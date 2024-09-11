kruwt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Transcript

J Mintzmyer: Today, we're hosting International Seaways (INSW). We have CEO Lois Zabrocky; CFO, Jeff Pribor; and Head of Operations, Tom Trovato, on the line with us today. We're going to talk about the tanker markets, both crude and product tankers. International Seaways has a pretty diverse fleet.

As a reminder, before we get into things too much, nothing on the call today constitutes investment advice or official company guidance in any form. I do have a long position in International Seaways, so keep in mind that as well. Positions may change in the future, so if you're listening to a recording in the future or a transcript at a later date, please be advised those positions may have changed.

We are recording about 10 o'clock Eastern Time on August 27th, 2024. We're rebooting our Value Investor’s Edge Live series, super excited to bring a series of about 15 interviews over the next month as we wrap up Summer 2024.

Good morning, Lois. Good morning, Jeff and Tom. Thanks for joining.

Lois Zabrocky: Thank you so much, and we really appreciate your support.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. It's good to have you back on the line. As I mentioned, as we were setting up, this is the first one of these interviews we've done in almost a year. It's been so busy. And so we're super excited to reboot this series, and what a better firm to have on than Seaways.

The tanker markets have been very exciting over the last couple of years. A tanker investor who's been around for a while, I certainly can't complain. It's been a very enjoyable bullish market, but it seems like the – both the rates and also the sentiment, the stocks, everything's kind of stagnated over the last couple of months, especially the summer. It's not been a very pleasant summer.

Do you want to talk about the current – let's go big to small. So let's talk about the current tanker markets and the dynamics. What's driving things right now? Is this a normal seasonal kind of lull, or are we topping out in the market? What sort of things are you seeing?

LZ: So that's funny, J, because I'm going to take it small to big. So, I think it's really interesting the way the sentiment is, you do tend to – the VLCCs are very headline grabbing. And if we look across our fleet and if you take MR performance year-to-date, and you contrast it to 2023, which was a record-breaking year, you'll see that MR performance in 2024 has been even stronger.

And we've got eight of our MRs on older vessels on time charter at above midterm rates. And then the other 30 are just out there earning, well, $30,000 a day plus in the year of 2024. And so that's been very impressive.

And then if you take the middle part of our fleet, which is another 31 of our ships, and you kind of look at Q3 2024 to Q3 of 2023, we're going to – you're going to be slightly weaker, but not really dramatic, I mean, still again, very, very strong, well above mid-cycle rates.

So as Tom likes to say, this should represent an opportunity. And then you kind of come to the Vs, and that's where this whole cycle, the Vs trust - when you're seeing Vs at 30 and 40 and sometimes 50 a day, it's nothing to cry about, but relative to the rest of our tankers, that's been certainly a lagging performer.

And we do chalk a lot of that up to – looked like the bid-ask on oil demand growth for ‘24 was somewhere between 1.2 to 2.2 depending upon if you're looking at IEA or OPEC, it seems like even though OPEC hasn't, I mean, they cut it a little, they're still saying over 2 million barrels a day. That doesn't look like it's going to happen, but you're still having over 1 million barrels a day growth in 2024 in oil demand.

So I think part of why that piece of the fleet hasn't come back as strongly is that that number is still robust, but not as strong as people had anticipated.

JM: Yeah, that certainly makes sense, Lois. And I guess, when I think about it a little bit more, you think about some of the catalysts we've had, right? We had the sanctions was a huge catalyst. We're having the Red Sea disruptions ongoing. There's some discussion now about Libya and if those volumes are going to come offline or not.

And it seems like a lot of those things impact the MR segment, right, with the Russian diesel and things like that, and they impact the Aframaxes, a little bit of the Suezmaxes, not really impacting necessarily the VLCCs doing maybe like the Asia, the AG routes and stuff like that. So you're saying the Vs are just more headline global demand and that's the biggest driver here?

