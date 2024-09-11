August CPI Keeps The Fed At 25 Bps Next Week

Jira Pliankharom

Data Point August Forecast July CPI 2.5% YoY (0.2% MoM) 2.6% YoY (0.2% MoM) 2.9% YoY (0.2% MoM) Food CPI 2.1% YoY (0.1% MoM) - 2.2% YoY (0.2% MoM) Energy CPI -4.0% YoY (-0.8% MoM) - 1.1% YoY (0.0% MoM) Core CPI 3.2% YoY (0.3% MoM) 3.2% YoY (0.2% MoM) 3.2% YoY (0.2% MoM) Goods CPI -1.9% YoY (-0.2% MoM) - -1.9% YoY (-0.3% MoM) Services CPI 4.9% YoY (0.4% MoM) - 4.9% YoY (0.3% MoM) Click to enlarge

The final CPI reading before the Fed’s September meeting comes in mixed, with headline and core CPI growth mostly in-line with expectations. The broad CPI index grew 0.2% MoM and 2.5% YoY in August, down from 2.9% YoY in July and below the 2.6% YoY expected. The monthly increase of 0.2% MoM was in-line with expectations. Core CPI grew 0.3% MoM and 3.2% YoY, in-line with both the previous annual rate of 3.2% YoY and the expectation of 3.2% YoY. However, the monthly rate was 0.3% MoM, slightly hotter than 0.2% MoM expected, and that appears to be the focus for markets in the initial reaction.

BLS

Food and Energy

Food and energy prices together were deflationary. Food prices barely increased at just 0.1% MoM with food at home prices not moving from the previous month and food away from home prices up 0.3% MoM. Only two of six major grocery store food group indexes (meats and dairy) increased in August, and the other four posted a decline (cereals, fruits & vegetables, beverages, and other). Energy CPI was dragged down by declines in all the major subindexes: gas prices (-0.6% MoM), electricity prices (-0.7% MoM), and natural gas prices (-1.9% MoM). All have been heavily impacted by the weak trends in energy commodity prices, which have continued at the beginning of September.

Core CPI

As noted, core CPI grew 0.3% MoM and 3.2% YoY, suggesting that there was no major progress on core disinflation in August vs July. We continue to see the divergence between goods and services prices canceling each other out; core goods CPI was down -0.2% MoM and -1.9% YoY while core services CPI was up 0.4% MoM and 4.9% YoY (monthly services increase was the fastest since April 2024).

BLS

Core Goods

The decline in core goods prices was heavily driven by another strong decline in used cars and trucks prices, which were down -1.0% MoM and -10.4% YoY. New vehicles were stable on the month but still down -1.2% YoY. Outside the major auto segments, disinflation was evident. The apparel segment saw a slight increase of 0.3% MoM but was only up 0.3% YoY, and medical care commodities eased -0.2% MoM. Prices for household furnishings & supplies fell -0.3% MoM and were down -2.6% YoY with demand getting squeezed on larger goods like furniture. Recreational commodities prices were down -0.2% MoM and -0.9% YoY. The bottom line is that goods prices are still broadly easing and not a major issue for the Fed.

Core Services

The problem child in the Fed’s world is services inflation, which appeared sticky in August at 0.4% MoM and 4.9% YoY, unchanged from 4.9% YoY in July. The shelter subindex increased 0.5% MoM and was up 5.2% YoY, a slight acceleration from the previous month’s reading of 5.1% YoY thanks to the hottest MoM print since Jan 2024. Transportation services saw a relatively hot monthly print of 0.9% MoM in August, as motor vehicle insurance (+0.6% MoM) and airline fares (+3.9% MoM) increased. The only major services segment to fall was medical care services, down -0.1% MoM, but still up 3.2% YoY.

BLS

Supercore inflation, which removes shelter and used cars, provides a good look at the biggest movers in the core indexes. The annual rate of super core inflation eased to 2.3% YoY in August, down from 2.4% YoY, pointing to a slow disinflationary trend. That trend is being helped by deflationary short-term rates. The 3-month annualized super core inflation rate was negative in July and 0.0% MoM in August after hot prints in Q1 2024.

Market Reaction

MooMoo

The market reacted hawkishly in the first 15 minutes of trading following the CPI report. The 2-year Treasury rate jumped as much as 9 bps, suggesting that traders were focused on the core CPI monthly rate coming in hotter than expectations and the pickup in shelter inflation causing stickiness in services inflation. However, in the hour following that reaction, the move was dampened to just a 4 to 5 bps increase and is only about 3 bps around 10:00 am EST. Futures markets saw a sharp whipsaw movement before the open, but eventually settled lower. At the open, major indexes are lower, but the NASDAQ leads with only a small decline, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is starting the day down around -1.1%. Small-caps (IWM) and mid-caps (SPMD) are both off by about -0.8% while growth stocks lead value stocks. Across sectors, declines are broad-based while technology outperforms with XLK up around 0.2%. The reaction in the market is slightly contradictory to what one would expect following a relatively hawkish CPI report with growth and tech leading, but smaller-sized companies faltering does make sense.

BLS

The Fed will see a slight uptick in core inflationary pressures in this report as short-term rates accelerate, and the annual rate remains stagnant. The average of the annual rate, the 6-month annualized rate, and the 3-month annualized rate ticked up to 2.7% in August from 2.5% in July (which was the lowest print of this indicator since March 2021). This data will be a gentle reminder to the Fed of the inflation mandate, as the focus has largely shifted to the employment mandate in the last few months. The move in the shelter index suggests that even the anticipation of rate cuts can move mortgage rates lower and provide renewed upside risks to inflation. These risks will keep the Fed cutting 25 bps next week.

Posted on MTS Insights' EconoBriefs.