U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (GROW) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 11, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Holly Schoenfeldt - Director, Marketing
Frank Holmes - Chief Executive Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Lisa Callicotte - Chief Financial Officer

Holly Schoenfeldt

[Starts Abruptly] The presenters for today's program are Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors' CEO and Chief Investment Officer; Lisa Callicotte, Chief Financial Officer; and myself, Holly Schoenfeldt, Director of Marketing.

On the next slide, during this webcast we may make forward-looking statements about our relative business outlook. Any forward-looking statements and all other statements made during this webcast that don't pertain to historical facts are subject to risks and uncertainties that may materially affect actual results.

Please refer to our press release and corresponding Form 10-K filing for more detail on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any described today in forward-looking statements. Any such statements are made as of today and U.S. Global accepts no obligation to update them in the future.

On the next slide, I will briefly review our company. U.S. Global Investors is an innovative investment manager with vast experience in global markets and specialized sectors. We use a quantum mental strategy to create smart beta 2.0 products. The company was originally founded as an investment club, becoming a registered investment adviser in 1968. The company has a long-standing history of global investing and launching first-of-their-kind investment products, including the first no load gold fund. We're well-known for our thematic investing in gold and precious metals, natural resources, airlines and luxury goods.

