Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference September 11, 2024

Company Participants

Vimal Kapur - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Snyder - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Snyder

Well, thank you everybody, for being here. I'm super excited to be here. And no better way to kick off the 12th Annual Laguna Conference with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, the largest U.S. industrial company by market cap. So you've been in the CEO role now for a bit over a year. So I guess where do you think Honeywell stands today? And looking back over the last year, what have been the biggest challenges for you in the role and what do you think have been the biggest successes for Honeywell over the last year plus?

Vimal Kapur

So, thanks, Chris, for getting me, it's my year two to this conference and we were debating, it's the same hotel or different hotel. I and Sean have not concluded that argument but it's good to be back. And last year when I came here, I was early days into my job and I would say that I was more in the strategy formation stage. Now I can say confidently, we are more in the strategy execution phase. And if I reflect back, my fundamental thesis was two-fold. The first is the Honeywell portfolio needs some active management if we have to be growth oriented, because we have set up some excellent assets, but we also have few things which dragged us. And at the same time, we are missing some opportunities. So if we do not do active management of the portfolio, we are going to not make progress on expectation which our shareholders have.

And the second learning was that we really don't have one consistent business model across Honeywell. What is Honeywell business model? Okay, we have four segments and every segment is not how to make money, but there has been no consistent team. So I made a choice that Honeywell business model is all about creating install base and monetizing install base. We largely do that, but do we that consistently? It to me is a set of opportunity and when I say monetizing install base software fits in right there because you can monetize the services more so in today's world with connected services software. And I took on those two fundamental principles to say we need more active work on portfolio. We need more active work on business model transformation. And then took on that journey from execution from that point onwards and one year down the line, I would say the portfolio work has made progress.

We made several acquisitions across all the three segments. One of the things I did was, I should have added in my comments, is I said I want to just limit Honeywell to three mega trends. Limit Honeywell to three megatrends, aerospace, automation and energy transition. It's too wider company, it's hard to understand, let's make it simple. And then on the progress on the two items, essentially on M&A, many would have observed, we have made several acquisitions. They're all either in aerospace or in automation or in energy transition. So we are extremely disciplined now to what we stated.

On the exit side, we're doing work. We have been quiet about it, in the best interest of our shareholders. I can only share that a lot of work is being done and I'll be personally very disappointed if we don't demonstrate progress in 2024, a meaningful progress, not on the edges and say, okay, this seems like a check-in the box. I do expect to make progress on that. So I think on the portfolio front, we have activated the wheel and I do feel now we have the right trajectory. We need to keep on it. I want to make portfolio management as an active part of my tenure in Honeywell. On the business model side, again, we have done a lot of work to run Honeywell with this four business model, project services, product and software and really develop a culture that a business model is for growth.

Because business model, the moment you think it, you always think about, it's a cost takeout model. That's how we all grew up with Lean and Six Sigma and those tools. But we are challenging the notion that we can have a business model for growth and we are putting that at each segment level to make sure that we have this whole culture of create install base, monetize install base. And we're making progress on that. I would say more in the middle innings versus

the later innings, but we're making progress.

On your question of disappointments, I would say, I'm typically a restless person, so speed of execution could be better. But also I recognize that it's a company with 95,000 people and operations in like 20 major countries. So things are not going to move at my pace. We have to take the organization along with us, change the mindset of the culture. So speed and I would also recognize that I'm personally disappointed on how the stock has performed over one year. It's been flat, $200 give and take. And obviously, we fully understand we need more work to demonstrate growth across all four segments. So those are two, I would say, more of a disappointment. But I feel confident on the progress we are making and the direction we are headed for.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christopher Snyder

Yes. Appreciate that. And as you try to return Honeywell or make it a more growth-oriented company, you've listed delivering organic growth on the upper end of 4% to 7% as your number one priority. Certainly end markets getting better help that. But when you think about what the company can do, whether it's the active management of the portfolio, whether it's maybe more investment into the business lines, how would you think about that active piece of both from first the more organic investments to get growth going?

