August CPI Keeps The Fed At 25 Bps Next Week

Sep. 11, 2024 1:32 PM ET
MTS Insights profile picture
MTS Insights
Summary

  • The final CPI reading before the Fed’s September meeting shows mixed results, with headline and core CPI growth mostly in line with expectations, but core services inflation remains sticky.
  • Food and energy prices were deflationary, with energy CPI dragged down by declines in gas, electricity, and natural gas prices.
  • Core goods prices continued to ease, driven by declines in used cars and trucks, while core services inflation, especially shelter, remained a concern.
  • Market reaction was initially hawkish but moderated, with major indexes opening lower and technology stocks outperforming despite a relatively hawkish CPI report.

CPI text on line chart background

Data Point August Forecast July
CPI 2.5% YoY (0.2% MoM) 2.6% YoY (0.2% MoM) 2.9% YoY (0.2% MoM)
Food CPI 2.1% YoY (0.1% MoM) - 2.2% YoY (0.2% MoM)
Energy CPI -4.0% YoY (-0.8% MoM)

For more content visit my website or follow me on Twitter (@MTSInsights).

