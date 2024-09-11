Is AI Slowing Down The Energy Transition?

Sep. 11, 2024 1:45 PM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, ARTY, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT, IDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, RSPU, DTCR
Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.65K Followers

Summary

  • AI (artificial intelligence) is an extremely energy-intensive technology. As its usage becomes increasingly widespread around the globe, energy consumption is soaring, along with a demand for additional power.
  • The surge in energy demand is leading to higher carbon emissions among tech companies, which are heavy users of AI. This is a problem, as many of these companies committed to net-zero carbon emissions targets before the AI boom set in. Currently, many companies are grappling with this dilemma by purchasing carbon offsets.
  • Generative AI and large language models are primarily responsible for the surge in energy demand, but other emerging AI technologies have the potential to mitigate carbon emissions by improving energy efficiencies.
  • AI presents a wide range of opportunities and risks for investors. Utility companies, data centers, and software companies are among those that could benefit the most from the technology.

Isometric Artificial intelligence

zirconicusso

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the global economy, driving operational efficiencies, automating processes, analyzing and interpreting vast amounts of data, and now even generating content and images. To some, AI may seem like something out of a Harry Potter movie - a powerful, almost magical tool with endless possibilities.

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.65K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News