LZ: I think so, and that's how it looks. And to your point, all of the disruptions in trade have more affected the Afras, Panamaxes, and Suezmaxes than it has the Vs, right? So, when you're bringing in crude into Europe, some of that has kind of become more Atlantic basin focused, right, as opposed to a long haul trade.

JM: Right. No, that certainly makes sense. And it's no secret to long-term shipping investors, but Q3 is always the weakest quarter by far. And I remember many years when the rates were 0 for VLCCs.

LZ: Well, let's not remember that.

JM: We got to remember the good with the bad, right? So…

LZ: That's right. That's right.

JM: But we always usually see a seasonal uptick right in the Q4, and it differs each year, right? Sometimes it's September, sometimes it's October. I know the MRs usually benefit the most around Thanksgiving. Are you seeing any sort of signs yet of a seasonal uplift, or are we still maybe a month or so out?

LZ: We think we're about a month or so out. We did see a little bit of a bubble there on the Vs last week, and it looks like there was going to be a recovery there. Some of that V comes, the charterers get alarmed and you kind of look at it, and they pull back a little bit.

So it didn’t – it wasn't able to mount a full seasonal run yet. So we think – but you started to see the rumblings of more increased inquiry and demand, and we think that we'll see that toward October.

JM: All right. It certainly makes sense that that would follow in the more typical, right, traditional seasonal pattern.

LZ: Yes.

JM: I got a little excited last week as well is a Christmas - is Christmas here early or not, but it was a nice weekly bump, but okay, we'll look forward to October. Again, we're recording the end of August, so about a month to set our timers there.

LZ: There you go.

JM: Let's shift a little bit to current events. The Red Sea disruptions have been ongoing most of this year. There was a recent attack on a vessel, the Sounion. There were some fears, right, that it could be some sort of oil leak or something like that.

It doesn't seem like there's an oil leak, but obviously, the vessel is – was on fire and I don't know if it's salvageable. Is that going to have much of an impact, do you think, or is it just going to be kind of the same status quo, right, because a lot of tankers are still going through the Red Sea?

LZ: Most international owners are going around the Cape, and that was actually the third attack on that particular owners, tankers in a month. So I think we feel for those seafarers and it's a very difficult situation. Obviously, everybody is watching and it's a double hull ship. She ought to be okay, but they haven't gotten, to my understanding, they do not yet have salvaged people on board. It is a bit tricky.

All of that, even though there is a lot of talk around peace, every day we see the Houthis with increased efficacy hitting merchant ships. And you're just trying to bring goods through, right? But I believe the majority of tanker owners today are going around the Cape. I think it's the safe and wise thing to do.

JM: It seems most of the publicly traded and more the prolific tanker owners are certainly taking the safer option, caring more about their crews, more about the publicity. We're seeing some of the private smaller owners taking the risk. It's an economic game, and we saw a similar thing.

I did my research on sanctions and trade flows, and we saw a certain thing after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it was still legal for almost a year to trade the Russian oil, and we saw most of the high-profile companies self-sanctioned. They avoided that route, and some of these smaller firms just took the quick profit.

And it seems like we're seeing something similar, and it's probably supported by the fact that insurance is still available, right? It's more expensive, but insurance is still available for those companies. The container ships, right, they have a much higher value cargo. And it seems like almost all the container ships are rerouting.

LZ: Correct.

JM: Do you see any impact, I don't know if there's like a daily quote that you look at or a weekly or a newsletter or something? You see any impact to the insurance rates from this, or is it still kind of the same?

LZ: It's interesting. We were following the rates very closely at the beginning of all of this conflict. And there is an ongoing and evolving debate among the insurance companies to not cover vessels going through. So I think that just is a continued conversation. That'll keep evolving. But yeah, I mean, you can still get insurance, or you could at least before this attack.

