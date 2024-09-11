Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2024 (Transcript)

Sep. 11, 2024 3:15 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.12K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2024 September 11, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and CEO
Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs
Daniel Church - Goldman Sachs

Gabriela Borges

All right. We will kick it off. Good morning, and thanks for joining us at the Zscaler session at the Goldman Sachs conference today. I'm Gabriela Borges, I cover security here at Goldman. Delighted to have on stage with me, Jay Chaudhry, CEO and Co-founder; and Remo Canessa, CFO. Thank you for your time. Good morning.

Remo Canessa

Thank you.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gabriela Borges

Remo and Jay, I wanted to start a little bit on the medium-term outlook. And I figure I asked the question to first start with how does your planning process go this year for FY '25? What was some of the debates over top of mind for the leadership team? And then we can sign to some of the more detailed questions on guidance.

Remo Canessa

Yes. That is a great question. Regarding basically FY '25, you need to consider is that our billings, there's really three parts to them. It's the new [nutshell] (ph), it is the renewals and also the contracted scheduled billings. If you listen to our earnings call, we indicated is that the first half growth in billings was going to be 13% and acceleration in the back half of 23%. Then the question comes down to, well, that seems like it's back half loaded and what created that? So the scheduled billings is a significant piece of our billings. And when you think about it, what we do is we do 3-year contracts and then we bill annually. So in fiscal '23 and fiscal '24, primarily fiscal '23, with the global macro-economic impacts, we were challenged. And with those challenging years, in first half of fiscal '23 and '24, the residual impact

Recommended For You

About ZS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Trending Analysis

Trending News