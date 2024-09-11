August Inflation Report: The Cut Is Sealed, But The Future Is Uncertain

Summary

  • The August inflation report shows a slight uptick, with core inflation at 0.3% month-over-month and 3.3% year-over-year, but disinflationary trends persist.
  • Goods prices are deflationary, especially durable goods, while service sector inflation remains stubborn, complicating the path to a 2% inflation target.
  • Housing and rental inflation remain significant issues, with constrained supply driving prices up, and food and energy prices are potential wildcards.
  • The Fed is likely to cut rates by 25 basis points next week, but future cuts depend on continued disinflation progress and inflation projections.

Introduction

Earlier today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported inflation data for the month of August. Inflation rose by 0.2% on a month-over-month basis. When removing food and energy, core inflation rose by 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, inflation rose by 2.6% while