So when you say is what would be the impact, perhaps that will become even more rigorous in the pricing and availability, I think, for owners. And really, I mean, we're tracking a greatly reduced amount of both crude and product going through the Suez Canal. It hasn't affected crude as much because a lot of crude goes around the bottom in any case. So, I think the marginal people who are going through, I mean, it's really not worth spending more time on that.

JM: Yeah, I'm certainly hoping they make the right decision for their crews and then, of course, the economic decisions, I'm hoping that we see a change in what the insurance companies are offering. I think that would be a potential additional catalyst, but we'll have to see that.

LZ: That's correct. Yeah, because that drives trade, right? Money – everybody's looking at their calculations.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. And James Catlin, our macro guy who you've met, of course, he's done a lot of different charts on ship types, and you can see the huge difference, right, between container ships, which have almost all rerouted, tankers a little bit more than half and then dry bulk not as much of an impact, right? I’m guessing that's just cargo value and risk of spill and things like that, so it's interesting to see.

The other current event and this is kind of ongoing, and it's difficult to tell it's really going on down there is Libya, right? There's some talk about oil export disruptions. Do you have any color to add on that? I know it's kind of developing as we're talking.

LZ: Yeah, it seems to have been developing over the last couple of days and most of the Libyan crude is produced in the East and that's over, I think, it's like over 1 million barrels, right? So – but interestingly, it's over who's appointed as the Finance Head. So it seems to be, I don't know whether or not that will be oil off the market for a sustained period because it seems like a political type action.

So it did definitely cause oil prices to spike yesterday from what we're reading, and then that's going to continue to evolve. But it is taking most of that crude off the market, at least temporarily. And that's very short haul crude, right? So it'll be replaced with longer haul barrels.

JM: Yeah, it seems very bullish if it's a longer lasting thing, but it brings to mind sort of like the U.S. government shutdown threats and things like that.

LZ: Yeah.

JM: It's politics, and obviously, it's in nobody's best interest in Libya to have the oil off. So…

LZ: Correct.

JM: …expect to see something change there.

LZ: Yes.

JM: Last one on sort of current events, ongoing events, the Russian sanctions, right? That that had a massive impact in 2022, a little bit less in ‘23. What sort of the impact today? How much of the market do you think is impacted by the current policy?

LZ: Well, Russia is exporting 7 million to 8 million barrels a day of crude and product, right? So it's definitely a fundamental change in trading partner – trading patterns and partnerships, right? So I think that over time, it's amazing how the world can adapt and accommodate the change in patterns. And we think that it looks like it will persist for a period of time.

We don't know when the war might end or a peace might be reached, but it does seem that the world, and particularly Europe, is a little bit on alert now that perhaps you have not wanting to put all your reliance on Russia for your barrels.

JM: Yeah, certainly. And the rerouting is obviously added to ton miles. It seems like that's kind of normalizing, like you said, the markets adapted. Obviously, 2022 was much more dynamic and explosive in terms of the rates spiking and immediate rerouting, almost like a bit of a market panic. It seems like things have definitely normalized a little bit.

We talked a little bit about current events. We talked about the seasonality, the uptick that we expect in a month or so. What are some of the bigger risks that you see that you look out across the tanker markets, the supply demand balances, and might give you pause or concern into ‘25, ‘26 and ongoing?

LZ: Yes. So, we kind of take it from what we were just discussing. We think that even in a cessation of hostilities with Russia-Ukraine, that there will be a lengthy transition period back to trading patterns and whether or not people – countries put themselves into a situation where they would rely on an unreliable trading partner is a question mark, and we think that would take a lot of time.

The whole situation with Israel and Palestinians and Gaza, I mean all of this is just very, very fraught for the world from a humanitarian perspective. All of this is – is just, it doesn't seem to ease, it only seems to be added to.

From an order book perspective, we should be adding 4% to 5% per year in as a normal replacement for existing tonnage on the water. 2024 is like 1%, 2025 will be 2.5%, and then 2026 looks like 4%.

