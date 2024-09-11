Blackstone Inc. (BX) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Barclays 22nd Annual Global Financial Services Conference September 11, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Chae - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Budish - Barclays

Benjamin Budish

Final chat, delighted to have with us from Blackstone, Michael Chae, CFO. Mike, thanks so much.

Michael Chae

Ben, Nice to be here. Thanks. Nice to see everyone.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Benjamin Budish

Maybe just to kick it off, can you talk about your current view of the world? What are you seeing from a macro perspective? How do you see the environment shaking out over the next six to 12 months?

Michael Chae

Sure. Well, as we often sort of talk about, we first like to look within in assessing what we think is going on, and so we focus on the pretty unique and rich data and insights we have from our portfolio. We have 250 or so companies in which we -- of large equity stakes. We've got 13,000 plus individual real estate assets around the world. We have a very big borrower portfolio and several thousand sort of credits in the credit portfolio. So what we've been seeing and we've talked about this is both inflation and the economy cooling. We've been sort of seeing, and I guess, calling it out for well over a year, I guess well ahead of what recently has become more consensus and maybe even sort of rather obvious now.

I'd start with on the inflation side. If you just take what was put out this morning in terms of the CPI print, we sort of take the data and then look at it a bit of our own way. I think what was put out was 2.5%, that obviously has a pretty significant shelter component, which we believe lags and is

