Five years ago this month, the UK was debating the terms of Brexit, the U.S.-China trade war saw fresh tariffs on both sides, and no one had even heard of COVID-19. That September, the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to 1.75% and the top-performing stocks on the year thus far were semiconductor companies, led by Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Lam Research (LRCX), and KLA Corporation (KLAC).

(The $100B market cap of Nvidia (NVDA) at the time wouldn’t make the top 100 today.)

September 2019 also happened to be the month I read The Little Book of Big Dividends and started a dividend growth portfolio to supplement my family’s Roth IRAs and workplace retirement plans. The account has done well, and on its five-year anniversary, I was curious to see which dividend-paying companies have performed best over the past five years. In this article, I’ll first share the screening process I used, which narrowed the investible universe to just five companies. I’ll then highlight three companies that ticked special boxes in my analysis:

Top Overall Performer – Comfort Systems (FIX) Top Dividend – KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Pick for the Future – Mastercard (MA).

But first:

Why Dividend Growth Matters

Acknowledgement #1 – Dividends alone don’t matter. As Dale Roberts recently put it, dividends are simply a removal of cash from the company. I agree with Roberts that total return and managing risk are more important than focusing solely on shareholder distributions, whether you’re twenty-one or seventy-one. While his view prioritizes flexibility (deciding when and how much to sell), many investors prioritize stability and comfort (steady income without worrying about making irreversible decisions).

My interest in dividend-growth companies has little to do with psychological comfort. Having read most of the 1,000+ comments in Roberts’ article, I don’t share many readers’ concerns with predictable income streams or their worry about selling shares at the wrong time.

What attracts me to this investment philosophy is the correlation between growing dividends and high-quality companies with robust earnings and solid balance sheets. Such companies tend to be less volatile and more defensive—traits Roberts values as well. And a strong, consistent dividend is typically a signal of quality management; commitment to dividend growth requires a long-term vision and sustainable business practices. Simply put, top-tier dividends are a proxy for top-tier companies.

Screening Process

Acknowledgement #2 – Identifying the “best” of anything is inherently subjective, from choosing the screening metrics to interpreting the results. For this exercise to be meaningful and to provide context for my recommendations that resulted from it, I will first outline the criteria I used:

1. Market Cap – I only considered large- and mega-cap companies. Smaller stocks are often more volatile, more sensitive to economic shifts, and prone to performance skew over shorter timeframes. Criteria: minimum $10 billion.

2. Total Return – This is far more important than price movement, particularly for dividend-paying stocks. Here and below, I used two intervals (5Y and 3Y) to weed out exceptional, short-term results. Criteria: minimum 10% annualized return over both five-year and three-year periods.

3. Revenue Growth – This is a key measure of growth and the foundation for sustainable earnings and increasing shareholder distributions. Criteria: minimum CAGR of 10% over both five-year and three-year periods.

4. Earnings Per Share Growth – This correlates to a company’s ability to cover its dividend. Note that I also ran a separate screen for AFFO growth, including REITs (none met all the other filters). Criteria: minimum CAGR of 10% over both five-year and three-year periods.

5. Free Cash Flow Growth – This provides stability even when earnings fluctuate and means more cash is available to increase dividends, repurchase shares, or reinvest in the business. Criteria: minimum CAGR of 10% over both five-year and three-year periods.

6. Dividend Growth – Consistent increases that outpace inflation are vital and tend to stem from robust earnings and a successful, sustainable business model. Criteria: minimum CAGR of 10% over both five-year and three-year periods, plus a minimum ten-year streak of increases.

7. Payout Ratio – I only considered companies with plenty of room to increase the dividend well into the future, even after already doing so for a decade or longer. Much higher payout ratios can be sustained, but I wanted plenty of cushion. Criteria: maximum 50% (80% for REITs).

The “Magnificent Five” of Dividend Growth

This stringent set of criteria produced a list of just five companies that have consistently outperformed the broader market over the past five years. They are my “Magnificent Five” of dividend growth: Microsoft (MSFT), Mastercard, KLA Corporation, W. R. Berkley (WRB), and Comfort Systems USA. Combined, these companies easily outpaced the return of the S&P 500 from September 2019 to September 2024. With dividends reinvested:

$5,000 in the S&P 500 (VOO) returned around $9,985

$1,000 in each of these companies returned around $20,348 (nearly +104%).

Here are their individual scorecards over the past five years (data as of September 11, 2024):

Microsoft (Info Tech) – Market cap growth from $1T to $3T.

Annualized return 21.9% (5Y) and 14.4% (3Y) Revenue CAGR 14.3% (5Y) and 13.4% (3Y) EPS CAGR 18.5% (5Y) and 13.6% (3Y) Free cash flow CAGR 12.9% (5Y) and 11.1% (3Y) Dividend growth 10.3% (5Y) and 10.2% (3Y) Payout ratio currently 25.4% Click to enlarge

Mastercard (Financials) – Market cap growth from $276.3B to $450B.