So the order book seems quite, certainly for the next year-and-a-half, restrained. And then, again, 4%, you should be having attrition of that amount per year in any case, if not 5%. So you really have a situation where the tankers are, I say, aging in place on the water. And I do think that in time, we will have a lot of attrition of older tankers.

And then you have to look at the economic perspective and how everything is unveiling. I mean, China's not growing at 5%, but it's over 4%, right? The U.S. is still growing 2% to 3%, right? So, even with all the headlines that you see, you still have an oil demand growth scenario, you still have expanding economies, and all of that rolls into the tankers in a positive way.

JM: Yeah, I know that certainly makes sense. And looking at the order book side, and of course, we study this really closely, the VLCCs by far have the most promising order book. They have the oldest fleet, they have the most restrictions in terms of like what the major parties will deal with, right? Usually, it used to be 15 years in a bad – in a strong market, maybe the companies will accept 17-, 18-, 19-year old tankers.

But at the same time, the VLCCs have not had the same uplift in rates.

So it's kind of interesting. You had the best supply picture, and yet you have the weakest rates, and we talked about why, maybe global demand is not growing quite as much as the bulls had hoped, right, and that supply dynamic hasn't come to play yet.

One of the questions that one of our members just posted, and I think it's a good one, kind of big picture view, is at some point, we expect global demand to peak, right?

And, of course, shipping demand is not the same as global consumption, right? There are trade routes to think about and trade patterns, all that kind of stuff. But what are your thoughts on that? Is – are we within a few years of that peak?

LZ: We constantly look at this. We look at OPEC who thinks it'll be 116 million barrels a day in like 2040. We look at IEA who think that it'll be quicker, even EIA, the U.S. DOE. When you look at all of these, the base load of demand for oil demand in the world is still 100 million barrels a day plus for the next 10 years and beyond, right?

So the idea that there won't be any oil to move, I think, is premature. And certainly a lot of – there's room in the world as demand keeps growing for a lot of renewables and various energy sources, right?

If you look at the grid in the United States, we're reading a lot about this, and electrical demand hasn't gone up dramatically in the last decade, very low growth, and now you're starting to look at all of the tech centers and all of the AI computing requirements and all of that looks to be growing dramatically.

So, it's like the electrification of everything is kind of what they call it. And you can see that there – so there will be a lot of LNG pull and there will be a lot of additional pull for this in addition to the base load of oil demand that's present in the world today.

JM: Yeah, I think that's a great point with the data centers and AI. And of course, we've also had the crypto stuff that's kind of risen over the last couple of years. And that's before even talking about the electric vehicle charging and all the stuff that's expected to grow. So as a U.S. citizen, I'm definitely nervous about the sustainability of our electric grid.

So that's very interesting. And of course, that power has to be generated somehow. And even if you crank up renewables, you still have to replace some of that power generation, whether it's natural gas, nuclear, whatever. Obviously, nuclear has not gone very far in Europe or the U.S., in fact, going negative, but something to think about there.

We've talked about the order book on the crude side and how great it looks, especially VLCCs, Suezmaxes look great as well. The order book on the product side is less favorable. Some might say the order book is too large. LR2s, in particular, have a fairly large order book if you look out at ‘25 and ‘26.

At the same time, the LR fleet is younger – LR2s specifically are younger, right? It's a newer design or more recently popular design. Do you have any concerns on that side of the order book?

LZ: We look at the LR2s combined with the Aframaxes, right? So you have 1,150-ish of those vessels. And I really believe that LR2 orders reflect owners' desire to have all - preserve their optionality, especially when newbuilding prices are very robust.

So, in the old days, MRs were coated, then all LR1s became coated. And there's really no more, essentially no more Panamax. Panamax is uncoated LR1s, right? And now you've moved up to where I think owners are wise to make it an LR2 order so that they can capitalize on all the Middle East refineries and all that robust trade.

