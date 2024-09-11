Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Morgan Stanley's 12th Annual Laguna Conference September 11, 2024 10:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Vimal Kapur - Chairman & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Snyder - Morgan Stanley

Christopher Snyder

Well, thank you everybody, for being here. I'm super excited to be here. And no better way to kick off the 12th Annual Laguna Conference with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, the largest U.S. industrial company by market cap. So you've been in the CEO role now for a bit over a year. So I guess where do you think Honeywell stands today? And looking back over the last year, what have been the biggest challenges for you in the role and what do you think have been the biggest successes for Honeywell over the last year plus?

Vimal Kapur

So, thanks, Chris, for getting me, it's my year two to this conference and we were debating, it's the same hotel or different hotel. I and Sean have not concluded that argument but it's good to be back. And last year when I came here, I was early days into my job and I would say that I was more in the strategy formation stage. Now I can say confidently, we are more in the strategy execution phase. And if I reflect back, my fundamental thesis was two-fold. The first is the Honeywell portfolio needs some active management if we have to be growth oriented, because we have set up some excellent assets, but we also have few things which dragged us. And at the same time, we are missing some opportunities. So if we do not do active management of the portfolio, we are going to not make progress on expectation which our shareholders have.

And the second learning was that we really