Vimal Kapur

So to me, the growth is, first of all, I do believe that when we said 4% to 7% and upper end of it, not many industrial companies have done that for a long time. And Honeywell also hasn't done for a long time. So I'm a bit being contrarian to our own history. For last few years, we have demonstrated 5% growth. This year, we have forecasted 5% to 6%, last year it was 5%. So we have been in that zip code. The question is, can we now one can counter argue to say, that's because of Arrow. The point is if our portfolio is generally like Arrow, we don't have to say it's because of one segment. That's why the portfolio becomes more imminent.

I see four drivers of growth. If we have to grow on upper end of 4% to 7%, four things needs to be true. Portfolio has to be right. Business model has to work. We need to be pointed to the right verticals in our portfolio. Having a good portfolio, like in building automation, what if 100% of our business was in real estate, right? I mean, answer is wrong answer. Good portfolio, bad place. So we also need to be pivoted to the right verticals. And finally, we need to have the right new products, which make us compete and take share in the market.

I told take the sum of all four. In the businesses where we do this well, we can take the growth of aerospace for granted. We are going at high double-digit for several quarters. It's not only the market demand and supply execution we are doing, but also the business. If you really look at are they positioned at the portfolio is great, it's a nose to tail business model, quite unique because not many people practice that. They really monetize their install base. They're appointed to right verticals. They move very aggressively to defense as opportunities coming up and their new product portfolio is impressive.

So the growth is occurring because they're doing this. And when you don't do that and some other segment, our challenges are like in industrial automation, our portfolio is not growth oriented in some portions. We are having headwinds on the end markets or we are not positioned in the right verticals even though we have the right portfolio. So to me, fixing the fundamentals, but if I look at -- I'm sure many people are curious what's going to happen in 2025, even though we want to keep discussion long term. I think the setup is good because you're going to exit Q4 where all the four businesses will grow after a very long time. I think it looks like a distant memory when Honeywell did that. But we are going to do that in Q4. We have good backlog, good set up for that. And 2025 we, that trend will continue.

Now there'll be variability. There will be still an upper end and others maybe in the other side of it, but it's going to have this early demonstration of the dialogue I'm having. And Honeywell is becoming a growth-oriented company. All segments are growing. It's nice to have a debate now, why this growth for it could have grown six. Okay, that's nice debate to have. But we will be posturing toward another good growth year coming ahead for us in 2025.

Christopher Snyder

Yes. Appreciate that. And when I look at growth versus the peer group over the last three or four years, the growth's been a bit softer, but margin expansion has been kind of the other side of that. And you've earnings and operating profit has stayed good on the margin side. I guess, how do you balance the two? Because it feels like on some level driving growth could be -- have negative implications for margins or a bit of a headwind if it requires investment.

Vimal Kapur

I mean, I think what have we have learned over the last, since COVID is that we have really learned how to do balance between price and volume and 2021, we forget the history very quickly, the whole inflation when it occurred, ‘22, we really pivoted heavily towards pricing. And our pricing was in high singles, some businesses even 10%. And that delivered excellent margin expansion for two years in a row. But we are conscious of the fact what work we have done over the last, specifically in 2024 is much deeper understanding of price elasticity, where there's the opportunity of volume versus price we were hammered in ’22, because we are protecting Honeywell's margins. I mean, there was no other option. So Darius did the right thing, by pushing it hard. But now we are becoming more sophisticated.

And interestingly, during ‘24, the inflation dynamics have become so variable in the planet that having a universal pricing strategy is no more a game. I mean, I was in China in August and there's nothing, the word inflation doesn't exist. The word is called deflation there. So how you going to raise price there? I mean, you have to think about how much cost I can reduce and how much volume I can gain. And if you do not know that equation, you'll keep losing share because domestic companies are doing that. U.S. inflation is still continues to observe 3% to 4% range. Europe is somewhere in the middle.