And they can trade dirty as well, which a lot of LR2s on the water are doing today. It's kind of the ship of choice for out of the Baltic for Russian barrels, It's a ship of choice and the maximum size you can really accommodate up in Vancouver for TMX.

So it's really a workhorse, that particular category of vessel. So we don't see that as the Aframax profile itself is older. And then when you look at the MRs, I also kind of combine those with the Handys and there has been a good amount of MR orders for 2026, and when you combine them with the handys, it's a lot less, right?

And the Handys are kind of fading away a bit as far as owners preferring them, but again, those are vessels that are interchangeable where you can carry either 40,000 tons or 45,000 tons betwixt that class. So that handy age profile that's very aged is also a consideration.

JM: Yeah, it definitely seems like there's a lot of support from the sanctions trade, dark fleet, what have you, both for those older handys and MRs and also especially for the older Aframaxes.

LZ: Yes.

JM: It sounds like you take a fleet profile, you look at kind of the deadweight cargo capacity and compare that as opposed to focusing on one specific type. Is that fair?

LZ: Yes.

JM: Very. Yeah, very, very - makes sense. I think as investors, right, we look at VLCCs, and we say, wow, this looks fantastic, but we have to have that global growth at some point, or we have to get to a point where we scrap some of the older ships, and we're not going to scrap these older ships in the current environment, right?

LZ: Right. But that's just taken a little longer to come into itself, we believe.

JM: Yep. What do you think is the catalyst, assuming the market remains robust, what is the catalyst to see some of that higher level of scrapping? Because right now, we're not seeing it and that makes sense, right? Rates are strong. Why would you scrap the vessel? Well, at what point do you start seeing forced removal of some of that older tonnage?

LZ: Well, I think if more and more of these vessels actually are sanctioned in an effective way, that would drive some of the dark fleet out. If you become more challenging and much more expensive to get insurance to be able to get all your certificates and to be able to trade those ships on the margin, I think, that would force vessels out.

JM: Yeah, we've been looking at it for a while. It'll be interesting. I mean, the VLCC rates at some point, right, I mean, it's seasonal – seasonality right now. So Q3 is kind of weak. I imagine if Q4 is not super, super strong, then that might force some of the companies to rethink, right, pushing through the 20-year, the 22.5 survey, we'll have to see, right?

So far, it seems like everyone's trading what they got. And again, it makes sense. The rates are strong. You're going to keep trading the tankers that you have. Let's pivot a little bit and talk more specific capital allocation, and then maybe we'll get Jeff in here a little bit as well.

The first question I have is fleet profile management. You've done a great job ordering some ships at lower prices before the market moved up. You bought some secondhand vessels as well. Is there still potential? And I know you're renewing to sort of the niche fleet. We want to talk about a little bit about the Latin America trade. Is there any more potential or appetite to add vessels at this point, or is the market just too high for that?

LZ: I think that this is a particular reason where Seaways is differentiated, and we've been able to look for value across the space. And if you look at the last two years, we've actually sold over $200 million worth of tankers. And we have now on the water, our three VLCCs that are dual fuel, then they're running on LNG. Those are on long-term charter to Shell. And they're worth $450 million today. They were ordered at under $300 million.

And then we have our six LR1s that you just kind of touched on right that we wanted that Panama Canal been, and that age profile is like 16 years old. And then just in order for us to kind of get what we want it, we're like, all right, let's go and build those.

So we look for those niche opportunities to lower our age, to find the right opportunities out there, and we keep looking for different opportunities that would add shareholder value. It is trickier in today's environment. That's why you're out there. You've got your team out there looking hard all the time.

JM: What about the sort of the middle-aged, older MMRs you have? You acquired a lot of those when you took over Diamond S a couple of years ago.

LZ: Right.

JM: As some of those are nearing the more mature, dare I say, aged category, is there any appetite to divest some of those or would those be sort of the candidates there?

