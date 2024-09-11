GlobalFoundries' Compounding Mistake Against Taiwan Semi Haunts Outlook

Sep. 11, 2024 4:43 PM ETGlobalFoundries Inc. (GFS) StockTSM
Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • GlobalFoundries' strategic pivot in 2018 to focus on essential chips over leading-edge technology has hindered its growth and competitive edge in the semiconductor industry.
  • Despite improving margins by reducing R&D and Capex, GF faces headwinds from saturated markets like smartphones and displays, impacting inventory levels and growth prospects.
  • GF's valuation appears expensive compared to peers, with a projected downside of 12-14%, justifying a Neutral rating due to lack of growth catalysts.
China Taiwan and USA flag print screen to microchip on electronic board for symbol of military conflict war and economic business partnership concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The semiconductor industry is one of the toughest competitive landscapes to weather through. Few companies weather through such storms, and the ones that do demonstrate durable utilization of their available resources to continuously compete at the leading edge.

This article was written by

Uttam Dey profile picture
Uttam Dey
1.3K Followers
Uttam is an ex-Silicon Valley product manager & has led technology product teams for some of the largest consumer technology firms in the world. He focuses on investing in technology companies that are building long runways for robust, sustainable growth. Apart from technology, Uttam is also focused on uncovering opportunities in Defense & MedTech sectors. He is also the author and cofounder of The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter, which he cofounded with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on this platform. Uttam's newsletter, The Pragmatic Optimist, often gets cited by publications, including the Wall Street Journal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GFS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GFS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GFS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News