So to me, the balance is going to be all about, we get a growth and a balanced way, both from price and volume and. And this year is a demonstration of that. I mean, we're going to get price around 3%. That's what we had forecasted. Volume will be 2% to 3%. I would expect that will be a generic model moving ahead. I mean, I can't give you a number for ‘25, but it will be in a similar zip code if we have to look ahead for next few years.

Christopher Snyder

Appreciate that. And Q2 was maybe a little bit opposite of what we saw in the prior quarters. The growth picked up, but then the margins kind of stagnated a bit. And when I look at the guide for the back half of the year, it's calling for growth to continue to increase in margins kind of more in the sideways range. Is that what investors should expect as you kind of try to turn back on the growth outlook?

Vimal Kapur

Not at all. I would say, Chris, what's it's just a dynamic of within the portfolio what's growing. And the growth is occurring more on the longer cycle projects businesses and less growth is occurring relative to that on short cycle product businesses. And the gap difference of margin between them depending on a segment could be anywhere from 20% to 30%. So every segment margin is expanding in Honeywell. We have a great year in direct material productivity, historic high. We are seeing productivity in our supply chain operations as volumes are coming up. So there's no margin issue. It's a math. Like in case of aerospace, the OE growth, it continued to outpace aftermarket, which is headwind for margin, good news for installed base creation.

Similarly, in building automation, the projects businesses have grown far greater in double-digit versus product business, which is more flattish. So it's simply a calculator. It just says this is input-output wants to be this. I won't read too much into it. I would say that our algorithm of 40 basis point to 60 basis point of margin expansion absolutely protects it. But we need to view that on a horizon. We did 100 basis points, 90 basis points two years in a row, so we have delivered essentially four years of margin expansion in two years. Should we continue to ram on it? I'd like to, but I think we're also conscious on volume growth. So it's a situation, I think how it's evolving. We probably, I don't want to read too much into it, very frankly, because every business margin expanding, VCM expanding and we're managing fixed costs that's what I really hold RGMs accountable for. And if the economy is driving outcome in a different way, this is something which we can't control and we just need to respect that.

Christopher Snyder

Yes. Maybe moving over to the portfolio, the company has a lot of dry powder, $25 billion plus was highlighted in 2023. You guys have done maybe $10 billion of deals, but a lot's left. You guys have been pretty clear that the focus is bolt-ons, $1 billion to $7 billion big deals for most companies, but bolt-ons for Honeywell. I guess my question is why do you guys believe that smaller bolt-ons are better than maybe something bigger and more transformational?

Vimal Kapur

If I have to simplify Honeywell and make it more focused, doing more transformational deal is not a smart idea. Every segment we operate have large opportunities by default. We have opportunities in aerospace, we have opportunity in energy transitions, we have opportunity in automation. Therefore, bolt-on gives us an opportunity to drive the better execution and low risk. And fundamentally, I have a rule of five when we do an execution. I look at five things. It has to be bolt-on to a business. So some business leader has to raise their hand to say, I really believe in it. And we are going to do X and my business is going to do even better. So it has to be bolt-on. It has to align with three megatrends. Also I look at very carefully, is it pivoted to end market which are higher growth in next 10 years?

And if you observe the investment we have made, they're more on defense. They are more on LNG. All those things are projected more higher growth compared to the base segment. So is it growing? That's rule number three. Rule number four is sales synergies. Honeywell will get cost synergies. Make no mistake. I mean that's -- we are a machine and we'll get the run rate cost synergy, but if we do not get sales synergies, we are not adding any value. So that's rule four. And rule five of course is a financial metric. We have to be disciplined. There are no trophy projects. We did, while you are aware of winning four, we did lose one deal during course of the year, which we wanted to win but the returns were not coming into our zip code. So we are not going to do that. We do want earnings accretion in year one after year one is over and we want a 10% return in year four or five. That's our metric.

