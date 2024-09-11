Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
149.12K Followers

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 11, 2024 1:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Liz Coddington - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Eric Sheridan

All right. I think in the interest of time, we're going to get going with our next fireside chat. It's my pleasure to welcome the team from Peloton Interactive here. I'm going to have a fireside chat with Liz Coddington, CFO. Liz, thanks so much for being part of the conference again.

Liz Coddington

Yes. Thanks for inviting me back. Good to be here.

Eric Sheridan

Okay. So I want to start with what I thought was one of the key messages coming out of the last set of results. You've had a pretty big pivot towards profitability that started last quarter, positive free cash flow. You've obviously given fiscal '25 guidance that highlighted continued improvement in those metrics. Can you discuss your change in philosophy as it relates to EBITDA, margin and free cash flow guidance?

Liz Coddington

Yes. So first of all, we're really proud of the progress that we have made in improving our profitability metrics over the last couple of quarters. But it's honestly been quite a journey to get to this point. And I think as part of describing the philosophy, it's important to kind of reflect back on that path towards getting to this point.

So as many of you probably know, Peloton experienced an outsized surge in growth in both our hardware and subscriptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. And now that we're arguably at least 2 years past the end of the pandemic, it's become clear that there's a high likelihood that we pulled forward multiple years of demand for our hardware during the pandemic.

And it's also possible

Recommended For You

About PTON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PTON

Trending Analysis

Trending News