Volatility, Anyone?

ryasick

It’s anyone’s guess where the S&P 500 (SPX) finishes the day. What we do know is that the S&P 500 once again found itself trading down more than 1% on the day this morning. Today’s move continues an emerging trend from the last two months, where the market increasingly finds itself in a 1% hole early in the trading session. To illustrate, the chart below shows the 50-day moving average of the number of trading days when the S&P 500 was down at least 1% relative to the prior day's close at some point before noon Eastern. After dropping as low as zero in mid-July just as the S&P 500 was hitting record highs, the frequency of 1%+ declines in the morning has quickly shot up to eight. That's the highest level since April 2023 coming out of the stress in the regional banks.

From a longer-term perspective, the current frequency of 1%+ declines in the morning is nowhere near extreme levels. During the 2022 bear market, the moving average spiked as high as 22, and during Covid, it exceeded 24. During both the Financial Crisis and the bursting of the dot-com bubble, there were periods where the S&P 500 was down at least 1% in the morning on over 60% of all trading days! Despite these periods of extreme readings, the long-term average number of days that the S&P 500 was down 1%+ in the morning over 50 days is much lower at just 6.2.

What is notable about the current period, however, is that up until a few days ago, the recent period (338 trading days) was the seventh-longest on record of below-average readings in the number of 1%+ morning declines. It was also the longest since the 471 trading day streak ending in March 2018. With the yield curve uninverting, the Fed set to cut rates, and an election on the horizon, the relative calm of the last 16 months has faded like a summer fling.