So when I look at all this, this discipline actually has given us a strong momentum. It's rare in a large company when the rules are so clear. You can say, this sounds very logical, but it's not very common in large company the rules are super clear like this. So inbounds have increased a lot from my own team, and interestingly, inbounds are increased lot from bankers and some of the colleague CEOs called me to let entrust on because there's a high level of clarity where we are operating. And this playbook will continue, as I said, I do expect Honeywell to be an active portfolio manager both on addition and subtraction. And I feel we are on the right trajectory there.

Christopher Snyder

Yes, so maybe following up on that and flipping to the other side of active management. You mentioned earlier that I think you'd be disappointed if there's not material divestitures in ‘24. I know you can't tell us what you guys are thinking. But, you also mentioned that you want businesses where you can monetize an install base and you see that. So is it fair when we look at the portfolio and we think, hey, what doesn't fit here? Is that the main criteria?

Vimal Kapur

That's right. I think the answer should be known. And I won't answer the question. I have to learn something from the debates. There's some questions you don't ask. And, but I think the on a serious note, it should be obvious because if I have to be true to our statements, so near-term work is going to be all about fit into mega trends. I guess we have opportunity on that, but I also want to make sure that the portfolio management is not once and done. It should be an active process. So as we look ahead, just because you are a -- say an automation business, I have to think every automation business may not be good in Honeywell, right? You may be the tail end of it, you're a low growth, you're low margin. So that, to me, I call it Phase 2.

Phase 1 is more oriented towards fit into the portfolio just by mega trend. And we are not done that work. So I don't want to preamble here. Let's think about more. I just want to make sure that, and also let's not forget the exit process takes a lot of internal time, 5x maybe 7x because we have to carve it out so somebody can run it. I have to spend a lot of my time to make sure that this carvable, legal entities exist, factories are separated, from an outside it may appear, we are tightly integrated company as Honeywell. So while that's a benefit for most part, but when any separation has to happen, it does put some additional work for us. And we have to do that. But expect progress as I said, we are working hard towards it. We can't make any commitment, but the efforts are in advanced stage in few areas.

Christopher Snyder

Appreciate that. And maybe before I ask about the markets and some of the segments, does anyone in the audience have any questions? All right. Hopping back into it you mentioned earlier that the business is set up for good growth in 2025. Arrow should that certainly stay good, maybe decelerates a little bit as the comps are large numbers. I guess what businesses do you have the most confidence that are going to be better in maybe than they are in '24?

Vimal Kapur

I would say, I mean, across from -- we can spend in a minute on each segment. Our aero growth will continue our past years still few billion dollars. But I can't promise another double-digit growth here, but high single is highly probable. I guess that's where we're going to likely land. This is all organic. I'm not counting on in organic revenue because '25 was also a year in which we have $2 billion of acquisition onboarded.

So I'm just keeping it out because reported numbers are going to be higher. On the building automation side, I do believe that we're going to have our desired profile in that business is mid- to high. And I think we have a -- if economy behaves, the way it's behaving today, we have high probability to hit that zip code.

The reason is our solution business backlog is historic high. That's about 30% of the business. So 30% of the business, if it grows 10%, 3% is in the bag. Then there's the product side, there's a pricing -- so if products don't grow and we just get price, I think that you can do the math there. There's a high probability. It sticks on that if products grow depending on the end markets there is a further strength there. So I think buildings year-on-year will do better. That segment disappointed our shareholders for the last, say, three or four quarters, I'd remind everybody, we grew 14% in 2022. That should have been an alarm bell to me also that wide grows so much in a single year. So compounded growth does remain at a high level, 14% mid-single and it will grow probably low-single this year. It's going to revert back to distributor stocking. That business also went into a unique shift of moving away from commercial real estate. Let's not forget, people like us are heavily exposed to it. Just because I want to go away, some going to go away just because I want it.

