Alamos Gold: Firing On All Cylinders

Sep. 11, 2024 4:46 PM ETAlamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Stock, AGI:CA Stock1 Comment
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alamos Gold Inc. reported record Q2-24 gold production of ~139,100 ounces (ca. 5 t), driven by solid performance across the board from all three mines.
  • From a bigger picture standpoint, Alamos' recent moves have positioned it to potentially grow into a near 1Moz gold producer by 2030 at industry-leading AISC, commanding a much higher valuation.
  • In this update, we'll dig into Alamos' Q2-24 results, H1-24 developments, and why the stock continues to be a staple for any precious metals portfolio.
  • Alluvial Gold Research members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Mining Truck

Photon-Photos

Last month, I covered Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI), highlighting its impressive track record of growing resources/reserves methodically, with its most recent acquisition setting up material reserve per share growth. However, equally impressive as its M&A track record that's created

Alluvial Gold Research offers in-depth research on my favorite miners ranked in order to aid in positioning in the most undervalued miners with upcoming catalysts to drive portfolio outperformance. Subscribers also get access to my current portfolios and buy/sell alerts as well as the following: 

  • A Proprietary Sentiment Indicator for gold/silver miners updated weekly not available anywhere else
  • Exclusive Research on Top Ideas
  • Top Takeover Targets
  • Buy/Sell Signals for GDX, SIL & Individual Miners

I have been able to outperform GDX consistently since its peak (170% return since August 2020 peak) with the help of timing models I've built & rigid stock selection.






This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
29.1K Followers

Taylor Dart is an individual investor with over 16 years of trading experience, with his primary focus being precious metals developers, producers and royalty/streaming companies.

Taylor leads Alluvial Gold Research, where he shares research on precious metals stocks as well as his current portfolio.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOLD, ABX:CA, IAUX, IAU:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for infor mational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGI
--
AGI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News