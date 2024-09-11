Volatility, Anyone?

  • Today’s move continues an emerging trend from the last two months, where the market increasingly finds itself in a 1% hole early in the trading session.
  • From a longer-term perspective, the current frequency of 1%+ declines in the morning is nowhere near extreme levels.
  • During both the Financial Crisis and the bursting of the dot-com bubble, there were periods where the S&P 500 was down at least 1% in the morning on over 60% of all trading days.

It’s anyone’s guess where the S&P 500 (SPX) finishes the day. What we do know is that the S&P 500 once again found itself trading down more than 1% on the day this morning. Today’s move continues an emerging trend