LZ: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, when I say 220 million in vessel sales, I mean, every one of those was an MR and an older MR. So, we've been moving out those vessels pretty steadily and then last quarter, we brought in six Wayzata, so those were SPP ships. We're familiar with that yard, its quality, and those are 2015 and 2016 built. So we modernized ourself. That's how we do it, right? We're going to continue to make those types of efforts.

JM: And on the South American trade, it's been very lucrative for you over the past few years, well above global market averages. How do you see that renewal? Is there any potential for further growing that trade, or is it really just kind of a swap where you're ordering a newbuild and eventually plan to divest the old ship?

LZ: Yeah, I mean first of all, we – that is a sector where we will trade them longer than really some other sectors just because that whole, the LR1 fleet profile so old, right? So that – and our ships are particularly well maintained down there. That's not a growth trade. It's really a continuation of a strong customer partnership base that we've had and a joint venture with Ecuador and the Von Appens of Chile for over 20 years.

JM: Yeah, it's obviously been very lucrative. There are also some issues in Ecuadorian politics, thankfully did not impact your tanker pool. Things look good there. I know one of the pool partners, it wasn't your partner, but one of the pools got sort of readjusted or restructured or whatnot. Is that going to have any potential growth for your segment? Is there a way to capture some of that market share, or is that totally separate?

LZ: You know what? We're always looking for opportunities to trade our ships better and stronger. We have our Aframaxes now on that West Coast market. It's really kind of out there to take advantage of the TMX barrels, and hopefully over time that will pay off.

JM: Looking at the balance sheet and again, maybe it's a Jeff question, I'm not sure here, but the balance sheet is really remarkably improved and part of that is just debt pay down, part of that is the benefit of having two very, very strong years. Obviously, the asset values are higher, right, which brings your debt-to-assets lower.

But with all that said, we're looking at like 20% leverage or maybe below, which is extremely healthy. It looks like rates are topping out. I don't want to guess, I'm not the Federal Reserve, but it looks like rates are going to be much lower in 2025 and 2026. Is there a potential to increase that leverage if you saw any growth opportunities? Or do you prefer to be really low debt?

Jeff Pribor: Hi, J. Thanks for noticing that. We have worked hard to get our balance sheet toward this. Today it's actually below 15% net loan-to-value as of the last reporting quarter. And we think it's generally better to be at that position in terms of prudence in general and also generating free cash flow which you get to allocate.

But another reason why it's good to be low levered is, it gives you the opportunity to re-lever when there's a really compelling opportunity for asset acquisition. So, as Lois discussed with you, we're generally selective, but out there looking for compelling value propositions. If we find one, we would not hesitate to use the balance sheet to make sure we can execute them. So it provides us with that nice optionality.

JM: It certainly seems that way, and it's good to have that optionality and to take advantage of the good times and bring the balance sheet down. That's the way cyclical business is supposed to work, right, is that you get down to 0, or close to 0, in a strong market, and you lever up opportunistically. Of course, in shipping, most folks do it backwards.

You lever up over your skis when things are good. At least that's what we've seen in previous cycles. This time it doesn't seem that way, not just you, but a lot of your peers have also done similar things, been very conservative on the balance sheet front, but we'll see what happens there.

This next question is probably not a surprise because we've talked about it quite a bit over the last year or two, but Seaways does not have a very formalized payout policy. You've announced, kind of suggested at first and made it a little bit more clear on recent conference calls that we're seeing 60% or more of earnings are paid out in these supplemental dividends.

But one question I get a lot when I'm talking with investors about Seaways and why it's an interesting company, is folks are kind of concerned or nervous or maybe annoyed that there's not a more clear, formalized policy. It's not officially 50% or 60% or whatever. Is there any appetite to make that a little bit more clear? I mean, you're already doing it, right?

JP: Yeah, J, thanks. It seems like it's a bit of a thing like an air quotes to have focus on payout ratio, percentage of net income. And I'll just give you the inside baseball here, talking like an American company, I guess.

