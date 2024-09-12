Collapsing Oil Prices? Here Are My 3 Favorite High-Yield Oil Stocks To Buy

PM Images

I have been bullish on oil and gas stocks since 2020. Back then, I started to develop my thesis, which was (and still is) based on several key factors:

Peak growth in American shale production. Between 2009 and 2021, booming shale production created a highly unfavorable global supply situation. This caused a number of steep oil price crashes, as falling demand was met by abundant supply. Currently, output growth is entirely dependent on the mighty Permian.

Energy Information Administration

Consistent demand growth. Especially after 2021, people started to figure out that the energy transition was not powerful enough to derail long-term demand growth. OPEC estimates that global oil demand will continue to grow after 2024, albeit at a slowing pace.

OPEC

Also, did you know that just 5% of homes in India have air conditioning? Imagine what happens when India's middle class starts to grow the way China's middle class grew. It could cause accelerating energy demand. While India's prime energy source is coal (not oil), this is one of the reasons why non-OECD nations are expected to keep the demand elevated for fossil fuels, in general. Especially when dealing with emerging nations, it's all about finding the cheapest sources. Also, fewer than 10% of Indian families have a car, which is a factor that is directly bullish for oil. The same applies to smaller emerging markets in that region.

Apollo Global Management

The problem (for consumers) is that oil companies have become extremely careful when it comes to investments in growth. After a number of steep oil price declines, including the pandemic, oil companies are not drilling without limits anymore.

Most companies are prioritizing free cash flow growth over output growth. This is fueled by a deterioration in the quality of major oil basins in the United States, as we can see in the shale production chart I just showed.

Hence, Exxon Mobil (XOM) believes that oil supply could see a massive decline in the years ahead, causing a huge gap between global demand and supply.

Exxon Mobil

Based on current investments, oil production could decline to less than 30 million barrels per day by 2050, 70 million barrels below conservative demand expectations.

While this is purely theoretical, it shows why the supply/demand balance has turned in favor of higher oil prices.

So far, so good.

The problem is that oil is still a very volatile commodity, which is still cyclical and prone to demand headwinds.

Right now, that is the case.

In this article, I'll elaborate on these headwinds and give you three terrific oil stocks, which all come with elevated (special) dividends, fantastic business models, and even better valuations.

Another Pricing War Is Pressuring Oil Prices

On September 10, Bloomberg's commodity expert, Javier Blas, wrote a fascinating piece on the price fight between major oil producers, highlighting that "Big Oil" has benefited from two and a half fantastic years, fueled by production cuts from OPEC+ and issues related to the war in Ukraine. When adding the tailwinds we discussed in the first part of this article, it was a great period for buybacks and dividends.

On an annualized basis (based on 3Q24 data), Big Oil is on pace to buy back 5.5% of its combined market value!

Bloomberg

Now, major oil firms are becoming a bit more careful, as it is unclear what OPEC+ is up to. So far, it has launched two price wars over the past ten years, potentially targeted at hurting American oil production, as the shale boom has taken away pricing power from the cartel.

However, I believe the current environment is different. The shale revolution isn't a problem anymore - even if Trump were to be elected, oil companies would still protect their Tier 1 reserves.

I believe that weakening demand is a bigger issue, as weakening economic growth in key nations like the United States and China has pushed Brent below $70, a new multi-year low.

Bloomberg

Demand is so weak that market participants expect OPEC+ to come to the rescue, delaying its announced production hike.

“The continued weakness in the oil market will be alarming to OPEC+, and in order to soothe the market, the group needs to announce policy to tackle the expected surplus in 2025,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “Even if the group sticks to cuts, compliance is likely to slip.” - Bloomberg

I agree with the demand outlook. Key economic indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index (purple line) continue to hover below 50, which indicates elevated risks of a manufacturing recession. As we can see below, this indicator has been a key driver of major oil price trends.

TradingView (NYMEX WTI, ISM Index)

However, I am far from worried, as I am once again buying my favorite oil stocks at terrific prices with a great risk/reward.

For example, net long positions in Brent and WTI contracts have never been lower since the start of data collection in 2011.

Bloomberg

In general, I agree with energy expert Eric Nuttall, who brings up two very important points. I added emphasis to the quote below.

