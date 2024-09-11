Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The semiconductor industry is one of the toughest competitive landscapes to weather through. Few companies weather through such storms, and the ones that do demonstrate durable utilization of their available resources to continuously compete at the leading edge.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) is one of the industry stalwarts that has continuously proven its advantage over its peers by competing at the leading edge of semiconductor technology, the leading edge being process nodes.

Peers like Intel (INTC) have lost out on billions of dollars failing to compete with Taiwan Semi, whereas others like GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) decidedly bowed out of the innovation race to compete on “essential chips” that are made on 12 nm processes or above.

Part of GlobalFoundries’ strategic reasoning to bow out of the competition was to save on capital costs, as I will explain below, but what that has also done is to severely temper its growth outlook, which is also reflected in its stock price.

Exhibit A: GlobalFoundries stock trailing one year returns versus its peers and the index (Seeking Alpha)

After falling ~40% in 2024, I still do not have the conviction to believe GlobalFoundries should be bought yet, and my analysis points to a Neutral rating on the stock.

How GFS’s strategic decisions from 2018 slowed growth

GlobalFoundries, or just GF as they are sometimes called, went through fundamental changes in 2018 that saw some executive turnover as well as a strategic pivot in the company’s chip manufacturing business.

Under new management at the time, GF reallocated all their resources as well as capital towards manufacturing “essential chips” and moving away from competing with its peers on manufacturing chips on the leading edge. Semiconductor chips that are manufactured on 12 nanometer process nodes or above are termed as essential chips by the company.

According to the company, in 2018, “it would have cost GF $2-$4 billion to ramp up the 40-50,000 wafers/month capacity needed to have a chance of making a return on the node.” Per my calculations, that would result in allocating between 33-60% of the company’s revenues to fend off competition.

Over time, management worked towards securing financial performance and bolstering margins by driving down its R&D expenses and Capex, which now stand at a combined 20% of GF’s revenues, down from the 32% of revenues seen in 2018.

Exhibit B: GlobalFoundries investments as a percent of revenues are low as compared to its larger rival TSM (Company filings)

What the pare down in investments both in R&D and Capex did was allow the company to scale back its ambitions on manufacturing chips on the 7nm nodes in 2018 and move to its essential chip production, which management believed would be beneficial since most of GF’s customers used chips manufactured at GF’s foundries for essential use cases such as power management, monitor displays, wireless connection enablement, etc.

That forced some of its clients, such as AMD (AMD), its former stakeholder, to switch to rival TSMC. GF still has some major customers such as Qualcomm (QCOM), NXP Semiconductors (NXP), and Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) and still makes some essential chips for AMD, but with all the chip spending moving towards the leading edge use cases due to GenAI, budgets for GF's essential chips have gotten cut, and GF has seen major headwinds due to these changes.

Therefore, while GF has been able to repair its margin profile, the opportunity to compete for TSM’s market share that it gave up in 2018 is now coming back to haunt the company as most of the growth is hyper-focused on leading edge chips.

Exhibit C: GlobalFoundries revenues have failed to pick up even as margins look to be repaired. (Company filings)

In addition, one of GF’s largest end user markets, smartphones, is slowing as the market participants cycle through a highly saturated smartphone market. The arrival of AI smartphones might reverse its course, but in GF’s case, there is very little evidence of that.

Exhibit D: GF's Revenue By End Market (Investor Presentation, GlobalFoundries)

Management says the automobile end user market is now its fastest-growing segment, but that has done very little to move the needle on its growing stockpile of inventory levels.

GF’s inventory levels have been growing at a rapid click, a sign of sluggish forward growth and a looming threat to GF’s margins if management is unable to push out inventory to its sales channels.

Exhibit E: GlobalFoundries inventory levels have grown 5x since 2019 (Ycharts)

This is one of the strongest signs to me of how GF committed an error to switch markets and move to focus on slow-moving markets such as smartphones and displays that are not just cyclical but also saturated.

GF’s valuation

GF’s management expects revenues to decline by 6.8% y/y to $1.73 billion at the midpoint of its guidance. This represents a smaller contraction in revenues on a sequential basis after posting an -11.9% y/y contraction in their Q2 earnings report.

Factoring in consensus estimates for GF’s Q4 revenues to contract -2.7% in Q4, I estimate GF’s revenues would contract -9.1% in 2024 to $6.7 billion. Management is “seeing utilization come up further in 2025,” which indicates they expect some growth since current fab utilization levels are reported as to be “in the low to mid-70s,” per management.

Consensus estimates put the company on track to report EBITDA of $2.37 billion, down ~10% in 2024 while also expecting 2025 EBITDA to be $2.75 billion, representing a 15% increase in 2025 EBITDA. In contrast to GF, TSM’s EBITDA is expected to grow 21% to ~$59 billion in 2024 and accelerate to ~$75 billion in 2025, representing a ~26.5% increase in TSM’s 2025 EBITDA.

Currently GF is valued at 8.8x EBITDA or 7.6x 2025 EBITDA on an EV/EBITDA valuation multiple. This looks marginally expensive as compared to the 13.7x EBITDA or 10.8x 2025 EBITDA that TSM is valued at.

Exhibit F: GlobalFoundries valuation versus Taiwan Semiconductor (yCharts)

Based on this peer comparison, I estimate about 12-14% downside since I believe GF should be valued at 6.6x 2025 EBITDA.

Risks & Other Factors To Know

Two risks that investors should be mindful about.

First, it's the inventory levels that still show no real signs of topping out, as I highlighted in Exhibit D. Inventory levels have grown 5x since 2019 to ~$1.8 billion, which is worrisome. Management has cited improving fab utilization rates, but until those improvements trickle into inventory levels, I will still recommend my neutral rating.

The second risk is the company’s current shareholder structure. Per GF's most recent annual filing, Mubadala Investments is still one of the largest shareholders of GF, owning ~85% of the company’s shares outstanding. The company has in the past interfered with management by poaching away the previous CEO. This may always be a threat at any point moving forward, as Mubadala may seek to alter management strategies, which at times may be counterintuitive to its business strategies.

Takeaways

GlobalFoundries needs to demonstrate more improvements in growing their business amidst many uncertainties, chiefly being highly saturated end user markets. With strategic pivots that the company made years ago, GlobalFoundries now competes at process nodes that are +12 nm, while most budgets for chip production are being spent on the leading edge of semiconductor technology.

With the lack of catalysts on the horizon, I see no reason to be bullish and issue a Hold rating on the company.