L3Harris Technologies: One Of My Highest-Conviction Dividend Investments

Sep. 11, 2024 5:19 PM ETLHX1 Comment
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • L3Harris stands out because of its diversified revenue streams, strong growth potential, and significant involvement in critical defense areas, like missile propulsion.
  • The company's focus on innovation, cost reduction, and strategic partnerships enhances its resilience in a market prone to disruption.
  • Promising free cash flow projections and a plan to return substantial value to shareholders position LHX as a top long-term investment choice.
  • Despite high leverage and exposure to government spending, LHX's balanced portfolio and strategic approach position it well for future growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Money and Flag

Bill Oxford

Introduction

After buying GE Aerospace (GE) last week, I have 24.5% aerospace & defense exposure. As my portfolio holds more than 95% of my net worth, it's fair to say roughly a quarter of my wealth depends on this industry.

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
34.62K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GE, LHX, RTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LHX--
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News