Wrapping up Day 1 at the always great Peters & Co conference. A bit of shellshock amongst many watching oil down 4% on no news. Fundamentally, the contrast to when we were last at $65WTI is stark. Balance sheets are in amazing shape and sustaining capital + servicing dividend = ~$45-55WTI, company dependent. We need higher volumes but trading action starting to feel capitulative to me. Fundamentally, many stocks yielding 5%-8% sustainable down to COVID-era pricing. This is not COVID: financial demand for oil may be at record low yet August demand hit a seasonal all-time high. We firmly believe that oil is oversold and mispriced fundamentally. - Eric Nuttall (X @ericnuttall)

Demand is weak, but fundamentals remain favorable. As I discussed in the first part of this article, I agree with that. This environment is different. Many oil companies have fantastic balance sheets, low breakeven prices, and the ability to maintain fantastic payouts - even in this environment.

Hence, I have added to my oil investments this week and I will continue to do so as long as oil and gas are cheap.

In the next part, I'll present three fantastic oil companies that "have it all," including low breakeven prices, deep reserves, great valuations, and a focus on shareholder returns.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) - My Favorite Upstream Company

When it comes to buying upstream (oil and gas producers) companies, I believe it is very hard to beat Canadian Natural.

The Canadian producer has a lot going in its favor, including its size. The company is Canada's largest oil producer and its second-largest natural gas producer. This year, 27% of its production is expected to be natural gas. The remaining exposure consists of high-quality synthetic crude oil, heavy oil, and light oil/natural gas liquids.

Canadian Natural Resources

Unlike American onshore producers, Canadian Natural produces most of its oil in Canada's oil sands. Although these operations have higher upfront costs than onshore operations in the United States, they tend to come with more reserves and lower breakeven costs.

Canadian Natural has a proven reserve life index of roughly 33 years and the largest crude oil and natural gas reserves in Canada. This will allow the company to sit back and relax while others may be struggling with finding new low-cost reserves.

Canadian Natural Resources

As we can see below, close to 60% of its production has a long lifespan and a low decline rate. Its oil sand operations, for example, have a 0% decline rate.

Canadian Natural Resources

Speaking of costs, the company's oil sand production is breakeven between $20 and $30 WTI. Its Thermal In Situ operations (not included in the chart below) are breakeven at roughly $40.

As much as I love U.S. shale producers, most cannot compete with this.

Canadian Natural Resources

With that said, in addition to benefitting from infrastructure projects like the Trans Mountain Pipeline that improve Canadian oil and gas pricing, the company has a fantastic dividend track record.

It has hiked its dividend for 24 consecutive years, including the 2014/2015 oil crash and the pandemic.

Canadian Natural Resources

Please note that CNQ pays its dividend in Canadian dollars. Although its dividend growth is very consistent, unfavorable currency translations could result in temporary dividend declines for non-Canadian investors.

Currently, the company yields 4.7%.

However, what sets CNQ apart is its promise to return 100% of its free cash flow after reaching its net debt target going into this year.

So, what does this mean for shareholders?

Using the company's data, at $65 WTI (current prices), it generates roughly C$2.50 in per-share free cash flow. This is roughly 5.6% of its current stock price in Toronto. In other words, even at current oil prices, the implied free cash flow yield is 5.6%, a number that protects its dividend and leaves a lot of room for buybacks.

At $80 WTI, that number rises to roughly C$5.00, implying a 11.4% yield! At $95 that number rises to 16%! This would indicate a lot of room for aggressive dividend growth, buybacks, and special dividends.

As I expect oil prices to recover gradually and remain at elevated prices once economic growth improves, I love the value CNQ brings to the table, which is why I kept buying more.

Canadian Natural Resources

The next pick is an American onshore producer I really like.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - Onshore Brilliance

On September, 10, Diamondback officially closed its merger with Permian oil producer Endeavor Energy Resources, creating one of the most powerful oil producers in the world.

Even without this deal, the company stands out, as it expects to produce roughly 275 thousand barrels of oil per day in 2024. Total production is expected to be at least 462 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, making the company one of the few producers with an oil-heavy footprint.

By adding Endeavor, total production is expected to rise to almost 820 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Diamondback Energy

Besides having top-tier reserves in the Permian Basin, the company is extremely efficient. To give you an example, in 2Q24, it boosted oil production by 1% while lowering operating expenses by 3%.

