Bartolome Ozonas

Introduction

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation data for the month of August. Inflation rose by 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. When removing food and energy, core inflation rose by 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, inflation rose by 2.6% while removing food and energy brought core inflation to 3.3%. While I don’t see this inflation report changing the Fed’s decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points next week, I believe there is some key data that undermine the likelihood of rates being significantly lower a year from now.

Bureau of Labor Statistics

A Tick Up, But Still Moderate

Core inflation for the month of August ticked up slightly above expectations and was the highest month-over-month reading since April. Despite the bump up, recent data is pointing to a continued disinflationary trend. The last four months of core inflation data combined and annualized still point to a 2% inflation level, with six months of annualized data pointing to 2.6%. Headline inflation’s year-over-year trend took a sharp decline in the month of August, which also should not be ignored.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

The Goods and Services Dichotomy Continues

The story of how we got here is more complicated than overly aggressive monetary policy during the pandemic. As the pandemic broke out, public officials undertook a central planning mentality that led to artificial demand surges financed by fiscal deficits combined with supply cuts. The result was a disastrous rise in goods inflation. As the supply chain issues eased, inflation transcended into the services sector of the economy.

Today, goods prices are deflationary, with durable goods recording their fifteenth straight month of price declines in August and a year-over-year deflation of 4.2%. Nondurable goods have been choppier on a month-over-month basis, but in the month of August, year over year nondurable goods inflation was flat, the lowest reading since July 2023. Investors should be aware of these trends, as deflation in a sector can place pressure on profits. Additionally, the deflationary pull in goods is going to need to continue for the foreseeable future to achieve core inflation of 2%.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

On the services side, inflation remains stubborn. The month-to-month change in service inflation was 0.4% in August. This was slightly higher than August 2023, which caused the year-over-year reading to tick up slightly, to just under 5%. The stubbornness of service sector inflation is problematic, as further disinflation is required here to achieve a 2% inflation target.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Housing and Rents Continue to Be Leading Problems

Getting housing costs under control appears to be a problem that will likely last beyond this business cycle. The era of lifetime low-interest rates caused consumers to buy homes and refinance mortgages at low-interest rates. Now, those individuals aren’t moving, and it has constrained the supply of housing, leading to further asset price appreciation. After a round of disinflation, progress has stalled, with housing inflation at 4.3% year over year and rental inflation sitting at 5%.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

Food and Energy Are Wildcards

Headline inflation has been moderated at a faster pace than core inflation due to the commodity prices surrounding food and energy declining. Despite this progress, investors should be mindful that events not related to monetary policy could impact headline inflation over the winter. With harvest coming up, any crop yields outside of expectations will influence food prices into the next year. Additionally, events in the Middle East and winter weather in the Northern Hemisphere will impact the pricing of oil and natural gas. If these events cause commodity prices to rise, that may be enough to undermine the Fed’s path to a neutral interest rate.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics Bureau of Labor Statistics

The Fed Outlook-Proceed with Caution

I believed the Fed would cut interest rates by 25 basis points at next week’s meeting before this report, and I feel affirmed in that expectation after this report. The fickleness of disinflation right now will likely not have the Fed committed to a schedule of future rate cuts unless they continue to see progress. The September meeting will have an estimate of future rate cuts based on inflation expectations. That is the most important data point(s) for investors to watch for next week, rather than the current rate decision. I believe the Fed will stop cutting if inflation deviates from its projections.

Conclusion

The August inflation report was slightly hotter than expectations, but not enough to continue rate pauses. The four-month average for core inflation annualized sits at 2% and goods deflation is continuing to positively contribute to the disinflationary trend. Despite the progress, housing inflation remains stubborn, likely to be pervasive for the foreseeable future and commodity prices have a risk of creating disruption this winter. Investors can count on rates declining, but just like the disinflationary journey to this point, it will be slower than expected.