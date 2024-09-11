VV Shots

Given Citigroup's (NYSE:C) significant growth opportunities and its extremely low valuation, I view C stock as a buy. While the bank, like all of its U.S. peers, face challenges going forward, I believe that the shares' low valuation more than reflects the likely impact of the risks that it faces.

As is the case with all large U.S. banks, Citi will probably benefit from significant improvements in its wealth management, investment banking, and trading businesses amid the U.S. economy's likely soft landing and interest rate declines. Indeed, these trends have already started to materialize.

On the other hand, the institutions' credit card and mortgage businesses, along with their net interest income, are likely to encounter significant challenges going forward. Even the growth of their commercial and industrial divisions could decelerate.

Still, given the anemic valuation of C stock, its strong balance sheet, the improvements that it has made to itself, and its opportunities, its risk/reward ratio is quite positive at this point.

Citi's Opportunities in the Soft Landing Environment

It does appear that the U.S. economy is in the midst of a soft landing which will feature markedly slower but significantly positive growth, along with meaningful interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Providing evidence for this thesis, the growth of the U.S. labor market appears to be meaningfully slowing, but the ISM Services Purchase Managers' Index actually rose slightly to 51.4 in August from 51.4 in July and remained well above the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

Moreover, on Sept. 9, the Atlanta Fed increased its estimate for real Q3 GDP growth to 2.5% from 2.1%. Also, importantly, inflationary pressures continue to appear to be easing. Put it all together, and it appears that we're heading back towards the low inflation, low-interest rate, steady growth macroeconomic environment that equity investors loved between roughly 2010 and early 2020.

Also supporting my forecast for a soft landing, Citi CFO Mark Mason, speaking at a conference on Sept. 9, reported that Citi's economists expect "a relatively soft landing" to materialize.

In that environment, barring a "black swan" event, stocks should generally continue to rise steadily, benefiting Citi's trading operations, and wealthy individuals should be more likely to take more of their funds out of money markets and give them to wealth managers. Citi's wealth management unit should be boosted by the latter trend. Moreover, with interest rates dropping, M&A activity should meaningfully pick up.

Judging by Citi's second-quarter results, reported on July 12, these trends are already beginning to materialize. Actually, the revenue of its investment banking unit soared 60% year-over-year to $853 million, while the net income of its wealth management unit jumped to $210 million versus $84 million during the same period a year earlier. Also, notably, the sales of its equity markets unit climbed 37% year-over-year to $1.5 billion.

Even more so, on Sept. 9, Mason stated that M&A activity was significantly accelerating.

If the revenue of Citi's investment banking unit jumps another 60% over the next year, while its equity revenue soars 50% year-over-year, those two developments alone will boost the bank's total sales by $1.25 billion or roughly 6%.

Citi Faces Significant Threats

Banks' net interest income tends to decline when the Fed cuts rates and interest rates fall. Illustrating this trend, JPMorgan's President on Sept. 10 disclosed that analysts' average NII estimate for the bank in 2025 was too high because of the Fed's upcoming rate cuts. Citi, whose NII fell 3% year-over-year last quarter, is likely to suffer further NII drops as rates decline. Indeed, Mason, Citi's CFO, indicated that the bank's NII will likely fall "modestly" this year.

That makes sense, since most economists in a poll conducted by Reuters on Sept. 10 expected the Fed to cut the rate by 25 basis points in each of its next three meetings.

Slowing consumer spending and higher charge-off rates on credit cards are also likely to negatively impact Citi's financial results going forward. Providing evidence for the latter assertion, Mason reported that credit "payment rates are starting to come down a bit," while discretionary spending is declining among consumers overall and wealthy individuals are responsible for all or most of the spending growth among consumers.

And Citi will also likely be hurt by problems within the commercial real estate sector. However, the bank's allowance for credit losses amounts to 2.5% of its gross loans, and that's nearly a percentage point higher than average for commercial banks.

While the bank's consumer mortgage business could also be hurt by the decelerating employment market, interest rate cuts should greatly ease the pain for both businesses.

Citi Has Meaningfully Improved Itself

Historically, Citi has specialized in serving overseas markets. As a result, regulators have required the bank to hold more capital than its peers. Additionally, I would argue that this characteristic resulted in C stock being viewed by many investors as significantly more risky than its peers. Consequently, the bank's overseas focus has likely weighed a great deal on the shares over the years.

But TipRanks pointed out that "Citi has been selling (some of) its international retail banks." For example, in a move that may prove very fortuitous, given China's significant economic issues, Citi sold its Chinese consumer wealth unit last October. And, after the bank disclosed in 2021 that it would divest 14 of its foreign consumer businesses, it had successfully unloaded eight of them as of last October.

Moreover, Citi has greatly improved its balance sheet in recent years. In fact, as of last May, its assets to equity ratio of roughly 11.7 times was lower than JPMorgan's equivalent ratio of about 12.15 times.

And last but not least, Citi is significantly cutting its costs. As of April, it had "laid off or provided layoff notifications to 7,000 employees" under its reorganization plan. It intends to part with 20,000 members of its workforce by 2026.

The Risks Facing Citi

Given the significant problems facing many Asian and European economies, Citi's remaining overseas businesses could perform much worse than expected going forward.

And of course, the soft landing forecast that both Mason and I espouse could turn out to be inaccurate, causing the U.S. to enter a recession. In that case, many, if not most of Citi's U.S. businesses would likely perform significantly worse than expected. Finally, real estate may not be protected by lower rates as much as I believe, causing the company's lending business to perform poorly in the medium term.

Citi's Favorable Valuation

On the valuation front, C stock is changing hands with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1 times. That's significantly below the sector median of 12 times. Similarly, its forward price-to-book ratio is just 0.57 times, over 50% below the sector median of 1.17 times. Also, noteworthy is that its forward non-GAAP PEG ratio of 0.38 is far below the Sector Median of 1.24 times.

Moreover, JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) have forward price-to-earnings ratios of 11.5 and 10.6, respectively. Those ratios are meaningfully above Citi's forward P/E ratio. JPM's forward price-to-book ratio is 1.78 times, far above Citi's level of 0.57, while WFC weighs in with a forward P/B ratio of 1.1. The forward non-GAAP PEG ratios of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are 2.96 and 1.26, respectively, very far above Citi's level of 0.38.

Bank of America (BAC), meanwhile, has a forward P/E ratio of 12, putting it well above Citi's equivalent ratio of 10.4. BAC's forward P/B ratio is 1.1, versus Citi's level of 0.57, and BAC's forward PEG ratio is 1.2, compared with Citi's 0.38.

The Bottom Line on Citi

Several of Citi's key businesses should get a big boost from the U.S. economy's soft landing and the Fed's upcoming interest rate cuts. Moreover, the bank's valuation is quite low, and it has taken multiple steps to improve its performance going forward.

Going forward, these factors should more than outweigh the bank's challenges, including NIM pressure and higher credit card charge-offs and mortgage issues. As a result, I view C stock as a buy.