Annualized return 16.6% (5Y) and 13.6% (3Y) Revenue CAGR 10.9% (5Y) and 16.6% (3Y) EPS CAGR 15.1% (5Y) and 19.5% (3Y) Free cash flow CAGR 16.0% (5Y) and 18.9% (3Y) Dividend growth 15.5% (5Y) and 14.0% (3Y) Payout ratio currently 18.9% Click to enlarge

KLA Corporation (Info Tech) – Market cap growth from $23.7B to $95.4B.

Annualized return 82.6% (5Y) and 37.0% (3Y) Revenue CAGR 16.5% (5Y) and 12.6% (3Y) EPS CAGR 22.0% (5Y) and 14.9% (3Y) Free cash flow CAGR 41.8% (5Y) and 11.2% (3Y) Dividend growth 14.1% (5Y) and 15.7% (3Y) Payout ratio currently 23.8% Click to enlarge

W. R. Berkley (Financials) – Market cap growth from $13B to $22.6B.

Annualized return 19.9% (5Y) and 29.9% (3Y) Revenue CAGR 10.3% (5Y) and 13.4% (3Y) EPS CAGR 18.9% (5Y) and 19.8% (3Y) Free cash flow CAGR 21.8% (5Y) and 13.7% (3Y) Dividend growth 10.5% (5Y) and 11.3% (3Y) Payout ratio currently 7.6% Click to enlarge

Comfort Systems (Industrials) – Market cap growth from $1.5B to $11B.

Annualized return 138.3% (5Y) and 117.8% (3Y) Revenue CAGR 20.7% (5Y) and 29.8% (3Y) EPS CAGR 32.9% (5Y) and 41.8% (3Y) Free cash flow CAGR 62.3% (5Y) and 48.6% (3Y) Dividend growth 22.4% (5Y) and 33.7% (3Y) Payout ratio currently 8.8% Click to enlarge

The Top Overall Performer: Comfort Systems

By a substantial margin, Comfort Systems was the best investment. The company grew its market cap by nearly tenfold and provided investors with a total return exceeding 700%.

Magnificent Five - Total Return 2019-2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Over this period, Comfort Systems’ financial metrics grew not just by double-digits but by more than 20% annually, almost across the board:

Comfort Systems (FIX) - Growth Rates (Seeking Alpha)

Comfort Systems is currently a Quant Strong Buy, and while all its valuation metrics are above their five-year historical averages, the forward PEG ratio remains a modest 1.53, well below the sector median of 1.74.

Seeking Alpha analysts have been less bullish on the company, expressing concerns for years about its valuation, the potential negative impacts of inflation and labor shortages, and the company’s low forward yield of around 0.4%. I would point out that while the share price has increased seven-fold since 2019, the dividend has “only” tripled. Would investors rather septuple their investment or see a dividend yield inch closer to 1%? I’ll take the former every time.

The Top Dividend: KLA Corporation

Of the five companies, KLA offers the best balance of yield (0.81%), CAGR (15.7%), and payout ratio (below 25%), and the company receives A/A+ Quant grades for dividend safety, growth, and consistency. KLA’s commitment to returning cash to investors is also evidenced by its ongoing share repurchase program:

KLA Corporation - Share Repurchase Program 2019-2025 (KLA Investor Website)

My Top Pick for the Future: Mastercard

While I would be happy to own all the “Magnificent Five,” if I was starting over today and initiating a new position, Mastercard would be my top choice. Despite a Quant grade of “F” for valuation, the company is trading favorably compared to its own historical averages:

Current 5-Year Avg Difference P/E non-GAAP TTM 36.2 40.7 -11.1% P/E non-GAAP FWD 34.1 37.5 -9.1% P/Sales TTM 17.3 18.3 -5.2% P/Sales FWD 16.1 16.8 -3.8% Dividend Yield (TTM) 0.52% 0.52% ~ Click to enlarge

Mastercard looks expensive relative to the Financials sector as a whole, but comparisons to banks, insurers, and asset managers aren’t particularly useful. Like its larger peer Visa (V), Mastercard enjoys a formidable moat, it facilitates secure and reliable transactions around the world, and it spends strategically on its network and services. Mastercard’s highly efficient business model and operating margins set it apart from most companies, regardless of sector.

I am confident that Mastercard will be around for many years to come in its prospects for continued, robust growth as the broader global payments industry continues to expand.

Summary

These “Magnificent Five” dividend growth stocks have delivered impressive returns over the past several years and have demonstrated the financial discipline needed to grow their dividends well into the future. For investors looking to balance growth and stability, these companies offer some of the best opportunities. Whether a handful of tech giants continue to dominate the broader market, or we see further rotation toward more defensive sectors, high-quality dividend-growth companies like these will always offer strong potential for future growth and stability.