It's going to take a while for me to shift from a wait. So all those things have occurred. Industrial automation, again, I would expect our shrinkage is going to stop in Q4, and we expect to print a positive result. So a relatively basis, we go from negative territory. This year probably be zero to maybe slightly negative, we'll be in a positive territory there. And energy business will be year-on-year on a similar profile, low to mid-single. So you can see directionally, we do expect a normal year in which few segments are in high single, few are in the middle and a few are in the low single. And overall, we would stay at 4 to 7. I will see where the numbers land. I would say December will be a good time to consume everything because of a lot of dynamics happening in the markets in the economy. And I think right now, which I'm trying to project, it will be going a little bit ahead of time.

Christopher Snyder

Yes. You talked earlier about the margin headwinds really just being a function of long cycle doing better than short cycle. Q2, we started to see some signs of short cycle getting better. When you look at the short-cycle businesses, do you see end market demand improving? Or is it okay, we're just done lapping the destock, comps are getting easier and it's a mix?

Vimal Kapur

I mean we saw the first business recovery in Honeywell portfolio was chemicals business in Q1, which got reflected in our energy and sustainability numbers. Then we saw a recovery of our scanning and mobility business since late Q1 and that has a nice trend for rest of the year. Building automation, we saw. Now we are seeing recovery. It's bottomed out. It's in the recovery portion. But fuel business in industrial remission are still at the bottom.

How much of that is channel stocking and how much is market? I've been asking that question to myself very honestly. And I would admit that we did not had a system of record where we could observe the distributor inventory at Honeywell scale. Now we have it. Last year, our $39 billion of Honeywell, $38 billion, $39 billion of Honeywell. Our business through channel is $11 billion. Just rough numbers. And about half of that is through distribution channels. So we should know 100 of these folks, and you're supposed to stock 60 days and you're sitting at 70 and we had the data in spots. And therefore, a judgment was made on recovery without the input data. Now we have fixed it.

Now we have a system of record at Honeywell where all distributors are onboarded and we have record of sales and sales out correlated and therefore, planning will be far more sophisticated. It's a lessons learned of this whole destocking. We need a system to -- when you have hundreds of distributors spread over so many countries, the rules of PMI is going to be up and those are directionally correct, but they are not equity enough. And that's a subtle difference on where we felt the year will go versus what actually happened and we're going to be far more acquitted in our projection in 2025.

Christopher Snyder

I appreciate that. Maybe some questions on the segments individually. Aero tech, biggest segment, best growth, obviously. How do you see the aero supply chain today? And when you look -- I mean I know aftermarket is a lot bigger than you guys in OE. But is there any concern on the OE side that there's a lot of work in process inventory and ultimately, it could be the only end market that hasn't destocked yet and could that be coming?

Vimal Kapur

Yes. I mean, I would say our past dues are still so high that they are delinked from the demand side. I mean, it continues to be a supply-constrained market. That fact hasn't changed. We had forecasted that will change by Q4 this year. That didn't occur. I think it slipped on to 2025 now. So I would say that the commercial aerospace, the demand of Airbus Boeing would not really determine our growth rate next year. It will be our ability to supply them. But also let's bear in mind that the defense has become the highest growth vector in aerospace and that's about 35% of Honeywell business give and take. This is without the acquisition of case. So probably it's going to enter in a slightly higher number. That's going to grow at a higher rate next year.

So when you do the sum total of post recovery, defense growth, I do believe we are on the right trajectory and not only for '25. One of the learning for the last 12 to 18 months is aero is highly cyclical. That won't be true until 2030. We have done our modeling. Now I wish I won't be wrong having stated that, but our modeling suggests that how this market is shaping up between the demand in business jets, commercial aerospace, defense, this is going to be a long-term growth market. And those projections are without any revenue for urban mobility, which we have not modeled. We have more than $10 billion of wins in our backlog. And I personally believe that's going to happen. Someday, if large cities have to resolve their issues of traffic, this is the most elegant solution, but it's hard to do because the new regulations are required.

So we're working very hard to create that. So therefore, when you add it all together, defense being a new growth vector, urban mobility, the continued growth in commercial and business yet, it's a long-term growth trend for a while.

