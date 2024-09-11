Opportunity In Healthcare As Post-Pandemic Tailwinds Continue

Sep. 11, 2024 3:23 PM ETBBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RSPH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK, LABU, BIS, BIB, UAHC, JNJ, JNJ:CA, ISRG, MDT
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • Procedural volumes in healthcare have continued post-Pandemic.
  • New products and procedures also a tailwind.
  • Sector has defensive characteristics which may help during volatility.

There may be opportunity in healthcare stocks if three tailwinds for the sector continue, according to David Toung, Senior Analyst with Argus Research. He joined MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell to discuss.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - Coming out of the pandemic, there was a boom in demand for healthcare services which had been postponed. But as that backlog works itself down, are there still opportunities in the space for investors? Joining us now to discuss is David Toung, Senior Analyst for Medical Devices and Healthcare Services with Argus Research. David, great to see you. Welcome back to the program.

David Toung - Thank you very much for having me here.

Greg Bonnell - All right. Looking forward to this--

David Toung - Great to see you.

Greg Bonnell - Yeah, good to see you, too. Looking forward to the discussion. I want to dig in on these healthcare stocks. As we said off the top, huge demand coming out of the pandemic for a lot of these services. What are you actually seeing now in terms of these procedures and the volumes?

David Toung - The procedure growth continues to be strong. And you can see that in the volumes that they're reporting by the device companies. You also see that from the hospital statistics, the insurance company statistics. They're all reporting upside on procedure volume.

Another thing that's driving demand for devices is that you have some new technologies. You have things that are in cardiac care-- atrial fibrillation. You have robotics for soft-tissue surgeries and for orthopedics.

These procedures treat conditions for people who are aging but want an active lifestyle. And so there's definitely some tailwinds there.

Greg Bonnell - I want to dig into that a bit, too, because you worked through the backlog of the pandemic. We know there was

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.73K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBH--
VanEck Biotech ETF
IBB--
iShares Biotechnology ETF
XLV--
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
PPH--
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
IYH--
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News