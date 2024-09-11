Victor Golmer

It's been exactly 20 days since Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) announced a CEO transition, letting go of Mark Schneider, who was in the role for 8 years, and replacing him with Laurent Freixe, a company veteran, who's been with the company for nearly 40 years.

The board is right in seeking change, considering Nestlé has been materially underperforming the market under the leadership of the exiting CEO. However, I think the reality is, that it's not the CEO's fault.

Just like many other staple conglomerates, Nestlé has reached a position I define as 'Investing No Man's Land'.

Recapping Mark Schneider's Tenure

Schneider took the role of CEO in January 2017. In the preceding year, Nestlé generated CHF 86.5 billion in sales, had an operating margin of 14.7%, and generated CHF 8.5 billion in net income. In 2023, Nestlé had CHF 93 billion in sales, operating margins of 15.1%, and CHF 11.2 billion in net income.

Those numbers reflect 8-year CAGRs of 0.5% in sales and 4% in net income. Obviously, nothing to brag about, and the stock performance reflects that:

The first five years were strong, with Nestlé performing in line with the S&P 500, and outperforming the staples sector. However, coming out of the COVID years, Nestlé sharply declined, to end the 8-year stretch with significant underperformance.

I think there are three primary areas where the CEO can be blamed for wrong strategic decisions. One is Nestlé's acquisitions under his leadership, specifically in the healthcare category. Two is the inability to drive and seek operational excellence, considering Nestlé's positioning as a very mature company. Three is the pricing strategy coming out of COVID-19, which seems to have resulted in too big of a decline in volumes.

Still, I think there are key factors that are above any individual CEO when it comes to Nestlé, some of which I discussed in my last article covering the company.

Numbers Behind Nestlé's Underperformance

I assume one of the main reasons for the CEO change was the lackluster performance in the first half of 2024, as expectations were set relatively high. Entering the year, Nestlé was targeting 4% organic growth, and 17.5% underlying trading operating profit margins.

Consensus estimates followed, standing at approximately CHF 95 billion, and in line with operating margins.

Nestlé H1-24 Investor Presentation

In the first half, sales were down 1.2%, and organic growth was 2.1%, almost entirely attributed to pricing. The second quarter showed a much better balance between pricing and RIG (which reflects mix and volume), but it seems like more of an easing comps situation rather than a fundamental improvement.

Nestlé H1-24 Investor Presentation

On the profitability front, underlying TOP is approaching the target level, but this is quite a "convenient" metric, I should say. It adjusts for multiple factors, which aren't necessarily one-offs or non-operational. For example, F/X.

Nestlé H1-24 Investor Presentation

The bottom line, literally, is that EPS was down Y/Y, despite the buybacks, and that's what Nestlé investors mainly care about. Also important to remember that, this underwhelming performance is coming on the back of eight years of flat sales and flat margins.

Investing No Man's Land & Acknowledging Realities

When it comes down to it, in investing, it's almost impossible to generate market-beating returns for shareholders without growing profits and cash flows at an above-market pace.

There could be special situations, perhaps a turnaround story, or severe undervaluation, but generally speaking, this 'EPS growth equals returns' rule almost always turns out to be true.

You don't need me to tell you there are three ways to drive EPS growth. You either need to grow sales, improve margins, or buy back shares. Ideally, it'll be a combination of all three.

To that extent, I think the new CEO of Nestlé will do well with the company and its investors if he acknowledges Nestlé's realities. First, the company already saturated its markets, so above-market topline growth would be almost impossible to achieve, and; two, constantly issuing debt to fund buybacks and dividends is value-destructive, considering the current interest environment and the company's valuation.

That leaves Nestlé with essentially one path to generate market-beating returns, and that's expanding margins.

As we saw above, the former CEO failed to do so. In his defense, COVID came right in the middle of his tenure and disrupted the operations of every business in the world, let alone a global conglomerate with complex distribution and supply chains like Nestlé.

In the past couple of years, Nestlé started working on portfolio optimization, but it didn't bear much fruit so far.

The bottom line is, that I hope the new CEO will come out with a detailed plan to vastly improve the company's efficiency, which should include divestitures, digitalization, and unfortunately also significant headcount reduction.

To me, if his plan emphasizes growth, it'll be a big red flag, because, as I said, in my view, there's just no avenue for market-beating growth for Nestlé.

Valuation

As I write in many of my articles, my analysis process always starts with the qualitative aspects. I look at the company, its competitive advantages, and its growth prospects. Only then, if I reach the conclusion, it's a top-tier market-beating growth story, I'll advance to the valuation part.

In Nestlé's case, it didn't pass the preliminary stage. I just see no path to market-beating growth. I'm monitoring closely for the chance the new CEO comes out with an actionable turnaround strategy to revive growth and expand margins, but I don't see it.

Just in case, Nestlé is trading at 22 times earnings, or ~20 times forward earnings. That is in line with the market average, and right around the levels of other large staple companies like PepsiCo (PEP) and Hershey (HSY).

So let's assume everything goes right, and Nestlé is able to grow its real EPS around 6% annually (low-end of the previous management's long-term target), this is still not a market-beating growth story.

Conclusion

Nestlé is an amazing business, with top-tier worldwide distribution, and strong brands. Unfortunately, investors today can join the ride at too late of a stage.

I expect Nestlé to remain one of the largest companies on earth, with the highest sales in its sector.

It still doesn't mean Nestlé can drive market-beating shareholder returns, considering the company's market-average valuation isn't low enough to offset its lackluster growth prospects.

I think Nestlé can provide a fine dividend payer for specific low-risk investors, but for most portfolios, I expect Nestlé to remain a laggard.

Therefore, I reiterate Nestlé at a 'Hold', but if I had shares I would sell them and allocate my hard-earned capital elsewhere.