The mix of high-quality resources and low costs translates to a maintenance CapEx of just $32 per barrel. In other words, its current base dividend of $3.60 per share (2.1% yield) is breakeven at $40 WTI.

As we can see below, compared to its peers, FANG is truly a standout when it comes to operating efficiencies.

Diamondback Energy

Unlike CNQ, FANG does not distribute 100% of its free cash flow to shareholders. After announcing its merger plans, it reduced shareholder returns to 50% of free cash flow.

Diamondback Energy

In the first half of 2025, I expect that number to be hiked to 75% again.

To give you an idea of how much capital FANG can generate for its shareholders, at $70 WTI, it expects a full-year per-share free cash flow result of at least $16. This is 9.3% of its stock price. Based on a 50% payout, the total shareholder return could be 4.7%, which is fantastic at $70 WTI. At 75%, that number would rise to 7.0%.

At $90 WTI, the company has the potential to generate at least $20 in per-share free cash flow, 12% of its current stock price.

Diamondback Energy

As a result, both Canadian Natural and Diamondback have beaten the energy ETF (XLE) over the past five years, returning 233% and 114%, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Going forward, I expect this to continue, as it is very hard to beat the value these two giants bring to the table.

If you want even lower operational risks, the next pick may be for you.

Viper Energy (VNOM) - A High-Income Royalty Player

I love oil and gas companies that do not produce oil and gas. As vague as that sounds, these companies can be found in the landowner and royalties space.

Viper Energy is a company I discussed in an in-depth article on August 30. Originally, Viper Energy was a spin-off from Diamondback Energy, which aimed to streamline its business model.

Currently, it is a C-Corp (it does NOT issue a K-1 form) that owns roughly 32 thousand net royalty acres - mainly in the Permian Basin. Roughly half of this is operated by Diamondback Energy.

Viper Energy

Diamondback also owns 56% of VNOM, including all Class B common stock.

I believe this relationship is a win-win, as it creates visibility for both companies. FANG benefits from a reliable partner who owns the mineral interests it needs for its own production. VNOM has a reliable partner with low breakeven prices that lowered income risks.

That said, when it comes to owners of mineral rights, there's a major advantage: margins.

Viper Energy does not produce oil and gas. It benefits from other companies producing oil and gas without spending money on operating expenses itself. As a result, the slide below (from 2015) shows that almost 100% of its revenue turns into operating income. Producers do not have that benefit. The downside is that VNOM does not control total output.

Viper Energy

When adding that VNOM has a very healthy balance sheet with a 1.1x net leverage ratio, we get a highly favorable environment for elevated dividends.

This favorable structure also makes it a great play in times of elevated inflation, as inflation tends to increase both energy prices and operating costs. Because it does not spend money to produce oil and gas, it benefits from potentially higher energy prices with limited downside.

With regard to its dividend, the company aims to return at least 75% of its cash to shareholders. It uses a regular quarterly dividend, special dividends, and buybacks.

In 2Q24, the company paid $0.86 in dividends. Slightly more than half of this consisted of special dividends. It did not buy back shares. The 2Q24 dividend has an annualized yield of 7.7%.

Viper Energy

To give you an idea of the dividend potential of VNOM, the base dividend is breakeven at $30 WTI. At $75 WTI, it expects to generate $3.40 in distributable cash flow, 7.6% of its current stock price. At $85 WTI, that number could rise to $4.00, or 9% of its stock price.

Viper Energy

Although I dislike that VNOM does not have surface and water rights, VNOM has become one of my favorite oil and gas stocks.

Investors looking for high-quality investments in an environment of subdued oil prices and negative sentiment, I believe VNOM is a fantastic pick and a great investment that complements investments in drillers like Diamondback Energy.

Takeaway

Oil prices are under pressure due to a combination of weak demand and strategic uncertainty from major producers.

However, I'm still bullish on key oil and gas stocks, which present excellent value opportunities in this environment. Companies like Canadian Natural Resources, Diamondback Energy, and Viper Energy stand out for their strong balance sheets, low breakeven prices, and commitment to shareholder returns.

Despite the current volatility, the fundamentals remain solid, and these companies are well-positioned to thrive when demand rebounds.

Hence, I've been adding to my positions, including Canadian Natural, as I'm extremely confident that these stocks will outperform as the market stabilizes.