And when we first started having the good quarters that came in 2022 and up until now, we focused on free cash flow, and we still focus on free cash flow, and we didn't really think about so much like, well, let's start with how much of a payout ratio we're going to have and then back it from there because you know what, investors don't eat out dinner, or pay their kids tuition or whatever with the payout ratio.

They do those things with yield, right? So we just thought we should take free cash flow and just give a good yield.

But then kind of what's happened is, when you said, we're listening, that people say, well, wait, I mean, you're building a good track record of yield.

And by the way, if you look at it, this last quarter, we had a combined $1.50 dividend, which is our $0.12 regular dividend that goes forever without a lot of cycle plus there's the other dividend and that's a 12% annualized yield, or if you look back over the last 4 quarters it's $5.82 a share, that's 12%. So we're providing a good yield.

But what we realize, so we're trying to be sensitive here J and thanks, you've been a good communicator of the market for your members and others, is that, all right, I get it that Seaways looks at what the cash flow was like last quarter is $154 million.

What are we going to do with that? Are we going to pay a big dividend, we're going to pay down some debt to keep that low leverage we talked about, we're going to make some progress payments on the new building, or ones that you and Lois talked about.

But let's tell, make sure to tell everybody what that is as a percentage of net income because net income is really easy to look up somewhere, whether it's pick your data set, your favorite analyst or just go online, you can get it, net income or EPS forecast.

So we have very clearly paid a minimum of 60% of our net income for the last four quarters, paid a little more last quarter because we could. I think investors are increasingly understanding that as are – as what they can expect from Seaways. You will have a minimum of 60% of net income return to shareholders via regular dividends or share repurchase.

JM: Yeah, it's not officially formalized in a statement, or guarantee, or what I get -- there's never a guarantee, but you know it's not formalized in a statement but based on patterns and based on what you've communicated both in the conference calls and reiterated again today, essentially, your policy, maybe policy is not the right word, but 60%-plus, is that fair?

JP: Practice and policy kind of get to be kind of intertwined there, right? And I think you could look at the peer group, there may be a couple that meet your definition of an “official policy” but something for until they change it. But there are also a number of others of the well-respected peers, you could look it up like Casey Stengel would say that do what we do, which is make a practice of paying a high percentage of net income and clearly articulating it and doing it.

And I think that we were willing to be patient and just keep doing the right thing, making these kinds of big returns. I think that the shareholders will first of all benefit from it and secondly, that new shareholders will appreciate that, and we'll see them come into the stock.

LZ: Yeah, appreciate the performance over the time, J.

JM: Well, yes, certainly. And of course, I'm very familiar. I followed Seaways since the spin-off. So it's been a very successful investment over time and the performance has been strong and the increase in returns is very welcome. And of course, Jeff, you mentioned that's about a 12% yield currently. But of course, that's only 60% of earnings.

And sometimes cash flow at some point, right, when you have done de-levering cash flow, sometimes it's even higher than earnings. So we're looking at, I mean, if you look at earnings alone, you're looking at 20% yield, basically potential, right? And then a cash flow comes even higher in the future, and that's a significant yield. I mean, International Seaways is not trading at a high multiple by any means. Speaking of that -- oh, go ahead, Jeff.

JP: Well, just building on what you said, that's absolutely right. So what point -- we have seen our cash flow relative to revenue and cash flow relative to net income increase over the last few quarters as we have de-levered and also made favorable moves on our balance sheet, shall we say that that helped increase free-cash flow so that's one of the reasons we didn't want to limit ourselves necessarily to a percentage of net income when there's a possibility that can go up.

So I'm not promising next quarter, it will get there and management will make a recommendation to the Board, but I am very comfortable sticking with this minimum of 60%, and we'll see where we can go from there. But on to your question, J.

JM: So it's definitely a minimum of 60% and not a maximum, in other words.

JP: Correct.

