growth

Speaking of growth, WOOF’s metrics show serious underperformance, both compared to its industry and its own past performance. Seeking Alpha's F grade for growth says it all—this company is falling behind.

Revenue grew 1.84% year-over-year, but that’s way below the sector’s average and a massive drop from its five-year average of nearly 9%. The slowdown in revenue, combined with a weak 1.55% forecast, points to trouble in keeping up growth and a 79% decline from its historical revenue growth suggests that whatever fueled its previous success isn’t working anymore.

Petco Health and Wellness Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings Highlights

On the bullish side, management promptly highlighted that the pet industry is still thriving and that the market Petco operates in will keep growing significantly. Some even say that, over the next five years, this market could reach $200 billion in sales, leaving the door open for Petco to take a bigger piece of the pie and, hopefully, a larger number of customers. Industry analysts have estimated that the global pet market could reach $500 billion.

The main driver of this growth is the increasing number of people, mainly Millennials and members of Gen Z, who are getting pets and viewing them as family members. These younger generations seem more inclined to spend more of their funds on higher-quality pet products and services. Additionally, the pet food market is expected to grow rapidly, contributing significantly to overall market expansion. For now, let's pause on the positive industry outlook. I'll come back to cover the risks and headwinds later.

One of the big growth drivers the company highlighted in its Q2 2024 is its veterinary services platform, which sets it apart from online-only competitors. This is a long-term growth engine aside from the broad services segment. The services segment includes vet hospitals, mobile clinics, and grooming. In Q2, the services business grew by 10% and improved gross margins. Grooming is running at scale, and vet hospitals are maturing (note: it takes around five years to fully mature).

With fewer new vet stores opening, efficiency is improving, which helps improve margins. I also want to add here that Petco’s mobile vet clinics (Vetco) are doing really well for the company. They’re growing fast, don't cost a lot to set up, and make money quickly. Plus, when they have a lot of these clinics running, the business model becomes even more effective.

The Consumables category, which accounts for a key part of Petco’s revenue, rose 1% year-over-year, suggesting (steady) ongoing demand for the basic products that pets need. Newly appointed CEO Anderson (most recently serving as the CEO of Five Below (FIVE)) pointed out that improving merchandising is a big opportunity. The company will focus on its vendor relationships, tightening up product selection and product mix, and improving the flow of stock onto store shelves, particularly in Consumables.

Anderson’s business plan is all about wringing more profits from the business before ramping up for growth. His Walmart experience, where Consumables were a key element of the business, plays a role here. At Petco, two-thirds of the sales are Consumables, i.e., food and supplies for pets, which are steadier sellers than discretionary items, such as toys or accessories, which have not been doing as well. Anderson believes that by keeping a strong supply of these staple items, as well as better merchandising and stronger supplier relationships, profit will improve. Petco also hopes to cut costs and streamline its supply chain to fix the “plumbing” problems with the way the business operates now, making it run more smoothly and profitably before ramping up for big growth.

By 2025, the company expects to save $150 million annually. CFO LaRose highlighted that better operations boosted their Q2 gross margin, and supply chain improvements have strengthened by renegotiating long-term shipping contracts, trimming the number of split shipments (orders divided into several deliveries), and making its distribution centers more efficient by improving labor processes.

WOOF 2Q24 Earnings Presentation V1-update

Free cash flow is at $42 million, down from $45 million last year, but, according to management, capital spending is conservatively managed at $140 million. Finally, given its $656 million in liquidity (including $128 million in cash and $528 million in credit), Petco has both the financial firepower and flexibility to deal with short-term challenges.

Petco Health and Wellness Company’s Valuation

WOOF's blended P/E ratio is a staggering -2,203.18x, pointing to serious profitability issues. Their EPS yield of -0.05% shows they’re losing money, with a debt-to-capital ratio of 64.41% pointing to a company that's heavily leveraged.