Christopher Snyder

I appreciate that. Maybe going over to industrial automation and process solutions specifically, you guys are calling for a growth pick-up here into the back half of the year. How are customer conversations going in the process market and around projects over the next 12 months?

Vimal Kapur

Look, the core business is more around the growth is more around aftermarket services. That's where we have very well-established franchise. That's a larger portion of our process solutions business, our software. And so it's probably one of our show case of our business model software and services are way greater than projects.

So when projects come down, our growth goes down, but not the income. Projects we don't make much money. And that to me is more of our showcase to say, yes, the good looks like this. Your question, the growth in process solution is going to come by pivoting to new verticals. How much would move towards hydrogen and SAF and ammonia. We are focused very heavily on energy storage.

We believe that the planet needs battery energy storage at scale and battery energy storage is a complex control problem because you can't just keep a battery, you have to manage it. You have to connect it to the grid. So we have established a base position in that. So shifting our pivot to some of these new verticals, but continue to monetize our installed base at a high single, that's going to be the model in process solutions.

Christopher Snyder

Appreciate that. Maybe going over to advanced materials. I think at the conference, we're going to hear a lot this week about the refrigerant changeover that's coming on the HVAC side. What does that mean for advanced materials and I guess [Indecipherable] specifically.

Vimal Kapur

For me it's a mix change within the product line. I mean our fluorine business is now excess $1 billion. So I see that as multiple SKUs so for us, 10% shift to 454, so 410 was higher margin, 454 is slightly lower margins. But then at the same time, the new SKUs are coming like for heat pumps, which are higher margins. So overall, it's a wash for us. I mean there's no one category which swings the profit profile. We have a business which is high income business, and we expect the margins to stay at the business level flat within the product line level, yes, there could be some movements up and down.

But for Honey, you will hear that from our peers and no carrier and train both will be they are our huge customers. So their commentary may not match with our commentary because we have fixed long-term price contracts with them. So what we observe they may not observe the same because we have very different dynamics between us.

Christopher Snyder

Appreciate that. Only a minute left here, maybe going -- staying in ESS and going to UOP. Can you maybe talk about the strategic nature of UOP, how it gets you close to the customer? And ultimately, what drives growth in that business above just refining flows?

Vimal Kapur

I would say the best way to think about UOP is McKinsey of energy or BCG of energy, we don't like McKinsey. This is a company which invents technology by which the new process operations gets created, done it for 100 years. We talk about energy transition. UOP says, this is number eight times energy is getting transitioned since the last 100 years. So this is not new. They create new molecules, the business model is simple. You sell technology to build a plant, charge a license fee. Historically, it was refining. Now it's increasingly going to be petrochemicals and new energy molecules like SAP and hydrogen and then make money through selling catalyst, which is evergreen because nobody shuts down their plant and our catalyst sale we exceeds our process technology by a wide margin.

And that's a cycle on that number. I mean, if one business I want to personally bullish on in Honeywell, it’s UOP business will grow at the same rate like aerospace for the next many years because energy transition is a slow journey. This is -- there's no fast train and slower it take happens, better it is for UOP. Faster it happens, the projects will grow faster and catalysts will lap up.

So I think there are scenarios here, but we remain extremely bullish. I think it's important also to say that business gives us our exposure to customers. Customers, I practically know CEO of all large energy companies because of UOP. They need to know what UOP is doing or will do and therefore, it's impacted our strategic plan because any plan there is a few billion dollars and our views matter a lot in that. So it's a great part of our portfolio, gives us a lot of tailwinds in process solutions because every time you sell UOP, process solution gets the benefit of catching on with the elder brothers. So we definitely get benefit on that.

Christopher Snyder

Yes. Definitely feels under. Appreciate, but we're up on the half hour. Thank you so much, Vimal. Thank you very much enjoyed our conversation.

Vimal Kapur

Thank you. Appreciate it.