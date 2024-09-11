Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 11, 2024 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Winfrey - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jim Schneider - Goldman Sachs

Jim Schneider

Okay. Good morning, everybody. I'm Jim Schneider. I'm the telecom analyst here at Goldman Sachs. It's my pleasure to welcome Charter Communications’ CEO, Chris Winfrey, to the stage today.

Welcome, Chris. Thanks for being here.

Chris Winfrey

Thanks for having us back.

Jim Schneider

Chris, we've heard a tremendous amount over the past couple of days and even the first preceding three sessions from NVIDIA to the venture capital community to our own CIO about artificial intelligence and the impact it could have. In the telecom industry, a lot of people talk about edge computing as a central opportunity and also about potential cost savings related to customer service. So, at the highest possible level, what is your personal view? Do you think AI is much more hype or a lot of reality at this stage?

Chris Winfrey

Look, I think AI is very much a reality. The question is how fast is it really going to come and how fast is it going to be deployed. We've been investing in really starting with machine learning and AI now increasingly for some time, but really from a service function.

And by that, I mean not only investing in customer-facing machine learning and AI capabilities through IVR, through chat, all the things you might imagine, but probably even more so to improve the quality and the ease of the job that our frontline employees do.

So that can include the utilization of machine learning and now I to provide a better set of information to the agent that allows them to make a better recommendation and increasingly