Fast Graphs

Their adjusted operating earnings growth is down 4.84%, which is more bad news. With poor earnings visibility, it’s difficult to make a case for this being a smartly priced investment right now, even with its low market cap of $722.07 million.

Bottom line: Looking at the valuation, there’s a clear disconnect between the stock price and its intrinsic value, with the fair value ratio of 15.00x and normal P/E ratio of 40.16x telling me it’s trading at a steep discount. For high risk-takers, this might seem like a bargain, but it also highlights serious concerns about management's ability to turn things around.

Petco’s Risks & Headwinds

Unfortunately for Petco, the company’s financial performance has some negative aspects to report. For the quarter, net revenues were $1.52 billion, representing a 50 basis point decline compared to the same period last year. This reflects continued issues in retail regarding consumer demand for higher-margin, discretionary items, which were down 5%. Discretionary categories continue to decline 5% year-over-year and are impacting consolidated gross margins—despite some small incremental improvements elsewhere.

Petco's decline in discretionary categories, like toys or accessories, has been one of the main reasons their gross margin has dropped recently. Those (higher-margin) products used to grow at impressive rates, sometimes over 30%, but for the last few years, they've been consistently declining by 8-9% each quarter. And in the latest quarter, that decline has slowed to 5%, showing slight improvement. Meanwhile, by leveraging the new CEO’s experience at Walmart and Five Below with “a little tweaking,” Petco expects these categories to return to growth in the future, but they haven't factored this into their short-term outlook.

With that noted, gross profit dropped by 210 basis points year-over-year, with gross margins falling 60 basis points to 38.1%.

Furthermore, Petco is dealing with rising costs, especially in store labor, which pushed SG&A expenses up by 80 basis points to 37.9% of revenue year-over-year. SG&A costs increased by $9 million in Q2, largely due to one-time investments in store labor. CFO LaRose noted this trend was consistent with Q1, but the ongoing cost impact remains a concern as the company continues to invest in improving customer service.

WOOF 2Q24 Earnings Presentation V1-update

Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA came in at $83.5 million, on a 5.5% margin. Going forward, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $76 million to $80 million, and adjusted EPS of negative $0.03 to $0.04. LaRose said that the uncertain retail environment, with consumers being more selective and value-driven, is putting pressure on maintaining margins while staying competitive, which is brings us back to that juicy $200 billion industry outlook.

The pet industry experienced a massive boom during the pandemic with people adopting pets, but rising prices due to inflation are now slowing things down. Simply put, rising inflation means core pet essentials, such as food and vet care, have become pricier. Looking back in 2023, pet food prices increased by 10.5%, and vet costs increased by 9.1%, leading many pet owners to limit spending on non-essential items or replace higher-quality goods with cheaper options. The rising prices make the sales numbers look high, but much of the increase comes from prices, not more products being sold.

Growth in the industry is also forecast to slow, with the global pet care market set to grow at 4.7% in 2024, compared with 6% in 2023. Once again, inflation is the main culprit here, limiting consumer spending, particularly among lower-income households, and forcing people to swap premium pet products for cheaper alternatives.

Another shift is that pet adoptions have slowed down, which affects long-term growth prospects for the industry. Although Petco sees pet intakes lower than in previous years, the broader slowdown in new pet household formation could weigh on future demand.

Lastly, going forward, Petco expects its revenue to be around $1.5 billion for the third quarter, but rising costs are likely to hurt profitability. The company is concerned about slow growth, especially since it's unclear when the pet industry will bounce back to steady mid-single-digit growth. This uncertainty makes Petco's near-term growth prospects less predictable, leaving the retailer in a challenging spot as it deals with cost pressures and a sluggish market.

WOOF’s Rating

Given Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.’s struggles in the growing pet care industry, I’d say the stock is more of a “hold” than a “sell.” Sure, profit, and growth have been rough, but the new CEO is cleaning up past mistakes by expanding vet services and cutting costs to get things back on track. They’re also focusing on the basics—like pet food—which sells steadily. If these changes start working, selling now could mean missing out on potential gains down the road.