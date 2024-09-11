Hey Bud, Seen A Sheep Come By Here? CaseyHillPhoto

The REIT & Its History

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is a farmland owning REIT that owns 111,836 acres across the US. These farms are also diversified by usage and produce grains, fruits, tree nuts, and wine grapes. While the REIT is diversified, about two-thirds of the total parcels of land are in 3 states, California, Florida and Colorado.

The company has been a success at expansion and the total portfolio value is 15-fold what it was at the IPO more than a decade back.

With 15-fold numbers being quoted above, you probably expected to see a high-flyer stock. Perhaps one that would remind you of the glory days of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI). You would be seriously wrong. Gladstone Land has produced a negative 7.2% price return since its IPO. Thanks to dividends, total returns have been modestly positive.

But we are still looking at circa 4% annual since inception. That is a tough pill to swallow with the huge expansion of assets, but one we think is about par for the course for farmland REITs in general. To expand your assets, you need to issue equity or debt. This holds true to the maximum extent for farmland REITs over other types of REITs. While all REITs generally pay more than typical common shares from other sectors, farmland is the poorest cash producer. So you generally have the least amount of cash flow left to expand. So you are left issuing equity and debt and that exhibit A is below.

So that is the Cliff Notes as to where we are and how we got here. We now go into the more recent company setup and tell you how the valuation stacks up for your potential returns. We will also tell you why the preferred shares are likely to give you better returns with far lower risk.

A Profile In Stability

Farmland remains in high demand across the country and even globally. Arable land per capita is in a definite downward trend.

On the other hand, yields per acre, whether they be corn or wheat, continue to rise relentlessly. In the ironical category of correlation is causation, we found this chart, which was chuckle worthy.

Whatever the reason for the increase, and it is more potash fertilizer than carbon dioxide for sure, the yields per acre have blunted the impact of farmland scarcity. You can see that in the occupancy levels as for Gladstone Land, which hit its lowest levels since the IPO. Now these are still at 98.8% levels, but we are definitely not running out of farmland.

Another picture which makes the same case is rental income growth. After flying high in 2021 at a 4.5% clip, we made zero net gains in 2022 and 2023. 2024 is looking far better, though the drop in occupancy levels nullify that.

The REIT is set up rather nicely on both its debt maturities and its lease expirations. There should be no shock on either side. We have seen that to some extent as it navigated the ZIRP (Zero Interest Rate Policy) to 5% move without breaking its stride.

But at the end of the day, the question whether or not to own it, comes down to what kind of returns you expect and what you are paying for it today. The REIT trades at about 23X funds from operations (FFO) and the picture below shows the decline from the previous year.

If you combine that with the expectations of the next two years, you can see that we will most likely run flat from 2023 to 2026. In fact, in 2022, Gladstone Land produced 69 cents of FFO per share. Our larger point is that there is a lot of evidence here that shows that you won't be getting much (if any) growth.

The stock does trade at a small discount to consensus NAV, but there are no real catalysts for a catch-up. The chart below shows the price to NAV ratio, and you can see the Bohemian push to 2X NAV during 2021 when all traders lost their collective sanity.

So overall valuation is not bad for farmland and if you want to own this asset, then go for it. Just don't expect any market beating (or even Treasury Bill beating) returns any time soon.

The Alternative

As the capital structure below shows, LAND has preferred shares sitting below the debt and above the common equity.

We are going to just focus on the perpetual equity, which is made up of Gladstone Land Corporation 6% SER C CUM PFD (NASDAQ:LANDP) and Gladstone Land Corporation 6.00% CUM REDEEMABLE PFD STK SER B (NASDAQ:LANDO).

The two are identical other their slight deviations in price from time to time. The key features here are that they both are now well below par, at around $21.50 (par is $25.00). They currently yield 7.1% and they pay monthly. We could not possibly not care less about preferring a monthly payer versus a quarterly payer. If anyone prefers a lower monthly yield, vs an effectively higher quarterly yield, they have problems that this website cannot solve. We mention this (the monthly part) though so investors are clear on their dividend payments and ex-dividend dates.

The key reason to own this is the large common NAV that stands ahead and protects of the preferred shares. Sure, with farmland preferred shares, you won't get the kind of cash flow overflow that we see with other preferred shares. But you do get an asset class that is extremely resilient. So we see a high asset level protection here, and we think these preferred shares should be yielding no more than 2.5% over the 10-year Treasury rates. So currently, we see them as undervalued. They also yield 3.1% over the common shares, and this creates a very big hurdle for their non-preferred brethren. As we have seen above, LAND common shares returned just about 4% through a period which was primarily laced with ZIRP. It seems highly unlikely that they would outperform a 7.1% preferred rate. Should interest rates move substantially lower over the next 5 years, the common shares could appreciate. But even here, LANDO and LANDP would likely move up 15%-20% to reach closer to par. We currently own LANDP, but we have switched between the two in our portfolio when pricing favored one over the other. The two also have a great change of control protection (page 16 and 17) in place, and we believe they are the best way to play farmland today.

