NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 11, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Jensen Huang - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs

Toshiya Hari

Good morning, good morning.

Jensen Huang

Thank you. Good morning.

Toshiya Hari

How is everybody feeling?

Jensen Huang

Great to see everybody.

Toshiya Hari

I flew in late last night. I didn't really expect to be on stage at 7:20 in the morning, but seems everybody else did. So, here we are. Jensen, thank you for being here. I'm delighted to be here. Thank you all for being here. I hope everybody has been enjoying the conference. It's a fantastic event, lots of great companies, a couple of thousand people here. And so really terrific. And obviously, a real highlight and a real privilege to have Jensen, President and CEO of NVIDIA here. Since you found NVIDIA in 1993, you've pioneered accelerating computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefining computers and igniting the era of modern AI. Jensen holds a BSEE degree from Oregon State University and an MSEE degree from Stanford. And so I want to start by welcoming you, Jensen. Everybody, please welcome Jensen to the stage.

Jensen Huang

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Toshiya Hari

So we're going to try to do this really casually, and I'm going to try to get you talking about some things that I know you're passionate about. But I just want to start, 31 years ago, founded the company, you've transformed yourself from a gaming-centric GPU company to one that offers a broad range of hardware, software to the data center industry. And I'd just like you to start by talking a little bit about the journey. When you started, what were you thinking, how has