JM: Yeah, so that's very interesting. And you know, part of that, it's always been repurchases. And several years ago, Seaways traded at a big discount, both to peers and also to NAV. And you did execute a few repurchases. Over the last year and a half, you've traded stronger. The asset valuations have gone up, and we've seen you focus almost exclusively, a couple, a handful here and there of repurchases, but almost exclusively dividends.

This past summer, shares have pulled back. It's not just you, it's a lot of your peers as well. But valuations have pulled way back. And if we looked at our Q3 estimated NAV, and this is even after the $1.50 dividend, you guys are trading at a 30% plus discount to NAV. I mean, is there any interest or appetite in repurchases here?

JP: J, you correctly point out that this return that we've done that has been double-digit, 12%, and that we look to keep up, has been in the form of primarily of dividends. Has been, as you say, a little bit of repurchase, but it's been primarily dividends. Look, we're a public company. We're owned by a lot of investors, including you, thank you.

And we listen to every one of them, and we think that what we've done in terms of returns thus far has been responsive to our shareholders. But we maybe use the conjunction, and do note that we not too long ago re-upped our share repurchase authority to $50 million. That is absolutely a tool in a toolkit.

We do recognize that NAVs move around, but in a period of weakness or relative weakness, everything's relative, we're in a good performance environment here, but whether it's perceived sentiment, seasonality, whatever that you and Lois were talking about at the beginning, that discounts can widen. And so repurchases -- share repurchases are a tool to keep in the toolkit. And that's probably the best I can say about it.

JM: Yeah, I mean, that's fair enough, Jeff. Just from where I sit, and we look at price to NAV, of course, we look at lots of different metrics. One of the other metrics we look at is enterprise value to gross asset value, which kind of adjusts for your leverage. And when you only have 15% leverage, like you mentioned, those moves in NAV actually mean a lot more on an enterprise value basis.

Because if you think about it, a firm that trades at 70% NAV, but has 60% or 70% financial leverage, a little market move can move that number big time, right? Whereas, when you have 15% leverage, it's almost like the entire fleet is at a 30% discount. Right, it’s a much different calculation. It's a much different risk profile.

From my perspective, I'm biased. I'm long Seaways. And I'm looking at the market and evaluations. But on an enterprise value to gross asset value basis, Seaways is almost as cheap as it's ever been, which is surprising to me. Any thoughts or additions to that?

JP: Yeah. First of all, you referred to our history. We were spinoff 7.5 years ago. So if we look back to when we started to have a trading history, the track record is greater than 20% compounded annual total shareholder return. So we're happy that we've had a good track record. While we acknowledge that the valuation relative to NAV is not what we'd like, we still are cheap on that basis.

So we think that, where are we today? We're in the, sorry to use an American sports analogy, but fourth inning maybe of a game here that's got quite a ways to go, paying a double-digit yield, meaning we can continue to do that, having a track record of over 20%. We like to think that that would earn us a valuation that's closer to NAV. And so we get frustrated too.

But we'll just keep doing the work we do and kind of focusing on those besides running a good shipping company, very good shipping company, returns. And I think it'll pay off over time. So yeah, it's a good time to look at tankers in general because we've had a pullback as you talked about with Lois at the top of it -- of this call, and it's a good time to look at us because you know relative to the return we're providing we look cheap so we think that's an opportunity for your listeners.

JM: It does seem that way and of course I understand, right, Seaways is very conservative, and you don't want to get over your skis in a strong market but when you can buy your own fleet and I like your fleet on average, right, there are some ships that we talked about the MR is a little bit old, might need to be divested soon.

But on average, I really like your fleet profile. And anytime you have the opportunity to invest in your own fleet, your own company, at a 30% discount to market values, that's just really remarkable.

And hopefully, you'll take the unsolicited shareholder advice to use and take advantage of that market dislocation. But anyways, thanks again Lois for joining and thanks again Jeff as well.

LZ: Thank you.

JP: Thanks J.

